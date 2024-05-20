The English text is an inhouse translation of the original Swedish text for information purpose only.

Minutes kept at the annual general meeting of MEKO AB (publ), reg. no 556392-1971, on 16 May 2024, 10 a.m. CET, at 7A Posthuset, Vasagatan 28, in Stockholm.

Election of chairman of the meeting

The vice chairman of the board Helena Skåntorp welcomed the participants and declared the annual general meeting as opened.

In accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, Helena Skåntorp was elected chairman of the meeting. It was informed that Malin Tiberg had been assigned to keep the minutes at the meeting.

The meeting resolved that invited guests were allowed to attend the meeting. Preparation and approval of voting register

The meeting resolved to approve the list in Appendix 1 as voting register at the meeting.

It was noted that the shareholders had been able to exercise their voting rights by postal voting prior to the meeting and that the advance votes constituted approximately 79 percent of the shares and votes represented at the meeting.

It was noted that 36 319 760 shares and votes were represented at the meeting, corresponding to approx. 64.4 percent of the total number of shares and votes in the company. Approval of the agenda

The meeting resolved to approve the agenda proposed by the board and included in the notice to the meeting. Election of person to verify the minutes

The meeting appointed Magnus Sjöqvist (Swedbank Robur Fonder) to verify the minutes in addition to the chairman. Determination of whether the meeting has been duly convened The meeting was declared duly convened.

It was noted that the notice convening the meeting have been given in accordance with applicable rules and the company's articles of association by being available on the company's website since 12 April 2024, was published in the Swedish Official Gazette (Sw: Post- och Inrikes Tidningar) on 16 April 2024 and that an advertisement stating that the notice had been published was included in Dagens Nyheter on 16 April 2024.

