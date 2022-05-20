Melbana Energy : Application for quotation of securities - MAY
Announcement Summary
Entity name
MELBANA ENERGY LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday May 20, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
MAY
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
31,812,050
18/05/2022
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
MELBANA ENERGY LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
066447952
1.3
ASX issuer code
MAY
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
20/5/2022
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
MAYAT : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
MAY : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
31,812,050
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
18/5/2022
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
18/5/2022
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
Yes
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities
Number of options being exercised
or other +convertible securities
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
being converted
31,812,050
Andrew Purcell
M&A Advisory Pty Ltd
Issue date
18/5/2022
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
31,812,050
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Nil Consideration for 31,812,050 performance rights to expire 1 April 2026
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the
+securities to be quoted
0.000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
The consideration for securities to be quoted is Nil. The issuance relates to conversion of vested Performance Rights into
Fully Paid Ordinary shares upon satisfaction of performance and vesting conditions.
