Meiwu Technology : Explanatory Note - Form 6-K

Explanatory Note

On May 30, 2023, Meiwu Technology Company Limited (the "Company") and five convertible note holders (the "Note Holders") entered into amendments to the convertible notes (the "Amendments") to revise the Floor Price, as defined in the convertible notes issued on April 28, 2022, to each of the Note Holders. Pursuant to the Amendment, the Floor Price was changed from $0.30 to $0.10.

The Form of the Amendment, the form of the amended and restated note are filed as Exhibits 4.1 and 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 6-K, respectively; and such documents are incorporated herein by reference. The foregoing is only a brief description of the material terms of the Amendments and the amended and restated notes and does not purport to be a complete description of the rights and obligations of the parties thereunder and are qualified in their entirety by reference to such exhibits.

EXHIBIT INDEX