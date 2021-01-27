Log in
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED

(MLCO)
Melco's fine dining restaurants honored by Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2021 with seven Michelin-stars

01/27/2021 | 06:19am EST
MACAU, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four signature restaurants across Melco Resorts & Entertainment properties including City of Dreams, Studio City and Altira Macau have been honored by Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2021 with a collective total of seven Michelin-stars. The integrated resort operator’s Chinese fine dining restaurants Jade Dragon, Pearl Dragon and Ying are jointly honored with a total of five Michelin-stars. Furthermore, paying homage to the great traditions and savoir-faire of French gastronomy, Alain Ducasse at Morpheus has been awarded two Michelin-stars for the third consecutive year.

The Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2021 Star Revelation ceremony took place today and awarded Melco restaurants with the following star ratings:

  • Jade Dragon – 3 Michelin-stars
    Located at City of Dreams, Jade Dragon is renowned for its premium Cantonese specialties and creative presentation. The restaurant delights diners with delectable Chinese delicacies and exceptional service that have raised the bar for Chinese fine-dining in Macau. Honors and awards include:
    • Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2019 – 2021 (three stars)
    • Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2016 – 2018 (two stars)
    • Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2014 – 2015 (one star)
    • Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards 2014 – 2020
    • Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2017 – 2019
    • Hong Kong Tatler Best Restaurants (Top 20 Restaurants) 2014 – 2018
    • SCMP 100 Top Tables 2014 – 2018
  • Alain Ducasse at Morpheus – 2 Michelin-stars
    Paying homage to the great traditions and savoir-faire of French gastronomy, Alain Ducasse at Morpheus redefines fine dining with a contemporary vision. The restaurant is located in Morpheus, the newest hotel and ultra-luxurious destination at City of Dreams. Honors and awards include:
    • Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2019 – 2021 (two stars)
    • Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award 2020
  • Pearl Dragon – 1 Michelin-star
    Pearl Dragon is a Cantonese fine-dining restaurant that offers a truly exquisite dining experience at Studio City. With a dedication to perfection, Pearl Dragon offers a menu showcasing refined provincial Chinese flavors, innovative culinary creations and the finest delicacies to tempt your palate. Honors and awards include:
    • Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2017 – 2021 (one star)
    • Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award 2019 – 2020
    • Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Award 2018
    • Hong Kong Tatler Best Restaurants (Top 20 Restaurants) 2017
    • SCMP 100 Top Tables 2017 – 2018
  • Ying – 1 Michelin-star
    Ying is Altira Macau’s signature restaurant specializing in fine Cantonese cuisine as well as local delicacies created by an exceptionally talented culinary team. Ying is recognized as an outstanding establishment that offers guests a truly exceptional level of luxury and service. Honors and awards include:
    • Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2017 – 2021 (one star)
    • Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award 2020
    • Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Award 2014 – 2019

The following restaurants are each Recommended by Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2021:

  • (Morpheus, City of Dreams) delivers the very heights of innovative fine dining and a unique blend of regional Chinese cuisine served in tasting menu format;
  • Bi Ying (Studio City) offers an extensive menu highlighted by provincial favorites made to order in an open kitchen; and
  • Tenmasa (Altira Macau), the Macau outpost of the landmark Tenmasa Tokyo, is a must-do dining experience for Tempura connoisseurs.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated urban resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterranean (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) in the Republic of Cyprus, which is expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first authorized casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and is licensed to operate four satellite casinos (“Cyprus Casinos”). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

For media enquiries, please contact:
Chimmy Leung
Executive Director, Corporate Communications
Tel: +852 3151 3765
Email: chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com


© GlobeNewswire 2021
