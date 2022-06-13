Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Meituan Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3690   KYG596691041

MEITUAN INC.

(3690)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-06-13 am EDT
188.20 HKD   -6.46%
05:13aWorld stocks near fresh 2022 lows on inflation fears
RE
04:35aHong Kong stocks fall most in 5 weeks on U.S. inflation, COVID worries
RE
03:15aStocks slump on fresh inflation, China COVID worries
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

World stocks near fresh 2022 lows on inflation fears

06/13/2022 | 05:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Graphic: Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

* Graphic: World FX rates http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - World stocks fell towards fresh 2022 lows and the Japanese yen slid to levels not seen in nearly a quarter of a century on Monday as red-hot U.S. inflation fuelled worries about even more aggressive policy tightening in a big week for central banks.

The substantially higher-than-expected U.S. CPI print on Friday was hard to digest for investors, who sold both bonds and equities and quashed expectations that policymakers were starting to gain the upper hand in capping soaring prices.

With inflationary signs showing no signs of abating and new mass COVID-19 testing in China sparking concerns of more crippling lockdowns and squeezed global supply chains, investors cut exposure to risky assets.

An index of world stocks is down 0.7%, just shy of a new 2022 low. European stock indices are a sea of red in early trading with benchmark shares down nearly 2% while U.S. stock futures indicated a lower start.

"This is happening in spite of the actions that have so far been taken by central banks and which are stoking fears that they will have to go harder and faster if inflation is to be tamed, the cost of which is being increasingly seen as lower growth and potentially recession," said Stuart Cole, chief macro strategist at Equiti Capital in London.

Bond markets faced the brunt of the selloff with short-dated U.S. bond yields surging to their highest levels since late 2007 while the yield curve as measured by the gap between 10 and 2-year U.S. debt yields teetered above zero, a level traditionally seen as a harbinger of recession.

European bonds were also caught up in the broadening debt market selloff after a hawkish European Central Bank meeting last week, with two-year German bond yields rising above 1% for the first time in more than a decade.

Money markets are pricing in a total of almost 250 bps in rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve to the end of the year with only five meetings remaining with some investment banks pencilling in a 75-basis-point hike at a policy meeting this week.

Expectations of even more aggressive rate hikes from global central banks prompted investors to ramp up their bearish bets on global growth. This is a big week for central banks with the Fed, the Bank of England and Swiss National Bank holding policy meetings.

Multiple indicators of growth in markets slumped on Monday from technology shares in Hong Kong to the Australian dollar as investors fled to the perceived safe haven shelter of the U.S. dollar.

The dollar climbed as high as 135.22 yen, its highest since October 1998, buoyed by a rise in Treasury yields that continued into Tokyo trading while the British pound was down more than half a percent after data showed the UK economy unexpectedly shrank in April.

CHINA LOCKDOWNS

Focus in Asia was on the risk of fresh COVID-19 lockdowns with Beijing's most populous district of Chaoyang announcing three rounds of mass testing to quell a "ferocious" COVID-19 outbreak that emerged at a bar.

Chinese blue chips fell 1.42% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng suffered a 3.29% slide. Japan's Nikkei slumped 3.03% and South Korea's Kospi declined 3.27%.

"Anyone trying to pick the bottom in China's growth and equity markets on the basis that China was 'one and done' on lockdowns is naive," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

China's growth shares sagged, with tech giants listed in Hong Kong slumping 4.45%. Index heavyweights Alibaba , Tencent and Meituan were each down between 4% and 6%.

Leading cryptocurrency bitcoin slumped more than 6% to the lowest since December 2020 at $24,888.88.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices dropped, with Brent crude futures down 2% to $119.20 a barrel as growth concerns dominated sentiment.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -0.05% 109.84 Delayed Quote.-7.53%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.14% 0.89699 Delayed Quote.-1.72%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.86% 93.805 Delayed Quote.13.44%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.08% 1.10668 Delayed Quote.4.53%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.24% 0.69266 Delayed Quote.5.18%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.52% 0.69825 Delayed Quote.-2.88%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -6.26% 25328.9 End-of-day quote.-39.74%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -6.04% 26676.1 End-of-day quote.-44.12%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.05% 1.7498 Delayed Quote.-6.29%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) -0.19% 1.21207 Delayed Quote.-1.44%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.48% 1.22184 Delayed Quote.-8.98%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (CAD/AUD) 0.13% 1.11484 Delayed Quote.1.75%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.09% 0.77213 Delayed Quote.7.03%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.38% 0.77836 Delayed Quote.-1.18%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) -0.05% 0.147292 Delayed Quote.2.57%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) 0.10% 13.916 Delayed Quote.0.14%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.35% 1.49985 Delayed Quote.-4.76%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) 0.11% 1.03895 Delayed Quote.0.18%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.16% 1.04731 Delayed Quote.-7.52%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) 0.24% 12.637 Delayed Quote.7.55%
INDIAN RUPEE / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (INR/AUD) 0.72% 0.018351 Delayed Quote.-1.83%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) 0.36% 0.012701 Delayed Quote.3.23%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.07% 0.012814 Delayed Quote.-4.65%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.64% 0.7373 Delayed Quote.-7.29%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -3.28% 2510.99 Real-time Quote.-12.77%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.32% 120.58 Delayed Quote.56.41%
MEITUAN INC. -6.46% 188.2 Delayed Quote.-10.74%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) -0.16% 0.62582 Delayed Quote.0.63%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.46% 0.63087 Delayed Quote.-7.09%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) 2.61% 0.017401 Delayed Quote.39.74%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -1.60% 639.866 Real-time Quote.0.00%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) 0.39% 0.7136 Delayed Quote.5.27%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) -0.35% 0.098126 Delayed Quote.-2.29%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -4.89% 377 Delayed Quote.-13.22%
US DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (USD/AUD) 0.52% 1.432131 Delayed Quote.2.96%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) 0.28% 0.9916 Delayed Quote.8.27%
WTI 0.17% 119.069 Delayed Quote.60.97%
All news about MEITUAN INC.
05:13aWorld stocks near fresh 2022 lows on inflation fears
RE
04:35aHong Kong stocks fall most in 5 weeks on U.S. inflation, COVID worries
RE
03:15aStocks slump on fresh inflation, China COVID worries
RE
01:02aChina stocks fall on COVID concerns, U.S. inflation
RE
06/08China Imposes $3.5 Billion in Antitrust Fines in 2021
MT
06/06MEITUAN : Resolution of the Exercise of 38 Derivative warrants issued by MACQ
PU
06/06Hong Kong Hang Seng Up 2.7% on Easing China Anti-Pandemic Measures
MT
06/06Shanghai, Hong Kong stocks close at two-month highs as COVID impact fades
RE
06/06China stocks rise as COVID impact fades, stimulus lifts sentiment
RE
06/06Meituan Shares Jump After Revenue Growth Surprises
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEITUAN INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 218 B 32 551 M 32 551 M
Net income 2022 -14 087 M -2 100 M -2 100 M
Net cash 2022 52 257 M 7 789 M 7 789 M
P/E ratio 2022 -77,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 063 B 159 B 159 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,63x
EV / Sales 2023 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 100 033
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart MEITUAN INC.
Duration : Period :
Meituan Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEITUAN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 171,96 CNY
Average target price 203,56 CNY
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xing Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shao Hui Chen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Heung Yeung Shum Independent Non-Executive Director
Xue Song Leng Independent Non-Executive Director
Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEITUAN INC.-10.74%158 506
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-7.53%293 822
PINDUODUO INC.2.83%75 800
SHOPIFY INC.-74.70%43 952
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-48.70%34 846
EBAY INC.-33.41%24 790