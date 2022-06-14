Log in
    MEKO   SE0002110064

MEKO AB

(MEKO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:32 2022-06-14 am EDT
113.10 SEK   +5.01%
03:13aMEKO : Presentation aquisition Koivunen 2022 (pdf), 1 MB
PU
03:13aMEKO : Presentation förvärv Koivunen 2022 (pdf), 1 MB
PU
01:55aSweden's Meko to Buy Koivunen in $127 Million Deal for Northern Europe Expansion Move
MT
Meko : Presentation aquisition Koivunen 2022 (pdf), 1 MB

06/14/2022 | 03:13am EDT
TODAY´S PRESENTERS

Pehr Oscarson

Åsa Källenius

President & CEO

CFO

1

MEKO strengthens its position in Northern Europe

  • Agreement to acquire Koivunen
  • Establishing market leadership in Finland and Estonia
  • Establishing presence in Latvia and Lithuania

June 14, 2022

2

Market leaders in five out of six markets

Competition overview, net sales in local currency million1

Sweden

Norway

Denmark

Poland

Finland3

Estonia3

3000

2000

1000

0

2000

3000

2000

1000

1000

0

0

9 000

150

60

8 000

7 000

100

40

6 000

5 000

4 000

50

20

3 000

2 000

1 000

0

0

0

1) The net sales figures are taken from the latest published official numbers available

2) Net sales in wholesale business

3) Source: Wolk, The Car Aftermarket in Finland and Estonia 2020

3

PROVEN HISTORY OF CREATING VALUE

THROUGH ACQUISITIONS

4

Proven track record of profitable growth

Net sales CAGR

~151

past 11 years:

12.5%

11,8

12,3

11,5

7,8

5,3

5,7

5,8

5,6

5,8

5,9

3,4

4,1

9.4

10.0

8.0

8.2

10.0

7.5

7.3

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

FY 2010

FY 2011

FY 2012

FY 2013

FY 2014

FY 2015

FY 2016

FY 2017

FY 2018

FY 2019

FY 2020

FY 2021

FY 2025

Net Sales, SEK billion

Adjusted EBIT margin

1) Based on MEKO's adjusted long-term financial targets

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mekonomen AB published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 07:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 12 985 M 1 275 M 1 275 M
Net income 2022 611 M 60,0 M 60,0 M
Net Debt 2022 1 748 M 172 M 172 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,93x
Yield 2022 3,71%
Capitalization 6 066 M 596 M 596 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 5 115
Free-Float 61,2%
Managers and Directors
Pehr Oscarson President & Chief Executive Officer
Åsa Källenius Chief Financial Officer
Robert M. Hanser Chairman
Tobias Narvinger Chief Operating Officer
Kenny Bräck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEKO AB-31.44%596
AUTOZONE, INC.-1.52%39 495
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC-15.85%39 059
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC.-28.22%10 349
CARPARTS.COM, INC.-32.59%358
PARTS ID, INC.-58.72%34