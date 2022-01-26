Melbana Energy : Quarterly Activities Summary & 5B to 31 December 2021
Quarterly Activities Summary - Period Ended 31 December 2021
Cuba - Block 9 PSC (Melbana 30%)
Two well program on Block 9 commenced 13 September 2021 with first well, Alameda-1
Alameda-1has confirmed the presence of oil within the shallowest upper sheet objective with at least 48 metres of pay interpreted on wireline logs
Drilling continues towards targets 'N' and 'Alameda' with total depth expected to be achieved in late February 2022
Alameda-1has three targets with a combined pre-drill Prospective Resource of 143 MMBBLS (Best Estimate)1, each of which have previously recovered hydrocarbons and the best of which is independently assessed to have a 32% chance of success
Second well (Zapato-1) will immediately follow Alameda-1 and take about 55 days (dry well basis). Single target near to the shallower Motembo oil field (which has historically produced a high-quality light oil). Prospective Resource 95 MMBBLS (Best Estimate)1
Total pre-drill Prospective Resource of the two well drilling campaign is 236 MMBBLS (Best Estimate)1
There have been minimal incidents of COVID-19 infections at the drilling site, in part due to rigorous site testing and monitoring procedures. These have had minimal impact on operations and there have been no other HSE issues
Australia
Sale of WA-488-P (containing the Beehive prospect) to EOG Australia completed
Melbana received payment of US$7.5 million and remains entitled to further contingent cash payments of US$5.0 million plus contingent royalties of US$10 million per 25 MMBOE produced and sold from the permit area
WA-488-Phas a commitment well required no later than 21 August 2023
Corporate
$20.0m cash available at the end of the quarter
1Prospective Resources Cautionary Statement - The estimated quantities of petroleum that may potentially be recovered by the application of a future development project(s) related to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Future exploration appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons. All quoted volumes have been taken from Independent Expert McDaniel & Associates Competent Persons Report, released to ASX on 7 August 2018, as adjusted by Melbana for area relinquishment. Melbana is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information
included in that announcement and that all the material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA (27 January 2022)
Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY) ("Melbana" or the "Company") provides the following summary in relation to its activities during the quarter ended 31 December 2021.
Cuba - Block 9 (Melbana 30%, Operator)
On 13 September 2021, Melbana announced the spudding of the Alameda-1 well, marking the commencement of the Company's Block 9 drilling program which comprises two exploration wells (Alameda-1 & Zapato-1) testing four separate targets with a Total Prospective Resource of 236 million barrels of oil (Best Estimate)2. These are the "U1/Amistad", "N" and "I/Alameda" prospects for Alameda-1 and the Zapato prospect for Zapato-1. Melbana is the operator and has a 30% interest in Block 9, but is required to meet only 15% of the costs of this two well drilling program (i.e., it has a 15% working interest and a 15% free carry) under the terms of the farm-in agreement it reached with Sonangol, the national oil company of Angola (its partner in Block 9).
During the quarter ending 31 December 2021, Melbana announced:
Unexpected Oil Zone encountered from 454m
On 4 October 2021 the well intersected encouraging hydrocarbon shows (described as good by Melbana's personnel on site) just below the first casing point at 454 metres, when moveable oil was reported at surface within the mud and cuttings samples. The oil, which appears to be lighter than that normally seen at this depth, was accompanied by elevated gas readings. Drilling continued through the shallow limestones and minor clastic sediments, with similar shows persisting over a gross interval of about 670 metres.
The intersection, which was unexpected, includes the interval of the anticipated "U1" secondary objective, through which excellent hydrocarbon shows were reported. Variable oil shows have continued to be encountered below this interval.
The main targets of this well are still below the current depth and hence, any further evaluation of deliverability and lateral extent of this new potential oil zone won't be considered until after the conclusion of drilling.
Cementing and mud weight issues resolved
Issues with cement set and curing which affected the placement of the liner were resolved
The drilling intersected additional oil and gas shows around 1,800m, about 350m shallower than expected, which coincided with an increase in pressure and an unanticipated need to increase mud weight. Drilling was paused on 9 November 2021 at 1,892m whilst additional barite3 was sourced and delivered. The downtime was used to undertake maintenance and
Refer to the Prospective Resources Cautionary Statement on the first page and ASX Announcement dated
May 2020
barite is a high density mineral added to the drilling mud for the management of pressure in the wellbore
an upgrade to the rigs pressured drilling capabilities.
The final shipment of barite arrived in Cuba in the last week of December and the mud weight issues were resolved and drilling recommenced on 16 December 2021.
Drilling continues
As announced on 19 January 2022, drilling has reached a current depth of 2,622 mMD. The next target is the primary objective called "N", which is anticipated to be encountered starting at ~3,000 mMD, followed by the deepest (and largest) primary objective called "Alameda" (expected at ~3,600 mMD).
Zapato-1 to spud in March 2022
Following the completion of the Alameda-1 well, the rig will be moved to the well pad that has been constructed nearby to commence drilling of the Zapato-1 well. We estimate the rig will take about 2 weeks to move to site and commence drilling, giving a revised spud date for Zapato-1 of the middle of March 2022.
Zapato-1will take about 55 days to reach its target depth, targeting a single formation near the shallower Motembo oil field (which has historically produced a high-quality light oil). Prospective Resource 95 MMBBLS (Best Estimate)1
Health and Safety
COVID-19has not materially impacted operations the drilling site. Health management practices remain a high priority for the Company and have, to date, proved effective with a full- time on-site doctor overseeing testing and administering site health protocols.
There were no material safety incidents or injuries during the quarter.
Coming up
On 12 January 2022 further wireline logs were obtained and sent for analysis. The wireline log data should provide insight as to the structural dip and orientation and help with the geological interpretation.
The Company is progressing an updated resource assessment for the Upper Sheet interval (intersected by Alameda-1 between 453 and 1,842 metres RT).
Civil works for the Zapato-1 well pad are continuing and the well pad will be ready for commencement of the well, which is now expected to spud in mid March 2022.
Australia - Sale of WA-488-P (Beehive Prospect) completed
On Nov 24, 2021, Melbana reported the completion of the sale of its exploration permit WA- 488-P to EOG Resources Australia Block WA-488 Pty Ltd (EOG Australia) and the receipt of US$7.5 million in consideration.
In addition, Melbana has the potential to receive Contingent Additional Payments totalling US$5.0 million, subject to EOG Australia making certain future elections in regard to the WA- 488-P permit area, and is also entitled to payments of US$10.0 million per 25 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) that are sold and delivered from within the WA-488-P permit area in future.
The WA-488-P permit area contains the Beehive Prospect, estimated by independent reserves expert McDaniel & Associates to contain 388 million boe on a best estimate basis and as much as 1.6 billion boe. Melbana revised these estimates to 416 million boe (best estimate) and 1.4
