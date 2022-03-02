Melco Resorts & Entertainment : Q4 2021 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited Earnings Conference Call Transcript (PDF)

MARCH 01, 2022 / 1:30PM GMT, Q4 2021 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd Earnings Call

Thank you. Thank you, everyone, for joining us today for our fourth quarter 2021 earnings call. On the call are Lawrence Ho, Geoff Davis, Evan Winkler and our Property Presidents in Macau, Manila and Cyprus. Before we get started, please note that today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provision of federal securities laws. Our actual results could differ from our anticipated results.

In addition, we may discuss non-GAAP measures. A definition and reconciliation of each of these measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the earnings release. Finally, please note that our supplementary earnings slides are posted on our Investor Relations website. With that, I'll now turn it over to Mr. Ho.

Lawrence Ho Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - Chairman & CEO

Thank you, Jeanny. Our results in the fourth quarter continue to reflect COVID-19-related disruptions and their impact on travel and customer visitation. That said, volumes across all segments in Macau increased in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter, despite structural changes in the VIP segment. Group property EBITDA also showed meaningful sequential improvement this quarter, which demonstrates our disciplined cost control.

Going into 2022, the COVID flare up in Zhuhai led to softer performance in the pre-CNY period. However, volumes across our segments increased year-over-year during the Chinese New Year holiday period and this carried over into the week following the holidays. Premium Direct business at City of Dreams Macau more than doubled compared to the Chinese New Year period in 2021 and continued to outperform into the following weeks. Mass table drop also demonstrated strength, increasing around 20% compared to CNY 2021.

In the Philippines, we recorded the strongest quarterly EBITDA performance since COVID-19, thanks to a full quarter of casino operations, albeit with capacity restrictions. Going into 2022, the authorities reopened the Philippines border to fully vaccinated international tourists effective on February 10, and Metro Manila is operating under Alert Level 1 from March 1. Consequently, our venues can now operate at 100% capacity, and it is the first time COD Manila can operate at full capacity since March 2020.

Turning to Cyprus, our casinos remained open throughout the fourth quarter of 2021, and we saw sequential growth in EBITDA along with an increase in gaming spend per patron. Gaming volumes in the fourth quarter reached 90% of pre-COVID levels and we are hopeful for further normalization going into 2022.

