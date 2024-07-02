Meko : Michael Løve leaves MEKO's Board of Directors
July 02, 2024 at 02:03 am EDT
Published: 2024-07-02 08:00:00 CEST
MEKO AB
Investor News
Michael Løve leaves MEKO's Board of Directors
Michael Løve has informed MEKO's Board of Directors that he is stepping down from his role as a board member to fully focus on his duties as CEO of the Danish energy company OK. The recruitment of a successor will begin immediately.
Michael Løve was elected to MEKO's board in 2020 and has also held the position of CEO of OK in Denmark during this time. Earlier in 2024, OK reached an agreement to make a significant investment in the retail chain Coop Denmark, which was recently approved by the Danish competition authorities. This approval has prompted Michael Løve to inform MEKO's board of his resignation.
"With the approval, my role as CEO of OK will require more time, which unfortunately means I have to resign from my position as a board member of MEKO. I have truly appreciated working with the other board members and MEKO's management, who have successfully created growth and value over these years. I am convinced that the company is on the right path and will continue to strengthen its position as a leader in the independent automotive aftermarket in Northern Europe," says Michael Løve.
Dominick Zarcone, Chairman of the Board of MEKO, says: "We thank Michael for his contributions to MEKO over the past several years and wish him much continued success with his responsibilities at OK."
The recruitment of a replacement will begin immediately.
For further information, please contact:
Dominick Zarcone
Chairman of the Board, MEKO
Phone: +46 (0)8-464 00 00
Anders Oxelström
Director of Communications, MEKO
Phone: + 46 73 522 52 42
Email: anders.oxelstrom@meko.com
Meko AB, formerly Mekonomen Aktiebolag is a Sweden-based corporate Group that operates and develops business in the automotive aftermarket. The Company is a spare parts distributor with concepts and brands in Northern Europe Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, and Polish market with exports to Germany, the Czech Republic and the Baltics, among others. Meklo operates within four business areas: FTZ, Inter-Team, MECA/Mekonomen and Soerensen og Balchen. The FTZ business area primarily includes wholesale and branch operations in Denmark. The Inter-Team business area primarily includes wholesaling and shop operations in Poland and export operations. The MECA/Mekonomen business area primarily includes wholesale, branch, workshop and fleet operations in Sweden, Norway and Finland. The business area consists of the operations MECA, Mekonomen and a number of smaller operations. The Soerensen og Balchen business area primarily includes wholesale and shop operations in Norway.