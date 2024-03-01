By Sabela Ojea

International stocks trading in New York closed mostly higher on Friday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.1% to 172.27. The European index fell 0.2% to 165.86, the Asian index increased 0.6% to 202.61, the Latin American index declined 0.5% to 215.09 and the emerging markets index gained 0.2% to 321.84.

ADRs of NetEase closed down 3.9% to $107.92 after the Chinese videogame publisher's lower-than-expected sales of its games kept revenue from reaching the record levels analysts forecast.

ADRs of Melco Resorts & Entertainment closed down 6.4% to $7.73 after the operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe reported another loss in the fourth quarter.

