Jan 27 (Reuters) - Mekdam Holding Group QPSC:
* 2023 NET PROFIT 36.3 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 34.2 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hatem Maher)
Qatar's Mekdam Holding Group 2023 net profit 36.3 mln riyals
|Oct. 22
|Mekdam Holding Group - Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
