DECLARATION REGARDING A COMPLIMENTARY REVIEW OR CORRECTION ASSIGNMENT

The managing board declares that not a single audit or correction assignment has been given to a person not authorized to do so by law, pursuant to article 5 of the law of 17 March 2019 concerning the professions of accountant and tax advisor.

The annual accounts were / were not * audited or corrected by a certified accountant or by a company auditor who is not the statutory auditor.

If affirmative, should be mentioned hereafter: surname, first names, profession and address of each certified accountant or company auditor and their membership number at their Institute, as well as the nature of their assignment:

Bookkeeping of the company **, Preparing the annual accounts **, Auditing the annual accounts and/or Correcting the annual accounts.

If the tasks mentioned under A or B are executed by accountants or fiscal accountants, the following information can be mentioned hereafter: surname, first names, profession and address of each accountant or fiscal accountant and their membership number at the Institute of Accountants and Tax advisors, as well as the nature of their assignment.