MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED

MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED

(MLCO)
Studio City Phase 2 shortlisted for BREEAM Awards 2021

01/28/2021
MACAU, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment announces Studio City Phase 2 has been shortlisted for the ‘Regional Award, Asia’ at the BREEAM Awards 2021. The nomination highlights the design and implementation of the integrated resort expansion project’s targeted sustainability strategy, as well as the project’s contribution towards achieving Melco’s carbon neutral and zero waste goals. The international BREEAM Awards is an annual celebration recognizing the people, projects and organizations who are leading the way with significant achievements in sustainable building design, development and management.

Set to offer approximately 900 rooms and suites as well as world-class non-gaming attractions including one of the world’s largest indoor/outdoor water parks, a Cineplex, fine-dining restaurants and state-of-the-art MICE space, Studio City’s Phase 2 development includes extensive planning to engineer its two hotel tower blocks to be precisely distanced from each other, creating an adequate ‘sky-stream’ to facilitate bird migratory pathways. The design consideration ensures that the development is located away from the existing Macau Cotai Ecological Zone, comprising 15 hectares of protected wetland observed as a resting place by many species of migratory birds.

Strategies also include minimizing the impact of basement excavation on both wetland and underground water sources. An ecologist was specifically engaged to develop preservation measures for existing flora and compensatory planting with species compatible with the site’s landscape and habitat.

The development also follows Melco’s sustainable procurement plan, which ensures all selected contractors use timber and timber-based products that have been legally harvested, traded and sourced in accordance with the Forestry Stewardship Council™ (FSC™) certification, as well as paints, coatings, sealants and adhesives that have no or low-VOC content, wherever possible.

Melco currently holds BREEAM “Excellent” Ratings for the Design stage for both Studio City Phase 2 and City of Dreams Mediterranean in Cyprus, where Melco is developing Europe’s largest integrated resort by incorporating the very highest sustainability standards into its design.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated urban resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterranean (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) in the Republic of Cyprus, which is expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first authorized casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and is licensed to operate four satellite casinos (“Cyprus Casinos”). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

For media enquiries, please contact:
Chimmy Leung
Executive Director, Corporate Communications
Tel: +852 3151 3765
Email: chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
