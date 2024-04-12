F-cap 1

ANNUAL ACCOUNTS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED IN

ACCORDANCE WITH THE BELGIAN COMPANIES AND ASSOCIATIONS

CODE

IDENTIFICATION DETAILS (at the filing date)

NAME: MELEXIS

Legal form 1: Public limited liability company

Address: ROZENDAALSTRAAT

N°. 12

Postal code: 8900

Town: Ieper

Country: Belgium

Register of legal persons - commercial court: Gent, Division Ieper

Website 2:

E-mail address 2 :

Company registration number

0435.604.729

DATE

29/11/2023

of filing the most recent document mentioning the date of publication of

the deed of incorporation and of the deed of amendment of the articles of association.

This filing concerns 3:

X

X

the ANNUAL ACCOUNTS in

the OTHER DOCUMENTS

EURO (2 decimals)

4

approved by the general meeting of

14/05/2024

regarding

the financial year covering the period from

to

01/01/2023

the preceding period of the annual accounts from

to

01/01/2022

The amounts for the preceding period are /

are not

5 identical to the ones previously published.

31/12/2023

31/12/2022

Total number of pages filed: 41Numbers of the sections of the standard model form not filed

because they serve no useful purpose: 6.1, 6.2.1, 6.2.2, 6.2.4, 6.2.5, 6.3.4, 6.3.5, 6.4.2, 6.5.2, 6.7.2, 6.8, 6.14, 6.17, 6.18.2, 6.20, 7, 8, 9, 11,

12, 13, 14, 15

Signature

Signature

(name and position)

(name and position)

MARC BIRON

Gedelegeerd bestuurder

Marc Biron

Marc Biron (Apr 10, 2024 10:37 GMT+2)

  Where appropriate, "in liquidation" is stated after the legal form.
  Optional mention.
  Tick the appropriate box(es).
  If necessary, change to currency in which the amounts are expressed.
  Strike out what does not apply.

N°.

0435.604.729

F-cap 2.1

LIST OF DIRECTORS, BUSINESS MANAGERS AND AUDITORS AND

DECLARATION REGARDING A COMPLIMENTARY REVIEW OR

CORRECTION ASSIGNMENT

LIST OF DIRECTORS, BUSINESS MANAGERS AND AUDITORS

COMPLETE LIST with surname, first names, profession, place of residence (address, number, postal code and town) and position within the company

Duchâtelet Roland

Rozendaalstraat 12, 8900 Ieper, Belgium

Mandate: Director, start: 10/05/2022, end: 12/05/2026

Chombar Françoise

Rozendaalstraat 12, 8900 Ieper, Belgium

Mandate: President of the board of directors, start: 10/05/2022, end: 12/05/2026

Biron Marc

Rozendaalstraat 12, 8900 Ieper, Belgium

Mandate: Delegated director, start: 01/08/2021, end: 13/05/2025

Baba Shiro

Rozendaalstraat 12, 8900 Ieper, Belgium

Mandate: Director, start: 11/05/2021, end: 13/05/2025

Pia De Caro Maria

Rozendaalstraat 12, 8900 Ieper, Belgium

Mandate: Director, start: 11/05/2021, end: 13/05/2025

Baelmans Martine

Rozendaalstraat 12, 8900 Ieper, Belgium

Mandate: Director, start: 10/05/2022, end: 12/05/2026

PwC Bedrijfsrevisoren BV 0429.501.944

Culliganlaan 5, 1831 Diegem, Belgium

Membership number: B00009

Mandate: Auditor, start: 09/05/2023, end: 12/05/2026

Represented by:

1. Helsen Griet

Bosstraat 31 3012 Wilsele Belgium , Membership number : A01910

N°.

0435.604.729

F-cap 2.2

DECLARATION REGARDING A COMPLIMENTARY REVIEW OR CORRECTION ASSIGNMENT

The managing board declares that not a single audit or correction assignment has been given to a person not authorized to do so by law, pursuant to article 5 of the law of 17 March 2019 concerning the professions of accountant and tax advisor.

The annual accounts were / were not * audited or corrected by a certified accountant or by a company auditor who is not the statutory auditor.

If affirmative, should be mentioned hereafter: surname, first names, profession and address of each certified accountant or company auditor and their membership number at their Institute, as well as the nature of their assignment:

  Bookkeeping of the company **,
  Preparing the annual accounts **,
  Auditing the annual accounts and/or
  Correcting the annual accounts.

If the tasks mentioned under A or B are executed by accountants or fiscal accountants, the following information can be mentioned hereafter: surname, first names, profession and address of each accountant or fiscal accountant and their membership number at the Institute of Accountants and Tax advisors, as well as the nature of their assignment.

Surname, first names, profession and address

Membership number

Nature of the

assignment

(A, B, C and/or D)

  Strike out what does not apply.
  Optional mention.

N°.

0435.604.729

F-cap 3.1

ANNUAL ACCOUNTS

BALANCE SHEET AFTER APPROPRIATION

ASSETS

FORMATION EXPENSES

FIXED ASSETS

Intangible fixed assets

Tangible fixed assets

Land and buildings

Plant, machinery and equipment Furniture and vehicles Leasing and other similar rights Other tangible fixed assets

Assets under construction and advance payments

Financial fixed assets

Affiliated Companies Participating interests Amounts receivable

Other companies linked by participating interests Participating interests

Amounts receivable Other financial fixed assets

Shares

Amounts receivable and cash guarantees

Notes

Codes

Period

Preceding period

6.1

20

21/28

1.346.163.487,07

1.318.081.718,88

6.2

21

63.037,71

86.465,58

6.3

22/27

42.477.395,41

28.092.472,29

22

12.134.700,92

12.199.789,67

23

15.932.203,22

11.744.577,98

24

2.782.312,24

1.980.487,36

25

26

27

11.628.179,03

2.167.617,28

6.4 /

6.5.1

28

1.303.623.053,95

1.289.902.781,01

6.15

280/1

1.303.562.746,09

1.289.862.746,09

280

1.303.562.746,09

1.289.862.746,09

281

6.15

282/3

282

283

284/8

60.307,86

40.034,92

284

285/8

60.307,86

40.034,92

N°.

0435.604.729

F-cap 3.1

CURRENT ASSETS

Amounts receivable after more than one year

Trade debtors

Other amounts receivable

Stocks and contracts in progress

Stocks

Raw materials and consumables Work in progress

Finished goods

Goods purchased for resale Immovable property intended for sale Advance payments

Contracts in progress

Amounts receivable within one year

Trade debtors

Other amounts receivable

Current investments

Own shares

Other investments

Cash at bank and in hand

Accruals and deferred income

TOTAL ASSETS

Notes

6.5.1 /

6.6

6.6

Codes

Period

Preceding period

29/58

7.882.366,90

5.749.542,73

29

40.600,01

40.600,01

290

291

40.600,01

40.600,01

3

30/36

30/31

32

33

34

35

36

37

40/41

3.866.948,82

3.056.237,00

40

5.304,54

51.695,86

41

3.861.644,28

3.004.541,14

50/53

50

51/53

54/58

431.816,16

438.996,37

490/1

3.543.001,91

2.213.709,35

20/58

1.354.045.853,97

1.323.831.261,61

N°.

0435.604.729

F-cap 3.2

Notes

Codes

Period

Preceding period

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

EQUITY

10/15

1.075.385.458,88

746.067.634,32

Contributions

6.7.1

10/11

564.813,86

564.813,86

Capital

10

564.813,86

564.813,86

Issued capital

100

564.813,86

564.813,86

Uncalled capital 6

101

Beyond capital

11

Share premium account

1100/10

Other

1109/19

Revaluation surpluses

12

Reserves

13

56.519,70

56.519,70

Reserves not available

130/1

56.519,70

56.519,70

Legal reserve

130

56.519,70

56.519,70

Reserves not available statutorily

1311

Purchase of own shares

1312

Financial support

1313

Other

1319

Untaxed reserves

132

Available reserves

133

Accumulated profits (losses)

(+)/(-)

14

1.074.550.936,31

745.210.270,11

Capital subsidies

15

213.189,01

236.030,65

Advance to shareholders on the distribution of net

assets 7

19

PROVISIONS AND DEFERRED TAXES

16

Provisions for liabilities and charges

160/5

Pensions and similar obligations

160

Taxes

161

Major repairs and maintenance

162

Environmental obligations

163

Other liabilities and charges

6.8

164/5

Deferred taxes

168

6 Amount to be deducted from the issued capital.

7 Amount to be deducted from the other components of equity.

N°.

0435.604.729

F-cap 3.2

AMOUNTS PAYABLE

Amounts payable after more than one year

Financial debts

Subordinated loans

Unsubordinated debentures

Leasing and other similar obligations

Credit institutions

Other loans

Trade debts

Suppliers

Bills of exchange payable

Advance payments on contracts in progress Other amounts payable

Amounts payable within one year

Current portion of amounts payable after more than one year falling due within one year

Financial debts

Credit institutions

Other loans

Trade debts

Suppliers

Bills of exchange payable

Advance payments on contracts in progress Taxes, remuneration and social security

Taxes

Remuneration and social security

Other amounts payable

Accruals and deferred income

TOTAL LIABILITIES

Notes

Codes

Period

Preceding period

17/49

278.660.395,09

577.763.627,29

6.9

17

6.968,81

250.003.666,16

170/4

6.968,81

250.003.666,16

170

171

172

173

174

6.968,81

250.003.666,16

175

1750

1751

176

178/9

6.9

42/48

275.867.223,77

322.314.742,14

42

43

430/8

439

44

2.112.457,88

4.004.293,94

440/4

2.112.457,88

4.004.293,94

441

46

6.9

45

6.239.880,55

5.316.901,70

450/3

1.252.432,07

729.689,66

454/9

4.987.448,48

4.587.212,04

47/48

267.514.885,34

312.993.546,50

6.9

492/3

2.786.202,51

5.445.218,99

10/49

1.354.045.853,97

1.323.831.261,61

N°.

0435.604.729

F-cap 4

PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT

Notes

Codes

Period

Preceding period

Operating income

70/76A

70.960.349,33

72.830.961,73

Turnover

6.10

70

67.666.496,43

69.394.854,77

Stocks of finished goods and work and contracts

71

in progress: increase (decrease)

(+)/(-)

Produced fixed assets

72

Other operating income

6.10

74

3.293.852,90

3.436.106,96

Non-recurring operating income

6.12

76A

Operating charges

60/66A

65.575.611,43

61.583.687,03

Goods for resale, raw materials and consumables

60

Purchases

600/8

Stocks: decrease (increase)

(+)/(-)

609

Services and other goods

61

22.914.874,31

21.568.821,16

Remuneration, social security and pensions

(+)/(-)

6.10

62

34.926.400,96

30.073.909,29

Amortisations of and other amounts written down on

formation expenses, intangible and tangible fixed

630

7.557.987,13

9.794.256,42

assets

Amounts written down on stocks, contracts in progress

6.10

631/4

and trade debtors: additions (write-backs)

(+)/(-)

Provisions for liabilities and charges: appropriations (uses

6.10

635/8

and write-backs)

(+)/(-)

Other operating charges

6.10

640/8

176.349,03

146.700,16

Operating charges reported as assets under

(-)

649

restructuring costs

Non-recurring operating charges

6.12

66A

Operating profit (loss)

(+)/(-)

9901

5.384.737,90

11.247.274,70

N°.

0435.604.729

F-cap 4

Notes

Codes

Period

Preceding period

Financial income

75/76B

485.224.261,72

154.497.462,47

Recurring financial income

75

485.224.254,21

154.389.232,01

Income from financial fixed assets

750

484.985.926,55

154.250.000,00

Income from current assets

751

22.057,54

5.514,27

Other financial income

6.11

752/9

216.270,12

133.717,74

Non-recurring financial income

6.12

76B

7,51

108.230,46

Financial charges

6.11

65/66B

11.538.420,23

9.710.312,93

Recurring financial charges

65

11.538.420,23

9.710.312,93

Debt charges

650

11.344.167,60

9.600.563,84

Amounts written down on current assets other than

stocks, contracts in progress and trade debtors:

(+)/(-)

additions (write-backs)

651

Other financial charges

652/9

194.252,63

109.749,09

Non-recurring financial charges

6.12

66B

Profit (Loss) for the period before taxes

(+)/(-)

9903

479.070.579,39

156.034.424,24

Transfer from deferred taxes

780

Transfer to deferred taxes

680

Income taxes on the result

(+)/(-) 6.13

67/77

249.913,19

201.219,77

Taxes

670/3

249.913,19

201.219,77

Adjustment of income taxes and write-back of tax

77

provisions

Profit (Loss) of the period

(+)/(-)

9904

478.820.666,20

155.833.204,47

Transfer from untaxed reserves

789

Transfer to untaxed reserves

689

Profit (Loss) of the period available for appropriation (+)/(-)

9905

478.820.666,20

155.833.204,47

N°.

0435.604.729

F-cap 5

APPROPRIATION ACCOUNT

Codes

Period

Preceding period

Profit (Loss) to be appropriated

(+)/(-)

9906

1.224.030.936,31

886.610.270,11

Profit (Loss) of the period available for appropriation

(+)/(-)

(9905)

478.820.666,20

155.833.204,47

Profit (Loss) of the preceding period brought forward

(+)/(-)

14P

745.210.270,11

730.777.065,64

Transfers from equity

791/2

from contributions

791

from reserves

792

Appropriations to equity

691/2

to contributions

691

to legal reserve

6920

to other reserves

6921

Profit (loss) to be carried forward

(+)/(-)

(14)

1.074.550.936,31

745.210.270,11

Shareholders' contribution in respect of losses

794

Profit to be distributed

694/7

149.480.000,00

141.400.000,00

Compensation for contributions

694

149.480.000,00

141.400.000,00

Directors or managers

695

Employees

696

Other beneficiaries

697

