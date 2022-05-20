Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Melbana Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAY   AU000000MAY8

MELBANA ENERGY LIMITED

(MAY)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/20 01:30:42 am EDT
0.0990 AUD   -1.00%
01:35aMELBANA ENERGY : Application for quotation of securities - MAY
PU
05/18Japan's Inpex targets Australia for growth
RE
05/13Melbana Energy Limited - Zapato-1 Exploration well on track to spud end of May
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Melbana Energy : Application for quotation of securities - MAY

05/20/2022 | 01:35am EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

MELBANA ENERGY LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday May 20, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

MAY

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

31,812,050

18/05/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

MELBANA ENERGY LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

066447952

1.3

ASX issuer code

MAY

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

20/5/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

MAYAT : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

MAY : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

31,812,050

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

18/5/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

18/5/2022

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

Yes

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities

Number of options being exercised

or other +convertible securities

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

being converted

31,812,050

Andrew Purcell

M&A Advisory Pty Ltd

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue date 18/5/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

31,812,050

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Nil Consideration for 31,812,050 performance rights to expire 1 April 2026

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the

+securities to be quoted

0.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The consideration for securities to be quoted is Nil. The issuance relates to conversion of vested Performance Rights into

Fully Paid Ordinary shares upon satisfaction of performance and vesting conditions.

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Melbana Energy Limited published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 05:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
