Michael Løve has informed MEKO's Board of Directors that he is stepping down from his role as a board member to fully focus on his duties as CEO of the Danish energy company OK. The recruitment of a successor will begin immediately.

Michael Løve was elected to MEKO's board in 2020 and has also held the position of CEO of OK in Denmark during this time. Earlier in 2024, OK reached an agreement to make a significant investment in the retail chain Coop Denmark, which was recently approved by the Danish competition authorities. This approval has prompted Michael Løve to inform MEKO's board of his resignation.

"With the approval, my role as CEO of OK will require more time, which unfortunately means I have to resign from my position as a board member of MEKO. I have truly appreciated working with the other board members and MEKO's management, who have successfully created growth and value over these years. I am convinced that the company is on the right path and will continue to strengthen its position as a leader in the independent automotive aftermarket in Northern Europe," says Michael Løve.

Dominick Zarcone, Chairman of the Board of MEKO, says: "We thank Michael for his contributions to MEKO over the past several years and wish him much continued success with his responsibilities at OK."

The recruitment of a replacement will begin immediately.

For further information, please contact:

Dominick Zarcone

Chairman of the Board, MEKO

Phone: +46 (0)8-464 00 00

Anders Oxelström

Director of Communications, MEKO

Phone: + 46 73 522 52 42

Email: anders.oxelstrom@meko.com