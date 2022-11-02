Meko : Q3-2022 Presentation

Advanced search
    MEKO   SE0002110064

MEKO AB

(MEKO)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  12:23 2022-11-01 pm EDT
105.90 SEK   +1.53%
11/02/2022 | 03:00am EDT
MEKO AB

January - September 2022 November 2, 2022

Åsa Källenius CFO

Pehr Oscarson CEO

Q3 2022 - A SIGN OF STRENGTH FOR MEKO'S STRATEGY

Continued organic growth proves our resilient business model

Poland and the Baltics show strength but weaker development in Norway and Denmark

Acquisition of Koivunen enables stronger position and significant growth potential Strong cash flow generation enables solid financial position and lower leverage over time

Target to be the best and most complete partner in our markets

2

STRONG POSITION WITH SIGNIFICAL POTENTIAL

#1

Number of cars: 4,8 MN

Sweden

Average age of car fleet: 9,9 years

Population: 10,2 MN

#1

Number of cars: 2,8 MN

Norway

Average age of car fleet: 10,5 years

Population: 5,5 MN

#1

Number of cars: 2,5 MN

Denmark

Average age of car fleet: 8,4 years

Population: 5,7 MN

#1

Number of cars: 3,1 MN

Finland

Average age of car fleet: 12,5 years

Population: 5,5 MN

#4

Number of cars: 22,5 MN

Poland

Average age of car fleet: 17,3 year

Population: 37,9 MN

#1

Number of cars: 0,7 MN

Estonia

Average age of car fleet: 16,7 years

Population: 1,3 MN

Latvia

Number of cars: 0,6 MN

Average age of car fleet: 14,1 year

Population: 1,9 MN

Lithuania

Number of cars: 1,1 MN

Average age of car fleet: 16,9 years

Population: 2,7 MN

Over 70 million people and

35 million cars

3

UPDATED BUSINESS AREA STRUCTURE

  • Business Area Denmark; The business area is unchanged compared with former Business Area FTZ
  • Business area Finland; From Q3 2022 the BA includes Mekonomen Finland's operations (previously reported within business area MECA/Mekonomen) and the recently acquired Koivunen's operations in Finland
  • Business area Poland/the Baltics; From Q3 2022 the BA includes former business area Inter-Team as well as the recently acquired operation in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania
  • Business area Sweden/Norway; From Q3 2022 the BA includes the former business area MECA/Mekonomen, excluding Mekonomen Finland who is reported in business area Finland
  • Business area Sørensen og Balchen (Norway): The business area is unchanged compared with former business area Sørensen and Balchen

4

MEKO - THIRD QUARTER

SEK M

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

Change

2022 9M

2021 9M

Change

Group, net sales

3 660

2 968

23%

10 172

9 180

11%

Adjusted EBIT1)

281

290

-3%

746

828

-10%

EBIT

235

255

-8%

610

721

-15%

Earnings per share, SEK

2,23

3,02

-26%

6,07

8,12

-25%

Cash flow from operating activities

473

450

5%

722

1 035

-30%

Key figures

- Organic growth2)

4,0%

4,4%

1,6%

8,9%

- Adjusted EBIT margin

7,5%

9,6%

7,2%

8,9%

- EBIT margin

6,3%

8,5%

5,9%

7,7%

  1. 1) Adjusted EBIT is EBIT adjusted for items affecting comparability (IAC) and material acquisition-related items. Current acquisition-related items are amortizations of acquired intangible assets and depreciation of surplus values on buildings pertaining to the acquisitions FTZ, Inter-Team, Koivunen, MECA (included until May 2022) and Sørensen og Balchen (included until April 2021).
  2. Organic growth refers to changes in net sales adjusted for the number of workdays, acquisitions/divestments and currency effects.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Meko AB published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 06:59:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
