Meko : Q3-2022 Presentation

Continued organic growth proves our resilient business model
Poland and the Baltics show strength but weaker development in Norway and Denmark
Acquisition of Koivunen enables stronger position and significant growth potential Strong cash flow generation enables solid financial position and lower leverage over time
Target to be the best and most complete partner in our markets
STRONG POSITION WITH SIGNIFICAL POTENTIAL
#1
Number of cars: 4,8 MN
Sweden
Average age of car fleet: 9,9 years
Population: 10,2 MN
#1
Number of cars: 2,8 MN
Norway
Average age of car fleet: 10,5 years
Population: 5,5 MN
#1
Number of cars: 2,5 MN
Denmark
Average age of car fleet: 8,4 years
Population: 5,7 MN
#1
Number of cars: 3,1 MN
Finland
Average age of car fleet: 12,5 years
Population: 5,5 MN
#4
Number of cars: 22,5 MN
Poland
Average age of car fleet: 17,3 year
Population: 37,9 MN
#1
Number of cars: 0,7 MN
Estonia
Average age of car fleet: 16,7 years
Population: 1,3 MN
Latvia
Number of cars: 0,6 MN
Average age of car fleet: 14,1 year
Population: 1,9 MN
Lithuania
Number of cars: 1,1 MN
Average age of car fleet: 16,9 years
Population: 2,7 MN
Over 70 million people and
35 million cars
UPDATED BUSINESS AREA STRUCTURE
Business Area Denmark; The business area is unchanged compared with former Business Area FTZ
Business area Finland; From Q3 2022 the BA includes Mekonomen Finland's operations (previously reported within business area MECA/Mekonomen) and the recently acquired Koivunen's operations in Finland
Business area Poland/the Baltics; From Q3 2022 the BA includes former business area Inter-Team as well as the recently acquired operation in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania
Business area Sweden/Norway; From Q3 2022 the BA includes the former business area MECA/Mekonomen, excluding Mekonomen Finland who is reported in business area Finland
Business area Sørensen og Balchen (Norway): The business area is unchanged compared with former business area Sørensen and Balchen
MEKO - THIRD QUARTER
SEK M
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
Change
2022 9M
2021 9M
Change
Group, net sales
3 660
2 968
23%
10 172
9 180
11%
Adjusted EBIT1)
281
290
-3%
746
828
-10%
EBIT
235
255
-8%
610
721
-15%
Earnings per share, SEK
2,23
3,02
-26%
6,07
8,12
-25%
Cash flow from operating activities
473
450
5%
722
1 035
-30%
Key figures
- Organic growth2)
4,0%
4,4%
1,6%
8,9%
- Adjusted EBIT margin
7,5%
9,6%
7,2%
8,9%
- EBIT margin
6,3%
8,5%
5,9%
7,7%
1) Adjusted EBIT is EBIT adjusted for items affecting comparability (IAC) and material acquisition-related items. Current acquisition-related items are amortizations of acquired intangible assets and depreciation of surplus values on buildings pertaining to the acquisitions FTZ, Inter-Team, Koivunen, MECA (included until May 2022) and Sørensen og Balchen (included until April 2021).
Organic growth refers to changes in net sales adjusted for the number of workdays, acquisitions/divestments and currency effects.
