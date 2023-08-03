Lawrence Ho Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - Founder, Chairman & CEO

Geoff, you want to take the first couple of questions, and then I'll deal with the last one?

Geoffrey Stuart Davis Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - Executive VP & CFO

Sure. So on OpEx, I can share call it, an outlook for where we think that will settle in for the third quarter. So on a reported basis, I think you'll see that in around the $2.5 million per day range if we make the same adjustment that we did for second quarter. By excluding the concert series, I would say that number normalizes into around $2.3 million to $2.4 million per day.

Lawrence Ho Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - Founder, Chairman & CEO

So sorry, let me answer Praveen's question. On the grind mass and the mass-mass question, the transportation infrastructure is still coming online. It hasn't fully recovered. So if you look at the air lift going into Macau right now, is probably at around 50%. And Macau over the last 6 months since the recovery has started, has become very much a weekend market. So going forward, when the infrastructure improves transportation infrastructure improves, we believe that the grind mass will probably fill out more of the weekday business and tour group. So the tour groups are finally starting, but they haven't fully recovered yet. And so far, the recovery has exceeded everybody's expectations, but it's been driven really by premium mass. So once the [grind] mass layer comes in, I think that will give us incremental growth.

Praveen Kumar Choudhary Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD

I had one more follow-up for you, but also Geoff's question was also there that we were asking about July being masked better cost lower? Are we already at higher than 2019 EBITDA? So maybe Geoff can answer that. But one question for you, Lawrence, is on the non-gaming side. Is it correct that all the six players have submitted their non-gaming proposal, and that has not been approved and we are going back and forth in terms of what exactly government wants. Can you give a little bit more details of what exactly are you working on? And what will be the final outcome?

Lawrence Ho Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - Founder, Chairman & CEO

Sure. I think on the non-gaming, first of all, the investment proposal -- the original investment proposal was agreed by the Macau government when we did for the licenses last November, December. So that was the first approval. And then I think by May, and David can probably supplement and give more of a detailed account. I think it was approved again by May, but what we're seeing right now is that there's a lot of reporting on all of the operators' part, monthly reporting, quarterly reporting. So I think there's a lot of negotiations and discussions on -- you do this, you do that? I guess, maybe, David, you can provide a bit more color.

David Ross Sisk Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - COO of Macau Resorts

Sure. So Praveen, there's -- obviously, there's two types of things that we're doing related to the tender that was approved for our initial plan. There's certain capital costs that were done for the casino that we're obviously executing on. And again, it's pretty well documented in terms of what we would normally do as we upgrade the casino or replace certain items or things that were going along. The other one is kind of a collection of non-gaming kind of things. With non-gaming things can be in terms of capital or they can be in terms of events, concerts, sporting events, things that we're sponsoring. So everything we've said we're going to do with the government, we've done and what we're executing on. As Lawrence said, there's a very significant measure that goes along in terms of whether it be a quarterly measurement with the DICJ or MGTO or RTIM or something that we do on a monthly basis. But they're monitoring it quite closely, trying to make sure everyone is doing what they're saying. But additionally, as we're going along, there are sometimes where certain things may not make sense that we said we were going to do back in 2022. So we work with the government to go back and make adjustments and slide other things into programs or things that help kind of support some of the things the government is trying to do as we try to attract a lot more international visitation or try to build the MICE business in Macau.

Lawrence Ho Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - Founder, Chairman & CEO

But Praveen, I think the most important thing for us as an operator is we're going to stick to the number, based on the investment proposal that we put in when we got our license last December. So we might make changes in terms of events or things that we're going to put in, but we're going to stick to that number.

REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us

5