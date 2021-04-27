Melco International Development : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REPLY FORM TO NEW REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS

Melco International Development Limited

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

Website: www.melco-group.com

(Stock Code: 200)

NOTIFICATION LETTER

28 April 2021

Dear Shareholder,

Letter to New Registered Shareholders - Notification of Publication of 2020 Annual Report (the "Current Corporate Communication") and Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications

We are pleased to enclose the Current Corporate Communication, in both English and Chinese versions, for your attention. The Current Corporate Communication is also available in the "Investor Relations" section of the website of Melco International Development Limited (the "Company") at www.melco-group.com and on the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), the articles of association of the Company and the Companies Ordinance, Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong, the Company is permitted to make available the following options for you to choose for receipt of future Corporate Communications#:

to access all future Corporate Communications on the Company's website at www.melco-group.com (the " Company's website ") in place of receiving printed copies; or to receive by post the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications only; or to receive by post the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications only; or to receive by post both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.

In support of the environment, minimizing the use of paper and saving printing and mailing costs, the Company recommends you to select option (1) above. To make your choice, please complete the enclosed reply form (the "Reply Form") and sign and return it to Company's share registrar, Tricor Standard Limited, by post using the mailing label provided.

If the Company does not receive a duly completed and signed Reply Form from you or receives no response from you indicating that you object to receiving Corporate Communications in electronic form on the Company's website on or before 27 May 2021, you are deemed, until you inform the Company otherwise by reasonable notice in writing (not less than 7 days) to the Company's share registrar, Tricor Standard Limited, Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong or by email to melco200-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com, to have consented to receive our Corporate Communications in the manner as set out in option (1) above. In that event, when the Company makes a Corporate Communication, we will send you a notification that the Corporate Communication has been made available on the Company's website. The notification will be sent to you by email (if you have provided an email address) or (if you have not provided an email address) by post to you at your address as it appears on the Company's register of members maintained by the Company's share registrar.

You may change your choice of language (English and/or Chinese) and means of receiving Corporate Communications (in printed form or through the Company's website), free of charge, at any time by reasonable notice in writing (not less than 7 days) to the Company's share registrar, Tricor Standard Limited, Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong or by email to melco200-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary you have previously conveyed to the Company or the Company's share registrar. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communications by electronic means but for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communications electronically, the Company will upon your written request send the Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

Please note that printed copies of the English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications will be available from the Company and the Company's share registrar on request. They will also be available on the Company's website at www.melco-group.com and on the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please contact Customer Service Hotline of Tricor Standard Limited at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Melco International Development Limited

Leung Hoi Wai, Vincent

Company Secretary