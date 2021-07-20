Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLCO   US5854641009

MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED

(MLCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Melco Resorts & Entertainment : Announces Earnings Release Date (Form 6-K)

07/20/2021 | 06:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Melco Announces Earnings Release Date

Macau, Tuesday, July 20, 2021-Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Nasdaq: MLCO), a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe, today announces that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 to be followed by a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (or 8:30 p.m. Hong Kong Time).

To join the conference call, please use the dial-in details below:

US Toll Free 1 844 760 0770
US Toll / International 1 347 549 4094
HK Toll 852 3018 8307
HK Toll Free 800 906 613
Japan Toll 81 3 4503 6004
Japan Toll Free 012 092 5482
UK Toll Free 080 0051 4241
Australia Toll 61 290 833 216
Australia Toll Free 1 800 754 642
Philippines Toll Free 1 800 1612 0312
Passcode 3969836

An audio webcast will also be available at http://www.melco-resorts.com.

To access the replay, please use the dial-in details below:

US Toll Free 1 855 452 5696
US Toll / International 1 646 254 3697
HK Toll 852 3051 2780
HK Toll Free 800 963 117
Japan Toll 81 3 4580 6717
Japan Toll Free 012 095 9034
Philippines Toll Free 1 800 1612 0166
Conference ID 3969836

###

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the 'safe harbor' provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (the 'Company') may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) the global pandemic of COVID-19, caused by a novel strain of the coronavirus, and the continued impact of its consequences on our business, our industry and the global economy, (ii) growth of the gaming market and visitations in Macau, the Philippines and the Republic of Cyprus, (iii) capital and credit market volatility, (iv) local and global economic conditions, (v) our anticipated growth strategies, (vi) gaming authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (vii) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as 'may', 'will', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'target', 'aim', 'estimate', 'intend', 'plan', 'believe', 'potential', 'continue', 'is/are likely to' or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterranean (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) in the Republic of Cyprus, which is expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first authorized casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and is licensed to operate four satellite casinos ('Cyprus Casinos'). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

For the investment community, please contact:

Robin Yuen

Tel: +852 2598 3619

Email: robinyuen@melco-resorts.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Chimmy Leung

Executive Director, Corporate Communications

Tel: +852 3151 3765

Email: chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com

2

Disclaimer

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 10:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED
06:32aMELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT : Announces Earnings Release Date
AQ
06:10aMELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT : Announces Earnings Release Date (Form 6-K)
PU
07/15MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT : HSBC Downgrades Melco Resorts & Entertainment to..
MT
07/08MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT : Adopts Employee Share Purchase and Award Program
MT
07/08Melco Resorts & Entertainment Announces Share Purchase and Award Program
GL
06/29MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT : announces senior notes listing on Chongwa (Macao..
PU
06/14Asian ADRs Barely Higher Monday Morning; Quidan, Aslan Pharma Surge
MT
06/08Melco announces Asia's first ever residency show project with superstar headl..
GL
06/02MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT : Unveils $500 Million, Three-Year Share Buyback P..
MT
06/02Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited announces an Equity Buyback for $500 mi..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 023 M - -
Net income 2021 -522 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 626 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -13,8x
Yield 2021 0,67%
Capitalization 6 906 M 6 906 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,81x
EV / Sales 2022 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 19 746
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 14,41 $
Average target price 21,83 $
Spread / Average Target 51,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yau Lung Ho Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Evan Andrew Winkler President & Non-Executive Director
Geoffrey Stuart Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Timothy Mazik Finance Director
Thomas Jefferson Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-19.51%8 123
EVOLUTION AB66.10%36 987
SANDS CHINA LTD.-11.60%34 463
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-4.32%34 022
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-15.16%33 646
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.18.18%21 377