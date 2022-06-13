World stocks near fresh 2022 lows on inflation fears

* Graphic: Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn
LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - World stocks fell towards fresh
2022 lows and the Japanese yen slid to levels not seen in nearly
a quarter of a century on Monday as red-hot U.S. inflation
fuelled worries about even more aggressive policy tightening in
a big week for central banks.
The substantially higher-than-expected U.S. CPI print on
Friday was hard to digest for investors, who sold both bonds and
equities and quashed expectations that policymakers were
starting to gain the upper hand in capping soaring prices.
With inflationary signs showing no signs of abating and new
mass COVID-19 testing in China sparking concerns of more
crippling lockdowns and squeezed global supply chains, investors
cut exposure to risky assets.
An index of world stocks is down 0.7%, just
shy of a new 2022 low. European stock indices are a sea of red
in early trading with benchmark shares down nearly 2%
while U.S. stock futures indicated a lower start.
"This is happening in spite of the actions that have so far
been taken by central banks and which are stoking fears that
they will have to go harder and faster if inflation is to be
tamed, the cost of which is being increasingly seen as lower
growth and potentially recession," said Stuart Cole, chief macro
strategist at Equiti Capital in London.
Bond markets faced the brunt of the selloff with short-dated
U.S. bond yields surging to their highest levels since late 2007
while the yield curve as measured by the gap between 10 and
2-year U.S. debt yields teetered above zero, a
level traditionally seen as a harbinger of recession.
European bonds were also caught up in the broadening debt
market selloff after a hawkish European Central Bank meeting
last week, with two-year German bond yields rising
above 1% for the first time in more than a decade.
Money markets are pricing in a total of almost 250 bps in
rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve to the end of the year
with only five meetings remaining with some investment banks
pencilling in a 75-basis-point hike at a policy meeting this
week.
Expectations of even more aggressive rate hikes from global
central banks prompted investors to ramp up their bearish bets
on global growth. This is a big week for central banks with the
Fed, the Bank of England and Swiss National Bank holding policy
meetings.
Multiple indicators of growth in markets slumped on Monday
from technology shares in Hong Kong to the Australian dollar as
investors fled to the perceived safe haven shelter of the U.S.
dollar.
The dollar climbed as high as 135.22 yen, its
highest since October 1998, buoyed by a rise in Treasury yields
that continued into Tokyo trading while the British pound
was down more than half a percent after data showed the
UK economy unexpectedly shrank in April.
CHINA LOCKDOWNS
Focus in Asia was on the risk of fresh COVID-19 lockdowns
with Beijing's most populous district of Chaoyang announcing
three rounds of mass testing to quell a "ferocious" COVID-19
outbreak that emerged at a bar.
Chinese blue chips fell 1.42% and Hong Kong's Hang
Seng suffered a 3.29% slide. Japan's Nikkei
slumped 3.03% and South Korea's Kospi declined 3.27%.
"Anyone trying to pick the bottom in China's growth and
equity markets on the basis that China was 'one and done' on
lockdowns is naive," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst
at OANDA.
China's growth shares sagged, with tech giants listed in
Hong Kong slumping 4.45%. Index heavyweights Alibaba
, Tencent and Meituan were each
down between 4% and 6%.
Leading cryptocurrency bitcoin slumped more than
6% to the lowest since December 2020 at $24,888.88.
Meanwhile, crude oil prices dropped, with Brent crude
futures down 2% to $119.20 a barrel as growth concerns
dominated sentiment.
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)