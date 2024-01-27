Mekdam Holding Group QPSC is a Qatar-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in various business activities including technology, manufacturing & processing, consultancy, trading, services, construction, real estate and oil & gas. Its subsidiaries include Mekdam Technology Company, which provides information and communications technology (ICT) services, audio-visual, safety & security systems, Extra Low Voltage (ELV) system, engineering services, services & maintenance and mobile telephony; Mekdam C.A.M.S, which offers centralized alarm monitoring system connectivity by connecting business and residential premises with fire detection and theft & intrusion alarm systems, with a direct link to the National Command Centre (NCC) and Mekdam Technical services company, which is a technical services division of the Company.

Sector Investment Holding Companies