Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meiwu Technology Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WNW   VGG9604C1077

MEIWU TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED

(WNW)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:44:42 2023-06-09 pm EDT
0.1900 USD   -4.47%
04:08pMeiwu Technology : Explanatory Note - Form 6-K
PU
05/12Meiwu Technology Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/10Meiwu Technology : Departure and Appointment of Certain Officer - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Meiwu Technology : Explanatory Note - Form 6-K

06/09/2023 | 04:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Explanatory Note

On May 30, 2023, Meiwu Technology Company Limited (the "Company") and five convertible note holders (the "Note Holders") entered into amendments to the convertible notes (the "Amendments") to revise the Floor Price, as defined in the convertible notes issued on April 28, 2022, to each of the Note Holders. Pursuant to the Amendment, the Floor Price was changed from $0.30 to $0.10.

The Form of the Amendment, the form of the amended and restated note are filed as Exhibits 4.1 and 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 6-K, respectively; and such documents are incorporated herein by reference. The foregoing is only a brief description of the material terms of the Amendments and the amended and restated notes and does not purport to be a complete description of the rights and obligations of the parties thereunder and are qualified in their entirety by reference to such exhibits.

EXHIBIT INDEX

Number Description of Exhibit
4.1 Form of the Amended and Restated Notes
10.1 Form of the Amendment, dated May 30, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Meiwu Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 20:07:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MEIWU TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED
04:08pMeiwu Technology : Explanatory Note - Form 6-K
PU
05/12Meiwu Technology Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decem..
CI
03/10Meiwu Technology : Departure and Appointment of Certain Officer - Form 6-K
PU
03/10Meiwu Technology Company Limited Announces CFO Changes
CI
02/08Meiwu Technology Receives Nasdaq Non-Compliance Notice
MT
02/08Meiwu Technology Company Limited Received Nasdaq Notification Letter Regarding Bid Pric..
AQ
2022Meiwu Technology Company Limited entered into a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire Ant..
CI
2022Meiwu Technology : Departure and Appointment of Certain Officer - Form 6-K
PU
2022Meiwu Technology Company Limited Announces Chief Financial Officer Changes
CI
2022Meiwu Technology Co., Limited Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the First Half Fi..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -11,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 16,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,77x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 12,1 M 12,1 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,80x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,61x
Nbr of Employees 53
Free-Float 32,5%
Chart MEIWU TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Meiwu Technology Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEIWU TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Xinliang Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zihao Liu Chief Financial Officer
Changbin Xia Chairman
Kit Lam Lam Independent Director
Jinfeng He Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEIWU TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED4.14%12
AMAZON.COM, INC.47.92%1 274 849
JD.COM, INC.-33.65%58 336
COUPANG, INC.8.91%28 497
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-28.87%20 594
ETSY, INC.-26.90%10 801
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer