Meko : Presentation förvärv Koivunen 2022 (pdf), 1 MB

MEKO strengthens its position in Northern Europe
-
Agreement to acquire Koivunen
-
Establishing market leadership in Finland and Estonia
-
Establishing presence in Latvia and Lithuania
June 14, 2022
Market leaders in five out of six markets
Competition overview, net sales in local currency million1
|
Sweden
|
Norway
|
Denmark
|
Poland
|
Finland3
|
Estonia3
|
9 000
|
150
|
60
|
|
|
8 000
|
|
|
7 000
|
100
|
40
|
6 000
|
|
|
5 000
|
|
|
4 000
|
50
|
20
|
3 000
|
2 000
|
|
|
1 000
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
1) The net sales figures are taken from the latest published official numbers available
2) Net sales in wholesale business
3) Source: Wolk, The Car Aftermarket in Finland and Estonia 2020
3
PROVEN HISTORY OF CREATING VALUE
THROUGH ACQUISITIONS
4
Proven track record of profitable growth
|
Net sales CAGR
|
|
~151
|
past 11 years:
|
|
|
12.5%
|
11,8
|
12,3
|
|
11,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,3
|
5,7
|
|
5,8
|
5,6
|
5,8
|
|
5,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,4
|
4,1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.4
|
10.0
|
|
|
|
|
8.0
|
8.2
|
10.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.5
|
7.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
%
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 2010
|
|
FY 2011
|
|
FY 2012
|
|
FY 2013
|
|
FY 2014
|
|
FY 2015
|
|
FY 2016
|
|
FY 2017
|
|
FY 2018
|
|
FY 2019
|
|
FY 2020
|
|
FY 2021
|
|
FY 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Sales, SEK billion
|
|
|
Adjusted EBIT margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1) Based on MEKO's adjusted long-term financial targets
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
