  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Melco International Development Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    200   HK0200030994

MELCO INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

(200)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  01:44 2022-11-15 am EST
5.980 HKD   +10.33%
01:30aMacau's Casino Stocks Rise Amid Sector Tailwinds
DJ
11/03Melco International Development's Q3 Loss Widens; Shares Fall 3%
MT
09/27Consumer, tourism jump lifts China shares; Morgan Stanley sees reopening
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Macau's Casino Stocks Rise Amid Sector Tailwinds

11/15/2022 | 01:30am EST
By Yi Wei Wong


Shares of Macau-based casinos rose Tuesday amid a brighter outlook for license renewals and on the prospect of rising visitor numbers during the city's Grand Prix event.

Melco International Development Ltd. led gains by Hong Kong-listed casino operators with a 10% advance. Wynn Macau Ltd. was recently 8.7% higher and SJM Holdings Ltd. jumped 8.8%.

The gains came a day after local media reported that the Macau government has agreed on a proposal requiring casino-license bidders to invest a combined $12.5 billion over the next 10 years to secure their concessions.

The latest development is a good sign for gambling incumbents looking to renew their licenses in the city, analysts said.

"This is bang in line with what we had expected and probably better than what the market feared--we view these as incrementally positive developments, supporting our view that the license-renewal process will be smooth with no big negative surprises," DS Kim, JPMorgan's head of Asia gaming, said in a note.

He said that the $12.5 billion investment is reasonable, given that it is about one-third of the $35 billion Macau's six major casino operators invested over the past 10 years, including during the pandemic-led downturn.

The policy is expected to benefit the six major casino operators, all of which are in the process of renewing their licenses. Surprise bidder Genting Malaysia Bhd. is at a comparative disadvantage, as it doesn't have assets in Macau and will have to acquire them and commit to additional capital expenditure to meet the requirements, JPMorgan said.

The Macau Grand Prix, to be held Nov. 17 to 20, is also expected to boost inbound visitation and gross gaming revenue during the weekend, Citi analysts George Choi and Ryan Cheung said in a note.

"We believe gross gaming revenue is gradually recovering on the back of the resumption of e-visas for mainland Chinese visitors," the analysts said, citing an estimate, based on industry sources, that gross gaming revenue in Macau reached 1.3 billion Macau patacas ($161.0 million) in the first 13 days of the month, which suggests that daily run rates are improving.

Daiwa analyst Terry Ng said that China's recent easing of quarantine requirements raises market expectations that the country may be pivoting from zero-Covid. Daiwa is also optimistic about Sands China Ltd.'s and Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.'s chances of securing new licenses given the reasonable investment requirement agreed upon by Macau's government, Mr. Ng said in a note.


Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-22 0129ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.43% 46.3 Delayed Quote.13.24%
GENTING MALAYSIA 0.73% 2.76 End-of-day quote.-4.17%
MELCO HOLDINGS INC. -0.79% 3130 Delayed Quote.-23.96%
MELCO INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED 10.33% 5.98 Delayed Quote.-44.90%
SANDS CHINA LTD 5.55% 19.78 Delayed Quote.3.19%
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.45% 3.6 Delayed Quote.-33.34%
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED 9.35% 4.9 Delayed Quote.-32.50%
Financials
Sales 2022 15 873 M 2 026 M 2 026 M
Net income 2022 -4 375 M -558 M -558 M
Net Debt 2022 52 117 M 6 651 M 6 651 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,91x
Yield 2022 0,07%
Capitalization 8 149 M 1 040 M 1 040 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,80x
EV / Sales 2023 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 17 270
Free-Float 40,7%
Chart MELCO INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Melco International Development Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MELCO INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 5,42 HKD
Average target price 8,30 HKD
Spread / Average Target 53,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yau Lung Ho Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Evan Andrew Winkler President, Managing Director & Executive Director
Geoffrey Stuart Davis Chief Financial Officer
Che Yin Tsui Independent Non-Executive Director
Karuna Evelyne Shinsho Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MELCO INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED-44.90%1 040
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED13.24%25 480
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-2.81%24 156
EVOLUTION AB-19.65%21 212
SANDS CHINA LTD3.19%19 355
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-13.17%16 745