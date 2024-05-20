UNITED STATES

Entry into Material Contracts

On May 17, 2024, Meiwu Technology Company Limited (the "Company") entered into a securities purchase agreement with three unaffiliated investors (each, an "Investor", collectively, the "Investors"), pursuant to which, the Company agreed to issue a convertible note (each, a "Note", collectively, the "Notes") with 10% original issuance discount (the "OID") to each Investor (the "Offering"). The Company expects to receive gross proceeds of $1,000,000, before any expenses, as the aggregate purchase price of the three Notes.

Each of the Notes bears interest at a rate of 10% per annum compounding daily. All outstanding principal and accrued interest on the Notes will become due and payable eighteen (18) months after the issuance date. Each of the Note includes an original issue discount that equals 10% of the purchase price. The Company may prepay all or a portion of the Notes at any time by paying 120% of the outstanding balance elected for pre-payment. Each of the Investor can convert his or her Note at any time after the six-month anniversary of the issuance date at a per share conversion price that is equal to the lower of (i) $0.50 or (ii) 80% of the lowest daily volume-weighted average price of the Company's ordinary shares, no par value (the "Ordinary Shares"), in the 20 trading days prior to the date on which the conversion price is measured (the "Market Price").

The Company expects to issue the Notes and close this Offering on or prior to May 31, 2024. The issuance of the Notes and the Ordinary Shares underlying the Notes will be exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act, pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act and/or Regulation D. The proceeds of this Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The SPA also contains customary representation and warranties of the Company and the Investors, indemnification obligations of the Company, termination provisions, and other obligations and rights of the parties.

The SPA and the form of the Note are filed as Exhibits 10.1, 10.2 to this Current Report on Form 6-K, respectively; and such documents are incorporated herein by reference. The foregoing is only a brief description of the material terms of the SPA and the Note and does not purport to be a complete description of the rights and obligations of the parties thereunder and are qualified in their entirety by reference to such exhibits.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited By: /s/ Xinliang Zhang Xinliang Zhang Chief Executive Officer

Date: May 20, 2024