    3690   KYG596691041

MEITUAN INC.

(3690)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-08-16 am EDT
164.50 HKD   -9.07%
China stocks end a tad lower, hit by COVID concerns and dim economic outlook
RE
Meituan slide weighs on stocks, CEE leads FX lower
RE
Hong kong shares of meituan down nearly 10%
RE
Meituan slide weighs on stocks, CEE leads FX lower

08/16/2022 | 04:51am EDT
* Meituan slides after Tencent stake sale

* EM sentiment hit by China growth worries - analyst

* Hungary's forint, Romanian leu down over 1%

Aug 16 (Reuters) - A 9% slide in tech heavy-weight Meituan weighed on emerging market shares on Tuesday, while Hungary's forint and Romania's leu led declines among currencies on recession worries.

The forint and leu fell 1% each against a steady euro, while currencies of Poland and the Czech Republic lost about 0.2% each.

Poland is approaching the end of its monetary policy tightening cycle but there remains room for further increases to interest rates, central banker Henryk Wnorowski said on Tuesday.

"CEE (currencies are) under pressure from growing concerns about negative implications for the euro zone economy of a slowdown in China," said Piotr Matys, senior FX analyst at InTouch Capital Markets.

Markets globally had taken a hit on Monday after dismal retail sales and factory activity data from China raised worries about economic recovery in the world's second largest economy and heightened fears about of a global recession.

China's central bank cut a key lending rate following the data, pressuring the yuan. The currency extended declines against the dollar on Tuesday to hit three-month lows, last down -0.2%.

"Sentiment remains negative after the PBoC spooked markets by unexpectedly cutting interest rates which was interpreted by investors as a signal that economic slowdown in China could be far worse than they anticipated," Matys said.

Data showing dipping U.S. single-family homebuilders' confidence and factory activity in New York also amplified recession worries as it came after recent data that showed the U.S. economy shrank for a second straight quarter.

TENCENT STAKE SALE HITS MEITUAN

While most bourses in the emerging market space rose on Tuesday, Chinese blue-chips inched lower, while Hong Kong's benchmark index dropped 1.1%.

Hong Kong tech stocks slumped 2.0% as Meituan slumped 9.1% after sources said Tencent Holdings plans to sell all or a bulk of its $24 billion stake in the food delivery firm to placate domestic regulators.

A heavy-weight on the broader emerging markets stocks index, Meituan's slide offset gains in most other stocks, leaving MSCI's index of EM shares flat.

In Kenya, dollar-denominated bonds recovered slightly after falling as much as 2.9 cents on the dollar on Monday after the country's elections chief declared Deputy President William Ruto the winner of a tight presidential race which was disputed by a number of the country's top election officials.

© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) 0.22% 4.761755 Delayed Quote.4.07%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.08% 0.69109 Delayed Quote.8.65%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) 0.21% 8.182358 Delayed Quote.-4.86%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.06% 1.18722 Delayed Quote.-0.60%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.14% 1.20387 Delayed Quote.-10.37%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) 0.29% 5.2622 Delayed Quote.5.02%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.23% 0.764403 Delayed Quote.9.58%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.02% 0.77491 Delayed Quote.-1.08%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) 0.00% 6.8843 Delayed Quote.-4.29%
EURO / HUNGARIAN FORINT (EUR/HUF) 1.26% 403.76 Delayed Quote.6.43%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.21% 1.01406 Delayed Quote.-10.63%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) 0.52% 0.085568 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.45% 0.012422 Delayed Quote.3.78%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.24% 0.012601 Delayed Quote.-6.47%
MEITUAN INC. -9.07% 164.5 Delayed Quote.-19.74%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.38% 0.63372 Delayed Quote.-5.68%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.87% 303 Delayed Quote.-34.24%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.04% 6.80662 Delayed Quote.5.97%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.28% 6.7905 Delayed Quote.6.15%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.21% 0.986125 Delayed Quote.10.89%
US DOLLAR / HUNGARIAN FORINT (USD/HUF) 1.43% 398.268 Delayed Quote.17.99%
Financials
Sales 2022 217 B 32 075 M 32 075 M
Net income 2022 -13 899 M -2 052 M -2 052 M
Net cash 2022 53 343 M 7 876 M 7 876 M
P/E ratio 2022 -69,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 967 B 143 B 143 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,21x
EV / Sales 2023 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 100 033
Free-Float 71,2%
Technical analysis trends MEITUAN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 156,32 CNY
Average target price 204,66 CNY
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xing Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shao Hui Chen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Heung Yeung Shum Independent Non-Executive Director
Xue Song Leng Independent Non-Executive Director
Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEITUAN INC.-19.74%142 805
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-20.70%249 398
PINDUODUO INC.-12.30%64 648
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-19.71%54 499
SHOPIFY INC.-71.08%50 532
EBAY INC.-26.80%26 743