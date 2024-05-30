Explanatory Note Melco Resorts Finance Limited's Quarterly Report for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 This quarterly report provides Melco Resorts Finance Limited's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, comprising condensed consolidated balance sheets, condensed consolidated statements of operations and condensed consolidated statements of cash flows, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, together with the related information. 1

INTRODUCTION In this quarterly report, unless otherwise indicated: • "2015 Credit Facilities" refers to the HK$13.65 billion (equivalent to US$1.75 billion) senior secured credit facilities agreement dated June 19, 2015, entered into by Melco Resorts Macau, as borrower, comprising (i) a Hong Kong dollar term loan facility of HK$3.90 billion (equivalent to US$500.0 million) with a term of six years and (ii) a HK$9.75 billion (equivalent to US$1.25 billion) revolving credit facility, and following the repayment of all outstanding loan amounts, together with accrued interest and associated costs on May 7, 2020, other than the HK$1.0 million (equivalent to US$0.1 million) which remains outstanding under the term loan facility, with a maturity date extended to June 24, 2024, and the HK$1.0 million (equivalent to US$0.1 million) revolving credit facility commitment which remains available under the revolving credit facility, all other commitments under the 2015 Credit Facilities were canceled; • "2020 Credit Facilities" refers to the senior facilities agreement dated April 29, 2020, entered into between, among others, MCO Nominee One Limited ("MCO Nominee One"), our subsidiary and as borrower, and Bank of China Limited, Macau Branch, Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. Macau Branch and Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc., as joint global coordinators, under which lenders have made available HK$14.85 billion (equivalent to US$1.92 billion) in a revolving credit facility for an initial term of five years, and which have been amended and restated under the 2023 Amendment and Restatement and the 2024 Amendment and Restatement; • "2023 Amendment and Restatement" refers to the Amendment and Restatement Agreement dated June 29, 2023 among MCO Nominee One, MCO Investments Limited, Melco Resorts Finance, MCO International Limited, and Bank of China Limited, Macau Branch, acting as the facility agent, to amend the provisions of the 2020 Credit Facilities such that borrowings under the 2020 Credit Facilities denominated in U.S. dollars bear interest at the term Secured Overnight Financing Rate plus an applicable credit adjustment spread ranging from 0.06% to 0.20% per annum, as adjusted in accordance with the interest period, and a margin ranging from 1.00% to 2.00% per annum as adjusted in accordance with the leverage ratio in respect of MCO Nominee One and certain of its specified subsidiaries; • "2024 Amendment and Restatement" refers to the Second Amendment and Restatement Agreement dated April 8, 2024 among MCO Nominee One, MCO Investments Limited, Melco Resorts Finance, MCO International Limited, and Bank of China Limited, Macau Branch, acting as the facility agent, to amend, among other things, the maturity date of the 2020 Credit Facilities to April 29, 2027; • "2025 Senior Notes" refers to the US$1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.875% senior notes due 2025 we issued, of which US$650.0 million in aggregate principal amount was issued on June 6, 2017 and US$350.0 million in aggregate principal amount was issued on July 3, 2017; • "2026 Senior Notes" refers to the US$500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.250% senior notes due 2026 we issued on April 26, 2019; • "2027 Senior Notes" refers to the US$600.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625% senior notes due 2027 we issued on July 17, 2019; • "2028 Senior Notes" refers to the US$850.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.750% senior notes due 2028 we issued, of which US$500.0 million in aggregate principal amount was issued on July 21, 2020 and US$350.0 million in aggregate principal amount was issued on August 11, 2020; • "2029 Senior Notes" refers to the US$1.15 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.375% senior notes due 2029 we issued, of which US$900.0 million in aggregate principal amount was issued on December 4, 2019 and US$250.0 million in aggregate principal amount was issued on January 21, 2021; • "2032 Senior Notes" refers to the US$750.0 million aggregate principal amount of 7.625% senior notes due 2032 we issued on April 17, 2024; • "Altira Macau" refers to an integrated resort located in Taipa, Macau; 3

• "China" and "PRC" refer to the People's Republic of China, excluding the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC ("Hong Kong"), the Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC ("Macau" or "Macau SAR") and Taiwan from a geographical point of view; • "City of Dreams" refers to an integrated resort located in Cotai, an area of reclaimed land located between the islands of Taipa and Coloane in Macau, which currently features casino areas and four luxury hotels, including a collection of retail brands, a wet stage performance theater (temporarily closed since June 2020) and other entertainment venues; • "DICJ" refers to the Direcção de Inspecção e Coordenação de Jogos (the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau), a department of the Public Administration of Macau; • "HK$" and "H.K. dollar(s)" refer to the legal currency of Hong Kong; • "Melco Resorts Macau" refers to our subsidiary, Melco Resorts (Macau) Limited, a Macau company and the holder of our gaming concession; • "Mocha Clubs" refers to, collectively, our clubs with gaming machines, which are now the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau; • "our concession" and "our gaming concession" refer to the Macau gaming concession held by Melco Resorts Macau, effective from January 1, 2023 until December 31, 2032; • "Parent" and "Melco" refer to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, a Cayman Islands exempted company with limited liability; • "Pataca(s)" and "MOP" refer to the legal currency of Macau; • "SCI" refers to Studio City International Holdings Limited, an exempted company registered by way of continuation in the Cayman Islands, the American depositary receipts of which are listed on the New York Stock Exchange; • "Studio City" refers to a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau; • "Studio City Casino" refers to the gaming areas being operated within Studio City; • "Studio City Casino Agreement" (previously referred to as the Services and Right to Use Arrangements) refers to the agreement entered into among Melco Resorts Macau and Studio City Entertainment, dated May 11, 2007 and amended on June 15, 2012 and June 23, 2022 and any other agreements or arrangements entered into from time to time, which may amend, supplement or relate to the aforementioned agreements or arrangements; • "Studio City Entertainment" refers to our affiliate, Studio City Entertainment Limited, a Macau company which is a subsidiary of the Parent; • "US$" and "U.S. dollar(s)" refer to the legal currency of the United States; • "U.S. GAAP" refers to the U.S. generally accepted accounting principles; and • "we," "us," "our," "our company," "Melco Resorts Finance" and "the Company" refer to Melco Resorts Finance Limited and, as the context requires, its predecessor entities and its consolidated subsidiaries. This quarterly report includes our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Certain monetary amounts, percentages, and other figures included in this quarterly report have been subject to rounding adjustments. Certain other amounts that appear in this quarterly report may not sum due to rounding. Figures shown as totals in certain tables may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures preceding them. 4

GLOSSARY "cage" a secure room within a casino with a facility that allows patrons to carry out transactions required to participate in gaming activities, such as exchange of cash for chips and exchange of chips for cash or other chips "chip" round token that is used on casino gaming tables in lieu of cash "concession" a government grant for the operation of games of fortune and chance in casinos in Macau under an administrative contract pursuant to which a concessionaire, or the entity holding the concession, is authorized to operate games of fortune and chance in casinos in Macau "drop" the amount of cash to purchase gaming chips and promotional vouchers that is deposited in a gaming table's drop box, plus gaming chips purchased at the casino cage "drop box" a box or container that serves as a repository for cash, chip purchase vouchers, credit markers and forms used to record movements in the chip inventory on each table game "electronic gaming table" table with an electronic or computerized wagering and payment system that allow players to place bets from multiple-player gaming seats "gaming machine" slot machine and/or electronic gaming table "gaming machine handle" the total amount wagered in gaming machines "gaming machine win rate" gaming machine win (calculated before non-discretionary incentives (including our point-loyalty programs) and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis) expressed as a percentage of gaming machine handle "gaming promoter" an individual or a corporate entity who, for the purpose of promoting rolling chip and other gaming activities, arranges customer transportation and accommodation, provides credit in its sole discretion if authorized by a gaming operator and arranges food and beverage services and entertainment in exchange for commissions or other compensation from a gaming concessionaire "integrated resort" a resort which provides customers with a combination of hotel accommodations, casinos or gaming areas, retail and dining facilities, MICE space, entertainment venues and spas "junket player" a player sourced by gaming promoters to play in the VIP gaming rooms or areas "marker" evidence of indebtedness by a player to the casino or gaming operator "mass market patron" a customer who plays in the mass market segment "mass market segment" consists of both table games and gaming machines played by mass market patrons primarily for cash stakes "mass market table games drop" the amount of table games drop in the mass market table games segment "mass market table games hold percentage" mass market table games win (calculated before discounts, commissions, non-discretionary incentives (including our point-loyalty programs) and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis) as a percentage of mass market table games drop "mass market table games segment" the mass market segment consisting of mass market patrons who play table games 6

"MICE" Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions, an acronym commonly used to refer to tourism involving large groups brought together for an event or specific purpose "non-negotiable chip" promotional casino chip that is not to be exchanged for cash "premium direct player" a rolling chip patron who is a direct customer of the concessionaire and is attracted to the casino through marketing efforts of the gaming operator "rolling chip" or "VIP rolling chip" non-negotiable chip primarily used by rolling chip patrons to make wagers "rolling chip patron" a player who primarily plays on rolling chip or VIP rolling chip tables and typically plays for higher stakes than mass market gaming patrons "rolling chip segment" consists of table games played in private VIP gaming rooms or areas by rolling chip patrons who are either premium direct players or junket players "rolling chip volume" the amount of non-negotiable chips wagered and lost by the rolling chip market segment "rolling chip win rate" rolling chip table games win (calculated before discounts, commissions, non-discretionary incentives (including our point-loyalty programs) and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis) as a percentage of rolling chip volume "slot machine" traditional slot or electronic gaming machine operated by a single player "subconcession" an agreement for the operation of games of fortune and chance in casinos between the entity holding the concession, or the concessionaire, and a subconcessionaire, pursuant to which the subconcessionaire is authorized to operate games of fortune and chance in casinos in Macau "table games win" the amount of wagers won net of wagers lost on gaming tables that is retained and recorded as casino revenues. Table games win is calculated before discounts, commissions, non-discretionary incentives (including our point-loyalty programs) and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis "VIP gaming room" gaming rooms or areas that have restricted access to rolling chip patrons and typically offer more personalized service than the general mass market gaming areas 7

EXCHANGE RATE INFORMATION The majority of our current revenues are denominated in H.K. dollars, while our current expenses are denominated predominantly in Patacas and H.K. dollars, and in connection with a portion of our indebtedness and certain expenses, in U.S. dollars. The non-financial pages of this quarterly report include all translations from H.K. dollars to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to H.K. dollars at a rate of HK$7.823502 to US$1.00, unless otherwise noted. The H.K. dollar is freely convertible into other currencies (including the U.S. dollar). Since October 17, 1983, the H.K. dollar has been officially linked to the U.S. dollar at the rate of HK$7.80 to US$1.00. The market exchange rate has not deviated materially from the level of HK$7.80 to US$1.00 since the peg was first established. However, in May 2005, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority broadened the trading band from the original rate of HK$7.80 per U.S. dollar to a rate range of HK$7.75 to HK$7.85 per U.S. dollar. The Hong Kong government has stated its intention to maintain the link at that rate range, and, acting through the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, has a number of means by which it may act to maintain exchange rate stability. However, no assurance can be given that the Hong Kong government will maintain the link at HK$7.75 to HK$7.85 per U.S. dollar or at all. The Pataca is pegged to the H.K. dollar at a rate of HK$1.00 to MOP1.03. All translations from Patacas to U.S. dollars in the non-financial pages of this quarterly report were made at the exchange rate of MOP8.058213 to US$1.00. In this quarterly report, U.S. dollar equivalents of H.K. dollar amounts of indebtedness are based on the prevailing exchange rate on the relevant transaction date, except for the indebtedness balance translations as of the balance sheet date, which are based on the prevailing exchange rate on the applicable balance sheet date. 8

FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS The following discussion should be read in connection with our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements included elsewhere in this quarterly report. Our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with our audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. The historical results are not necessarily indicative of the results of operations to be expected in the future. Certain statements in this "Financial Condition and Results of Operations" are forward-looking statements. Summary of Financial Results For the first quarter of 2024, our total operating revenues were US$972.8 million, an increase of 67.8% from US$579.6 million of total operating revenues for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in total operating revenues was primarily attributable to improved performance in all gaming segments and non-gaming operations at City of Dreams and Altira Macau, as well as increased casino revenues generated from the operations of Studio City Casino by our subsidiary, Melco Resorts Macau, the gaming concessionaire. Such increase was largely driven by the continued recovery in inbound tourism to Macau during the first quarter of 2024. Net income/loss from Studio City Casino gaming operations are reimbursed to/from Studio City Entertainment for the operation of the Studio City Casino pursuant to the Studio City Casino Agreement. Such reimbursement is included in general and administrative expenses. Net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was US$0.6 million, compared with net loss of US$94.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in net loss was primarily attributable to the improved performance at City of Dreams and Altira Macau mentioned above. The following summarizes the results of our operations: Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 (In thousands of US$) Total operating revenues $ 972,752 $ 579,647 Total operating costs and expenses $ (892,933 ) $ (592,012 ) Operating income (loss) $ 79,819 $ (12,365 ) Net loss $ (639 ) $ (94,687 ) Results of Operations City of Dreams First Quarter Results For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, total operating revenues at City of Dreams were US$592.6 million, compared with US$380.6 million in the first quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase in the total operating revenues was primarily a result of better performance in all gaming segments and non-gaming operations. Rolling chip volume was US$5.69 billion for the first quarter of 2024 versus US$4.04 billion in the first quarter of 2023. The rolling chip win rate was 2.23% in the first quarter of 2024 versus 2.41% in the first quarter of 2023. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%-3.15%. Mass market table games drop increased to US$1.48 billion in the first quarter of 2024, compared with US$1.02 billion in the first quarter of 2023. The mass market table games hold percentage was 31.7% in the first quarter of 2024, compared with 27.0% in the first quarter of 2023. Gaming machine handle for the first quarter of 2024 was US$890.0 million, compared with US$655.7 million in the first quarter of 2023. The gaming machine win rate was 3.1% in the first quarter of 2024 versus 3.9% in the first quarter of 2023. 9

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams in the first quarter of 2024 was US$115.8 million, compared with US$78.5 million in the first quarter of 2023. Altira Macau First Quarter Results For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, total operating revenues at Altira Macau were US$34.8 million, compared with US$23.9 million in the first quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase in the total operating revenues was primarily a result of better performance in the mass market segment. In the mass market table games segment, drop was US$140.7 million in the first quarter of 2024 versus US$82.6 million in the first quarter of 2023. The mass market table games hold percentage was 24.3% in the first quarter of 2024, compared with 25.0% in the first quarter of 2023. Gaming machine handle for the first quarter of 2024 was US$93.9 million, compared with US$74.3 million in the first quarter of 2023. The gaming machine win rate was 3.2% in the first quarter of 2024 versus 3.6% in the first quarter of 2023. Total non-gaming revenue at Altira Macau in the first quarter of 2024 was US$5.1 million, compared with US$3.8 million in the first quarter of 2023. Mocha and Other First Quarter Results Total operating revenues from Mocha and Other were US$32.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared with US$30.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. Mass market table games drop was US$58.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 versus US$37.7 million in the first quarter of 2023. The mass market table games hold percentage was 16.2% in the first quarter of 2024 versus 16.8% in the first quarter of 2023. Gaming machine handle for the first quarter of 2024 was US$527.6 million, compared with US$519.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. The gaming machine win rate was 4.5% in the first quarter of 2024 versus 4.7% in the first quarter of 2023. Other Factors Affecting First Quarter Earnings Total net non-operating expenses for the first quarter of 2024 were US$78.8 million, which mainly included interest expense of US$81.9 million, partially offset by interest income of US$5.5 million, compared with total net non-operating expenses of US$83.5 million for the first quarter of 2023, which mainly included interest expense of US$87.2 million, partially offset by interest income of US$5.7 million. Liquidity and Capital Resources We have relied and intend to rely on cash generated from our operations and our debt and equity financings to meet our funding requirements and repay our indebtedness, as the case may be. We expect to have significant capital expenditures in the future as we continue to enhance and develop our properties which includes, for example, our efforts to redevelop and rebrand The Countdown at City of Dreams in Cotai, Macau and upgrade and refresh the Grand Hyatt's MICE space and guest rooms. Any other future developments may be subject to further financing and a number of other factors, many of which are beyond our control. As of March 31, 2024, we held cash and cash equivalents of US$503.1 million and restricted cash of US$124.4 million (being cash collateral for concession-related bank guarantees issued to the Macau government and security under credit facilities). Further, HK$7.80 billion (equivalent to US$996.7 million) of the revolving credit facility under the 2020 Credit Facilities and HK$1.0 million (equivalent to US$0.1 million) of the revolving credit facility under the 2015 Credit Facilities were available for future drawdown, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions precedent. 10

Cash Flows The following table sets forth a summary of our cash flows for the periods indicated: Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 (In thousands of US$) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 37,927 $ 76,820 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (26,379 ) 8,116 Net cash used in financing activities (153,076 ) (552,411 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,155 ) (5,990 ) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (142,683 ) (473,465 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 770,111 1,220,245 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 627,428 $ 746,780 Operating Activities Operating cash flows are generally affected by changes in operating income and accounts receivable related to VIP table games play and hotel operations conducted on a cash and credit basis and the remainder of the business including mass market table games play, gaming machine play, food and beverage, and entertainment, which are conducted primarily on a cash basis. Net cash provided by operating activities was US$37.9 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of US$76.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. The change was primarily due to increased working capital needed for operations, partially offset by improved performance of operations as described in the foregoing section. Investing Activities Net cash used in investing activities was US$26.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to net cash provided by investing activities of US$8.1 million for the first quarter of 2023. The change was primarily due to the increase in payments for acquisition of property and equipment. Net cash used in investing activities of US$26.4 million for the first quarter of 2024 mainly included payments for acquisition of property and equipment of US$26.1 million. Net cash provided by investing activities of US$8.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 included repayments of loans or advances by an affiliated company to us of US$170.0 million, partially offset by extensions of loans or advances by us to an affiliated company of US$158.0 million and payments for acquisition of property and equipment of US$3.9 million. Our total payments for acquisition of property and equipment were US$26.1 million and US$3.9 million for the first quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. Such capital expenditures were mainly associated with our development projects, as well as enhancement to our integrated resort offerings. Financing Activities Net cash used in financing activities amounted to US$153.1 million for the first quarter of 2024, which primarily represented the repayment of the outstanding revolving credit facility under the 2020 Credit Facilities of US$149.5 million. Net cash used in financing activities amounted to US$552.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, which primarily represented the repayments of the outstanding revolving credit facility under the 2020 Credit Facilities of US$850.1 million, partially offset by the proceeds from the drawdown of the revolving credit facility under the 2020 Credit Facilities of US$300.0 million. 11

Indebtedness The following table presents a summary of our gross indebtedness as of March 31, 2024: As of March 31,

2024 (In thousands of US$) 2025 Senior Notes $ 1,000,000 2026 Senior Notes $ 500,000 2027 Senior Notes $ 600,000 2028 Senior Notes $ 850,000 2029 Senior Notes $ 1,150,000 2015 Credit Facilities $ 128 2020 Credit Facilities $ 901,387 $ 5,001,515 On March 28, 2024, MCO Nominee One repaid HK$1.17 billion (equivalent to US$149.5 million) in principal amount under the 2020 Credit Facilities, together with accrued interest. On April 8, 2024, the maturity date of the 2020 Credit Facilities was extended by two years to April 29, 2027. On April 17, 2024, we issued US$750.0 million in aggregate principal amount of the 2032 Senior Notes. On April 22, 2024 and April 30, 2024, MCO Nominee One repaid HK$5.49 billion (approximately US$701.1 million) and HK$333.0 million (approximately US$42.6 million) in aggregate principal amount under the 2020 Credit Facilities respectively, together with accrued interest, with the net proceeds of the 2032 Senior Notes and cash on hand. Immediately after the repayments, HK$13.62 billion (approximately US$1.74 billion) in aggregate principal amount under the 2020 Credit Facilities became available for future drawdown. 12

Melco Resorts Finance Limited Index To Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Page Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) F-2 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) F-3 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) F-4 F-1

Melco Resorts Finance Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 503,059 $ 645,555 Accounts receivable, net 75,636 85,307 Receivables from affiliated companies 811,320 798,600 Inventories 17,027 16,242 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 40,439 39,319 Total current assets 1,447,481 1,585,023 Property and equipment, net 2,023,340 2,061,659 Intangible assets, net 192,645 198,682 Goodwill 81,460 81,582 Long-term prepayments, deposits and other assets, net 44,304 42,695 Receivables from affiliated companies, non-current 1,640,230 1,642,407 Restricted cash 124,369 124,556 Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,947 26,520 Land use rights, net 201,757 204,067 Total assets $ 5,780,533 $ 5,967,191 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDER'S DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,140 $ 7,071 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 698,905 723,123 Income tax payable 7,401 5,686 Operating lease liabilities, current 7,355 7,641 Current portion of long-term debt, net - 149,774 Payables to affiliated companies 62,553 68,585 Total current liabilities 786,354 961,880 Long-term debt, net 4,987,900 4,987,673 Other long-term liabilities 216,173 223,633 Deferred tax liabilities, net 2,989 3,021 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 20,989 21,969 Total liabilities 6,014,405 6,198,176 Shareholder's deficit: Ordinary shares, par value $0.01; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 1,202 shares issued and outstanding - - Additional paid-in capital 1,900,923 1,897,463 Accumulated other comprehensive losses (10,944 ) (5,236 ) Accumulated losses (2,123,851 ) (2,123,212 ) Total shareholder's deficit (233,872 ) (230,985 ) Total liabilities and shareholder's deficit $ 5,780,533 $ 5,967,191 F-2

Melco Resorts Finance Limited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating revenues: Casino $ 831,159 $ 480,669 Rooms 43,654 31,086 Food and beverage 27,915 16,857 Entertainment, retail and other 70,024 51,035 Total operating revenues 972,752 579,647 Operating costs and expenses: Casino (587,550 ) (352,064 ) Rooms (13,061 ) (8,832 ) Food and beverage (25,432 ) (15,527 ) Entertainment, retail and other (4,308 ) (3,964 ) General and administrative (199,657 ) (126,252 ) Pre-opening costs (1,940 ) - Amortization of land use rights (2,004 ) (2,694 ) Depreciation and amortization (57,011 ) (71,257 ) Property charges and other (1,970 ) (11,422 ) Total operating costs and expenses (892,933 ) (592,012 ) Operating income (loss) 79,819 (12,365 ) Non-operating income (expenses): Interest income 5,455 5,651 Interest expense (81,875 ) (87,217 ) Other financing costs (1,521 ) (832 ) Foreign exchange losses, net (1,259 ) (1,082 ) Other income, net 438 21 Total non-operating expenses, net (78,762 ) (83,459 ) Income (loss) before income tax 1,057 (95,824 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (1,696 ) 1,137 Net loss $ (639 ) $ (94,687 ) F-3