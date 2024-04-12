F-cap 1
ANNUAL ACCOUNTS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED IN
ACCORDANCE WITH THE BELGIAN COMPANIES AND ASSOCIATIONS
CODE
IDENTIFICATION DETAILS (at the filing date)
NAME: MELEXIS
Legal form 1: Public limited liability company
Address: ROZENDAALSTRAAT
N°. 12
Postal code: 8900
Town: Ieper
Country: Belgium
Register of legal persons - commercial court: Gent, Division Ieper
Website 2:
E-mail address 2 :
Company registration number
0435.604.729
DATE
29/11/2023
of filing the most recent document mentioning the date of publication of
the deed of incorporation and of the deed of amendment of the articles of association.
This filing concerns 3:
X
X
the ANNUAL ACCOUNTS in
the OTHER DOCUMENTS
EURO (2 decimals)
4
approved by the general meeting of
14/05/2024
regarding
the financial year covering the period from
to
01/01/2023
the preceding period of the annual accounts from
to
01/01/2022
The amounts for the preceding period are /
are not
5 identical to the ones previously published.
31/12/2023
31/12/2022
Total number of pages filed: 41Numbers of the sections of the standard model form not filed
because they serve no useful purpose: 6.1, 6.2.1, 6.2.2, 6.2.4, 6.2.5, 6.3.4, 6.3.5, 6.4.2, 6.5.2, 6.7.2, 6.8, 6.14, 6.17, 6.18.2, 6.20, 7, 8, 9, 11,
12, 13, 14, 15
Signature
Signature
(name and position)
(name and position)
MARC BIRON
Gedelegeerd bestuurder
Marc Biron
Marc Biron (Apr 10, 2024 10:37 GMT+2)
- Where appropriate, "in liquidation" is stated after the legal form.
- Optional mention.
- Tick the appropriate box(es).
- If necessary, change to currency in which the amounts are expressed.
- Strike out what does not apply.
1/41
N°.
0435.604.729
F-cap 2.1
LIST OF DIRECTORS, BUSINESS MANAGERS AND AUDITORS AND
DECLARATION REGARDING A COMPLIMENTARY REVIEW OR
CORRECTION ASSIGNMENT
LIST OF DIRECTORS, BUSINESS MANAGERS AND AUDITORS
COMPLETE LIST with surname, first names, profession, place of residence (address, number, postal code and town) and position within the company
Duchâtelet Roland
Rozendaalstraat 12, 8900 Ieper, Belgium
Mandate: Director, start: 10/05/2022, end: 12/05/2026
Chombar Françoise
Rozendaalstraat 12, 8900 Ieper, Belgium
Mandate: President of the board of directors, start: 10/05/2022, end: 12/05/2026
Biron Marc
Rozendaalstraat 12, 8900 Ieper, Belgium
Mandate: Delegated director, start: 01/08/2021, end: 13/05/2025
Baba Shiro
Rozendaalstraat 12, 8900 Ieper, Belgium
Mandate: Director, start: 11/05/2021, end: 13/05/2025
Pia De Caro Maria
Rozendaalstraat 12, 8900 Ieper, Belgium
Mandate: Director, start: 11/05/2021, end: 13/05/2025
Baelmans Martine
Rozendaalstraat 12, 8900 Ieper, Belgium
Mandate: Director, start: 10/05/2022, end: 12/05/2026
PwC Bedrijfsrevisoren BV 0429.501.944
Culliganlaan 5, 1831 Diegem, Belgium
Membership number: B00009
Mandate: Auditor, start: 09/05/2023, end: 12/05/2026
Represented by:
1. Helsen Griet
Bosstraat 31 3012 Wilsele Belgium , Membership number : A01910
2/41
N°.
0435.604.729
F-cap 2.2
DECLARATION REGARDING A COMPLIMENTARY REVIEW OR CORRECTION ASSIGNMENT
The managing board declares that not a single audit or correction assignment has been given to a person not authorized to do so by law, pursuant to article 5 of the law of 17 March 2019 concerning the professions of accountant and tax advisor.
The annual accounts were / were not * audited or corrected by a certified accountant or by a company auditor who is not the statutory auditor.
If affirmative, should be mentioned hereafter: surname, first names, profession and address of each certified accountant or company auditor and their membership number at their Institute, as well as the nature of their assignment:
- Bookkeeping of the company **,
- Preparing the annual accounts **,
- Auditing the annual accounts and/or
- Correcting the annual accounts.
If the tasks mentioned under A or B are executed by accountants or fiscal accountants, the following information can be mentioned hereafter: surname, first names, profession and address of each accountant or fiscal accountant and their membership number at the Institute of Accountants and Tax advisors, as well as the nature of their assignment.
Surname, first names, profession and address
Membership number
Nature of the
assignment
(A, B, C and/or D)
- Strike out what does not apply.
- Optional mention.
3/41
N°.
0435.604.729
F-cap 3.1
ANNUAL ACCOUNTS
BALANCE SHEET AFTER APPROPRIATION
ASSETS
FORMATION EXPENSES
FIXED ASSETS
Intangible fixed assets
Tangible fixed assets
Land and buildings
Plant, machinery and equipment Furniture and vehicles Leasing and other similar rights Other tangible fixed assets
Assets under construction and advance payments
Financial fixed assets
Affiliated Companies Participating interests Amounts receivable
Other companies linked by participating interests Participating interests
Amounts receivable Other financial fixed assets
Shares
Amounts receivable and cash guarantees
Notes
Codes
Period
Preceding period
6.1
20
21/28
1.346.163.487,07
1.318.081.718,88
6.2
21
63.037,71
86.465,58
6.3
22/27
42.477.395,41
28.092.472,29
22
12.134.700,92
12.199.789,67
23
15.932.203,22
11.744.577,98
24
2.782.312,24
1.980.487,36
25
26
27
11.628.179,03
2.167.617,28
6.4 /
6.5.1
28
1.303.623.053,95
1.289.902.781,01
6.15
280/1
1.303.562.746,09
1.289.862.746,09
280
1.303.562.746,09
1.289.862.746,09
281
6.15
282/3
282
283
284/8
60.307,86
40.034,92
284
285/8
60.307,86
40.034,92
4/41
N°.
0435.604.729
F-cap 3.1
CURRENT ASSETS
Amounts receivable after more than one year
Trade debtors
Other amounts receivable
Stocks and contracts in progress
Stocks
Raw materials and consumables Work in progress
Finished goods
Goods purchased for resale Immovable property intended for sale Advance payments
Contracts in progress
Amounts receivable within one year
Trade debtors
Other amounts receivable
Current investments
Own shares
Other investments
Cash at bank and in hand
Accruals and deferred income
TOTAL ASSETS
Notes
6.5.1 /
6.6
6.6
Codes
Period
Preceding period
29/58
7.882.366,90
5.749.542,73
29
40.600,01
40.600,01
290
291
40.600,01
40.600,01
3
30/36
30/31
32
33
34
35
36
37
40/41
3.866.948,82
3.056.237,00
40
5.304,54
51.695,86
41
3.861.644,28
3.004.541,14
50/53
50
51/53
54/58
431.816,16
438.996,37
490/1
3.543.001,91
2.213.709,35
20/58
1.354.045.853,97
1.323.831.261,61
5/41
N°.
0435.604.729
F-cap 3.2
Notes
Codes
Period
Preceding period
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
EQUITY
10/15
1.075.385.458,88
746.067.634,32
Contributions
6.7.1
10/11
564.813,86
564.813,86
Capital
10
564.813,86
564.813,86
Issued capital
100
564.813,86
564.813,86
Uncalled capital 6
101
Beyond capital
11
Share premium account
1100/10
Other
1109/19
Revaluation surpluses
12
Reserves
13
56.519,70
56.519,70
Reserves not available
130/1
56.519,70
56.519,70
Legal reserve
130
56.519,70
56.519,70
Reserves not available statutorily
1311
Purchase of own shares
1312
Financial support
1313
Other
1319
Untaxed reserves
132
Available reserves
133
Accumulated profits (losses)
(+)/(-)
14
1.074.550.936,31
745.210.270,11
Capital subsidies
15
213.189,01
236.030,65
Advance to shareholders on the distribution of net
assets 7
19
PROVISIONS AND DEFERRED TAXES
16
Provisions for liabilities and charges
160/5
Pensions and similar obligations
160
Taxes
161
Major repairs and maintenance
162
Environmental obligations
163
Other liabilities and charges
6.8
164/5
Deferred taxes
168
6 Amount to be deducted from the issued capital.
7 Amount to be deducted from the other components of equity.
6/41
N°.
0435.604.729
F-cap 3.2
AMOUNTS PAYABLE
Amounts payable after more than one year
Financial debts
Subordinated loans
Unsubordinated debentures
Leasing and other similar obligations
Credit institutions
Other loans
Trade debts
Suppliers
Bills of exchange payable
Advance payments on contracts in progress Other amounts payable
Amounts payable within one year
Current portion of amounts payable after more than one year falling due within one year
Financial debts
Credit institutions
Other loans
Trade debts
Suppliers
Bills of exchange payable
Advance payments on contracts in progress Taxes, remuneration and social security
Taxes
Remuneration and social security
Other amounts payable
Accruals and deferred income
TOTAL LIABILITIES
Notes
Codes
Period
Preceding period
17/49
278.660.395,09
577.763.627,29
6.9
17
6.968,81
250.003.666,16
170/4
6.968,81
250.003.666,16
170
171
172
173
174
6.968,81
250.003.666,16
175
1750
1751
176
178/9
6.9
42/48
275.867.223,77
322.314.742,14
42
43
430/8
439
44
2.112.457,88
4.004.293,94
440/4
2.112.457,88
4.004.293,94
441
46
6.9
45
6.239.880,55
5.316.901,70
450/3
1.252.432,07
729.689,66
454/9
4.987.448,48
4.587.212,04
47/48
267.514.885,34
312.993.546,50
6.9
492/3
2.786.202,51
5.445.218,99
10/49
1.354.045.853,97
1.323.831.261,61
7/41
N°.
0435.604.729
F-cap 4
PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT
Notes
Codes
Period
Preceding period
Operating income
70/76A
70.960.349,33
72.830.961,73
Turnover
6.10
70
67.666.496,43
69.394.854,77
Stocks of finished goods and work and contracts
71
in progress: increase (decrease)
(+)/(-)
Produced fixed assets
72
Other operating income
6.10
74
3.293.852,90
3.436.106,96
Non-recurring operating income
6.12
76A
Operating charges
60/66A
65.575.611,43
61.583.687,03
Goods for resale, raw materials and consumables
60
Purchases
600/8
Stocks: decrease (increase)
(+)/(-)
609
Services and other goods
61
22.914.874,31
21.568.821,16
Remuneration, social security and pensions
(+)/(-)
6.10
62
34.926.400,96
30.073.909,29
Amortisations of and other amounts written down on
formation expenses, intangible and tangible fixed
630
7.557.987,13
9.794.256,42
assets
Amounts written down on stocks, contracts in progress
6.10
631/4
and trade debtors: additions (write-backs)
(+)/(-)
Provisions for liabilities and charges: appropriations (uses
6.10
635/8
and write-backs)
(+)/(-)
Other operating charges
6.10
640/8
176.349,03
146.700,16
Operating charges reported as assets under
(-)
649
restructuring costs
Non-recurring operating charges
6.12
66A
Operating profit (loss)
(+)/(-)
9901
5.384.737,90
11.247.274,70
8/41
N°.
0435.604.729
F-cap 4
Notes
Codes
Period
Preceding period
Financial income
75/76B
485.224.261,72
154.497.462,47
Recurring financial income
75
485.224.254,21
154.389.232,01
Income from financial fixed assets
750
484.985.926,55
154.250.000,00
Income from current assets
751
22.057,54
5.514,27
Other financial income
6.11
752/9
216.270,12
133.717,74
Non-recurring financial income
6.12
76B
7,51
108.230,46
Financial charges
6.11
65/66B
11.538.420,23
9.710.312,93
Recurring financial charges
65
11.538.420,23
9.710.312,93
Debt charges
650
11.344.167,60
9.600.563,84
Amounts written down on current assets other than
stocks, contracts in progress and trade debtors:
(+)/(-)
additions (write-backs)
651
Other financial charges
652/9
194.252,63
109.749,09
Non-recurring financial charges
6.12
66B
Profit (Loss) for the period before taxes
(+)/(-)
9903
479.070.579,39
156.034.424,24
Transfer from deferred taxes
780
Transfer to deferred taxes
680
Income taxes on the result
(+)/(-) 6.13
67/77
249.913,19
201.219,77
Taxes
670/3
249.913,19
201.219,77
Adjustment of income taxes and write-back of tax
77
provisions
Profit (Loss) of the period
(+)/(-)
9904
478.820.666,20
155.833.204,47
Transfer from untaxed reserves
789
Transfer to untaxed reserves
689
Profit (Loss) of the period available for appropriation (+)/(-)
9905
478.820.666,20
155.833.204,47
9/41
N°.
0435.604.729
F-cap 5
APPROPRIATION ACCOUNT
Codes
Period
Preceding period
Profit (Loss) to be appropriated
(+)/(-)
9906
1.224.030.936,31
886.610.270,11
Profit (Loss) of the period available for appropriation
(+)/(-)
(9905)
478.820.666,20
155.833.204,47
Profit (Loss) of the preceding period brought forward
(+)/(-)
14P
745.210.270,11
730.777.065,64
Transfers from equity
791/2
from contributions
791
from reserves
792
Appropriations to equity
691/2
to contributions
691
to legal reserve
6920
to other reserves
6921
Profit (loss) to be carried forward
(+)/(-)
(14)
1.074.550.936,31
745.210.270,11
Shareholders' contribution in respect of losses
794
Profit to be distributed
694/7
149.480.000,00
141.400.000,00
Compensation for contributions
694
149.480.000,00
141.400.000,00
Directors or managers
695
Employees
696
Other beneficiaries
697
10/41
