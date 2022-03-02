Melco Resorts & Entertainment : Q4 2021 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited Earnings Conference Call Transcript (PDF)

MARCH 01, 2022 / 1:30PM GMT, Q4 2021 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd Earnings Call
Jeanny Kim Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - Senior Vice President, Group Treasurer
Thank you. Thank you, everyone, for joining us today for our fourth quarter 2021 earnings call. On the call are Lawrence Ho, Geoff Davis, Evan Winkler and our Property Presidents in Macau, Manila and Cyprus. Before we get started, please note that today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provision of federal securities laws. Our actual results could differ from our anticipated results.
In addition, we may discuss non-GAAP measures. A definition and reconciliation of each of these measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the earnings release. Finally, please note that our supplementary earnings slides are posted on our Investor Relations website. With that, I'll now turn it over to Mr. Ho.
Lawrence Ho Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - Chairman & CEO
Thank you, Jeanny. Our results in the fourth quarter continue to reflect COVID-19-related disruptions and their impact on travel and customer visitation. That said, volumes across all segments in Macau increased in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter, despite structural changes in the VIP segment. Group property EBITDA also showed meaningful sequential improvement this quarter, which demonstrates our disciplined cost control.
Going into 2022, the COVID flare up in Zhuhai led to softer performance in the pre-CNY period. However, volumes across our segments increased year-over-year during the Chinese New Year holiday period and this carried over into the week following the holidays. Premium Direct business at City of Dreams Macau more than doubled compared to the Chinese New Year period in 2021 and continued to outperform into the following weeks. Mass table drop also demonstrated strength, increasing around 20% compared to CNY 2021.
In the Philippines, we recorded the strongest quarterly EBITDA performance since COVID-19, thanks to a full quarter of casino operations, albeit with capacity restrictions. Going into 2022, the authorities reopened the Philippines border to fully vaccinated international tourists effective on February 10, and Metro Manila is operating under Alert Level 1 from March 1. Consequently, our venues can now operate at 100% capacity, and it is the first time COD Manila can operate at full capacity since March 2020.
Turning to Cyprus, our casinos remained open throughout the fourth quarter of 2021, and we saw sequential growth in EBITDA along with an increase in gaming spend per patron. Gaming volumes in the fourth quarter reached 90% of pre-COVID levels and we are hopeful for further normalization going into 2022.
We remain committed to our global capex and development program. In Macau, we continue our efforts to complete construction of Studio City Phase 2 by the deadline set in the land concession of December 27, 2022. For Phase 2, we recently announced a partnership with Marriott International to bring the W Hotels brand to one of our 2 new hotel towers. The W Macau at Studio City will have 557 keys and further enhance Studio City's premium mass offering.
In Europe, the construction of City of Dreams Mediterranean is on track for opening in the second half of 2022.
Finally, I would like to thank the Macau government for the opportunity to contribute our views during the public consultation process and for providing a clear framework for the new gaming law. We are committed to participating in the upcoming public tender, and we remain fully confident that Melco can remain a key contributor to Macau's growth and diversification in the years to come. Our enthusiasm for Melco's medium and long-term growth prospects remains unchanged and we are ready to welcome our guests once travel restrictions normalize.
With that, I'll turn the call over to Geoff to go through some of the numbers.
Geoffrey Stuart Davis Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - Executive VP & CFO
Thanks, Lawrence. In the fourth quarter of 2021, we reported Group-wide property EBITDA of approximately $94 million. The increase in EBITDA was largely due to tight cost control measures, including bonus reversals.
Luck-adjusted property EBITDA came in at $120 million and each of our geographies in Macau, Manila and Cyprus reported sequential improvements in EBITDA. An unfavorable VIP win rate negatively affected EBITDA at COD Macau, Studio City and COD Manila by approximately $26 million in total. $22 million of this was in relation to COD Macau. Details of these adjustments can be found in the supplementary earnings slides posted on our Investor Relations website.
At the end of December 2021, we had approximately $1.7 billion of consolidated cash on hand. Our available liquidity, including cash and undrawn revolving credit facilities at the end of December was $3.2 billion. To provide more clarity on our capital structure, Melco, excluding its operations at Studio City, the Philippines and Cyprus, had cash of around $850 million and gross debt of $4.5 billion at the end of December 2021.
In February, we announced equity and bond offerings at Studio City, raising a total of $650 million - $300 million via private placement of equity and $350 million via senior secured notes. Based on our latest forecast, our capex plan for Studio City Phase 2 is now fully funded, with a meaningful buffer to support Studio City's liquidity requirements going forward.
As we normally do, we'll give you some guidance on non-operating line items for the upcoming first quarter of 2022.
Total depreciation and amortization expense is expected to be approximately $145 million. Corporate expense is expected to come in at approximately $20 million and consolidated net interest expense is expected to be approximately $90 million to $95 million, which includes finance lease interest of $7 million relating to City of Dreams Manila and $10 million to $12 million of capitalized interest.
That concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, back to you for the Q&A.
QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS
Operator
(Operator Instructions)
We have the first question coming from the line of Joe Greff from JPMorgan.
Joseph Richard Greff JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD
Lawrence, Geoff, the City of Dreams came in nicely ahead on margins in the fourth quarter in Macau, hold adjusted $71 million. Is there anything onetime in there? I know you have referenced reversal of bonuses and debt provisions. To what extent has that added to that $71 million?
Lawrence Ho Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - Chairman & CEO
Geoff, do you want to take that?
Geoffrey Stuart Davis Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - Executive VP & CFO
Yes. Thanks, Lawrence. So in total, we had $34 million of bonus reversals in the quarter, and our bad debt provision was a credit to expense of $11 million.
Joseph Richard Greff JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD
And how much of that hit at the property level at City of Dreams Macau?
Geoffrey Stuart Davis Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - Executive VP & CFO
So at City of Dreams Macau, the reversals were approximately $12 million. And the credit against expense for City of Dreams on the bad debt provision was about $3 million.
Joseph Richard Greff JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD
Got it. And so if we look at it then sort of outside of the benefit of those 2 things, it's $56 million. Is that the run rate that you're seeing in the first 2 months of this year at that property?
Geoffrey Stuart Davis Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - Executive VP & CFO
Well, I'm not sure we want to comment on first quarter results. And obviously, we have some noise with Chinese New Year. And of course, the weakness that we saw in between New Year and Chinese New Year as a result of some COVID flare-ups. But other than the amounts that I described, that's a solid run rate.
Joseph Richard Greff JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD
Great. And this probably is a question or a topic you don't get much. But what is the future of Altira? It's probably never going to contribute a ton in terms of EBITDA in a normalized environment. And maybe that's not a fair comment on my part. But the asset value is certainly something that's not reflected in the equity. How do you think about utilizing that asset to drive incremental equity value? What's the future of that property?
Lawrence Ho Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - Chairman & CEO
Well, Joe, as you know, last year, we transitioned Altira from a -- and we did it early. I think before the entire VIP and junket industry imploded -- and so we moved Altira to a premium mass-focused property.
I think I agree with you with the current visitation into the entire Macau it really doesn't -- I think many properties, not just Altira doesn't really justify being there. But we do think that with COVID normalizing, hopefully, and within the calendar year 2022 and Macau gets closer to the traditional visitation that we will get, Altira has a niche positioning. David, do you want to share some details?
David Ross Sisk Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - COO-Macau Resorts
Sure. Thanks, Lawrence. Look, Altira has been transitioned away from being a VIP-centric property and being more mass and premium mass focused. It's taking some time, but we're starting to get more traction now with that.
Altira, although a small property, it certainly has a lot of unique features to it. I think one of the cool things we just had happen with Altira was during the fireworks display over Chinese New Year, we saw occupancy pickup over there in a big way. We saw a lot more covers. We saw a drop going up in a meaningful way as well.
REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us
So while Altira is small, it does have a unique place, I think, in the market. And I think with our strategy of kind of converting more and more to mass over there, I think we will see -- while it may not be as large as it once was, I think we will see a nice EBITDA pickup over there, over the -- as we head into the future here more, and we get out of COVID.
Joseph Richard Greff JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD
Great. And then Geoff, can you remind us CapEx for this year?
Geoffrey Stuart Davis Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - Executive VP & CFO
Sure, Joe. So CapEx for 2022 is about $765 million. About $650 million of that is related to project CapEx for COD Mediterranean and Studio City Phase 2.
Operator
We have our next question. This is coming from the line of George Choi from Citi.
Shui Lung Choi Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director & Analyst
Congrats on the great results. Just one question for me. In light of the revision of the gaming law, what is your plan for your satellite casino Grand Dragon. And I guess more importantly, for Studio City, I guess most of us would never call it a Satellite casino, but do you think the government would look at it any differently?
Lawrence Ho Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - Chairman & CEO
George, it's Lawrence. So I think we never -- we've never looked at Studio City as a satellite casino, considering Melco Resorts has the majority ownership of Studio City. And we believe that the gaming law revision also doesn't see Studio City as a Satellite casino.
Of course, the gaming law has been so far an expedited, fair and reasonable process, but we are still seeking a lot of clarifications from the government before the law gets approved in the legislative council some time in June. So we'll be working with the government on that front.
And Geoff, I know are there more details you want to share?
Geoffrey Stuart Davis Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - Executive VP & CFO
Well, other than the differentiation in equity ownership, Lawrence, just as a reminder, there is a 3-year runway on this issue from the time that the gaming law is implemented. And I think it's also very important to note that the Studio City structure has been explicitly approved by the Macau government.
Lawrence Ho Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - Chairman & CEO
And George, on your question, we -- unlike some of the other operators, we're only at the one satellite casino, which is Grand Dragon. And the reason we kept that was really for the Mocha venue there. So I guess we'll continue to work with the government to see what's the solution for all of these highlighted casinos.
Operator
We have the next question. This is coming from the line of Ricardo Chinchilla from Deutsche Bank.
Luis Ricardo Chinchilla Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst
I was wondering if you could provide some color on your direct VIP strategy going forward? And if you have seen improved interest or incremental sign-ups given the whole situation with junkets?
Lawrence Ho Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - Chairman & CEO
Why don't I hand it off to David later on. But in terms of our direct VIP strategy, we're very proud of the fact that similar to the fact that we pioneered the premium mass segment, we were one of the early adopters of the direct premium VIP strategy. And I think to this day, we are still the market leader on that front.
REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us
