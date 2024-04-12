As the CEO of Melexis, my responsibility is to prepare Melexis for the future and adapt to change. It is my role within the company to enable my teams to perform at their best. I believe in clarifying the purpose of our actions and empowering the team to choose their methods, which fosters self-motivation. By creating this entrepreneurial mindset, we are boosting innovation and forward thinking. As enabler for productive and successful innovation, diversity in all the teams and departments of the company is also a key element that I want to strengthen in the next years.

If we want to continue riding the crest of the wave, we need to invest in both 'automotive' and 'beyond automotive'. The strategy has been set, the execution has been launched.

Sustainability in all its facets

Sustainability is at the core of all our strategic decisions. One of our key contributions to a more sustainable world is our wide product range that supports vehicle electrification. This helps lowering CO2 emissions.

In terms of our emissions as a company, since 2021 we have been reporting on Scope 1 (direct emissions from energy and heat) and Scope 2 (indirect emissions from purchased electricity, heat, steam or cooling). In 2023, we voluntarily decided to take another step in assessing our total carbon footprint and started measuring our Scope 3 emissions (indirect emissions from our value chain). This will allow us to further define our environmental strategy.

Sustainability and Environment Social Governance (ESG) go beyond the climate and nature. One example on the social side is that we keep promoting a gender-diverse and multicultural workforce, resulting today in no less than 56 nationalities. Having such a diverse workforce enriches our