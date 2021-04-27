Log in
    200   HK0200030994

MELCO INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

(200)
  Report
Melco International Development : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REPLY FORM TO NEW REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS

04/27/2021 | 06:23am EDT
Melco International Development Limited

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

Website: www.melco-group.com

(Stock Code: 200)

NOTIFICATION LETTER

28 April 2021

Dear Shareholder,

Letter to New Registered Shareholders - Notification of Publication of 2020 Annual Report (the "Current Corporate Communication") and Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications

We are pleased to enclose the Current Corporate Communication, in both English and Chinese versions, for your attention. The Current Corporate Communication is also available in the "Investor Relations" section of the website of Melco International Development Limited (the "Company") at www.melco-group.com and on the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), the articles of association of the Company and the Companies Ordinance, Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong, the Company is permitted to make available the following options for you to choose for receipt of future Corporate Communications#:

  1. to access all future Corporate Communications on the Company's website at www.melco-group.com (the "Company's website") in place of receiving printed copies; or
  2. to receive by post the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications only; or
  3. to receive by post the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications only; or
  4. to receive by post both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.

In support of the environment, minimizing the use of paper and saving printing and mailing costs, the Company recommends you to select option (1) above. To make your choice, please complete the enclosed reply form (the "Reply Form") and sign and return it to Company's share registrar, Tricor Standard Limited, by post using the mailing label provided.

If the Company does not receive a duly completed and signed Reply Form from you or receives no response from you indicating that you object to receiving Corporate Communications in electronic form on the Company's website on or before 27 May 2021, you are deemed, until you inform the Company otherwise by reasonable notice in writing (not less than 7 days) to the Company's share registrar, Tricor Standard Limited, Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong or by email to melco200-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com, to have consented to receive our Corporate Communications in the manner as set out in option (1) above. In that event, when the Company makes a Corporate Communication, we will send you a notification that the Corporate Communication has been made available on the Company's website. The notification will be sent to you by email (if you have provided an email address) or (if you have not provided an email address) by post to you at your address as it appears on the Company's register of members maintained by the Company's share registrar.

You may change your choice of language (English and/or Chinese) and means of receiving Corporate Communications (in printed form or through the Company's website), free of charge, at any time by reasonable notice in writing (not less than 7 days) to the Company's share registrar, Tricor Standard Limited, Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong or by email to melco200-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary you have previously conveyed to the Company or the Company's share registrar. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communications by electronic means but for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communications electronically, the Company will upon your written request send the Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

Please note that printed copies of the English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications will be available from the Company and the Company's share registrar on request. They will also be available on the Company's website at www.melco-group.com and on the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please contact Customer Service Hotline of Tricor Standard Limited at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Melco International Development Limited

Leung Hoi Wai, Vincent

Company Secretary

  • Corporate Communications refer to documents issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual reports, interim reports, notices of meeting, listing documents, circulars and proxy forms.

Reply Form

To: Melco International Development Limited (the "Company")

(Stock Code: 200)

c/o Tricor Standard Limited Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communications# of the Company in the manner as indicated below: (Please mark "X" in ONLY ONE of the following boxes)

in electronic means through the Company's website at www.melco-group.com and by receiving notification by email to the address below when each Corporate Communication is made available on the Company's website; OR

Email Address

(The Company will send to the email address provided above (if any) a notification of the availability of each Corporate Communication on the Company's website. If no email address is provided by a shareholder, a letter will be sent to the shareholder notifying the shareholder of the availability of each Corporate Communication on the Company's website. Please provide the email address in English block letters. The email address will be used only for notification of release of Corporate Communications.)

in printed form in English only; OR in printed form in Chinese only; OR

in printed form in both English and Chinese.

Signature:

Date:

Name:

Contact Phone Number:

(in English block letters)

Notes:

  1. Please complete this Reply Form clearly. Any Reply Form with no indicated choice, with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
  2. If the Company does not receive this duly completed and signed Reply Form from you (or another response from you indicating that you object to receiving Corporate Communications in electronic form on the Company's website) on or before 27 May 2021, you will be deemed to have elected to receive all Corporate Communications in electronic form on the Company's website instead of receiving them in printed form. All future Corporate Communications will be sent out in the manner specified in the Company's letter dated 28 April 2021.
  3. By electing to receive Corporate Communications in electronic form on the Company's website instead of receiving them in printed form, you have expressly agreed that they may be sent or supplied to you by being made available on the Company's website and have expressly waived the right to receive them in printed form.
  4. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign this Reply Form in order for it to be valid.
  5. The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications sent to you unless and until you notify the Company otherwise by reasonable notice in writing (not less than 7 days) to the Company's share registrar, Tricor Standard Limited, Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong or by email to melco200-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.
  6. Shareholders are entitled to change the choice of language and means of receipt of the Corporate Communications at any time by reasonable notice in writing (not less than 7 days) to the Company's share registrar at the above address or by email to melco200-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.
  7. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Reply Form.
  • Corporate Communications refer to documents issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual reports, interim reports, notices of meeting, listing documents, circulars and proxy forms.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

  1. "Personal Data" in these statements has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO").
  2. Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. Failure to provide sufficient information may result in the Company being unable to process your instructions and/ or requests as stated in this form.
  3. Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, its share registrar, and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated purposes, and retained for such period as may be necessary for verification and record purposes.
  4. You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing to the Privacy Compliance Officer of Tricor Standard Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.

(Please cut along the dotted line 請沿虛線剪下)

Mailing Label 郵 寄 標 籤

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on an envelope to

return the Reply Form to us.

No postage stamp is required for local mailing.

當 閣下寄回此表格時，請將此郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄， 閣下無需支付郵費或貼上郵票。

Tricor Standard Limited

卓佳標準有限公司

Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼 : 37

Hong Kong 香港

