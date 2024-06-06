Tessenderlo, Belgium, 06 June 2024 - NIO, a leading global manufacturer of electric vehicles (EVs), selects Melexis' state-of-the-art current sensor chips for their traction inverter systems. Melexis' chips, well-adapted for the demanding electric motor control environment, will power all of NIO's battery electric vehicles (BEVs), underscoring NIO's dedication to providing innovative, safe, and efficient solutions to their customers.

Melexis is a globally recognized supplier of semiconductor solutions, with a primary focus on designing and delivering cutting-edge sensors for applications in the automotive and industrial domains. Through this collaboration, NIO will benefit from Melexis' advanced current sensor technology, enhancing the efficiency and reliability of their traction inverter systems. Additionally, Melexis provides local support with dedicated engineers to ensure seamless integration and optimization.

The traction inverter system plays a vital role in NIO EVs, by efficiently converting the battery's direct current (DC) into the alternating currents (AC) that power the electric motor. The current sensor is an essential element within the system, precisely monitoring the current to ensure the vehicle's safety and optimal performance.

Bi Lu, VP of NIO, commented, "We are very pleased to have entered into this collaboration with Melexis. Melexis is a leader in current sensor technology, and we believe their technology will bring superior performance and reliability to our intelligent electric vehicles. This collaboration will further strengthen our position in the EV market and bring a better driving experience to our customers."

Dieter Verstreken, VP of China Strategy at Melexis, added, "We are delighted to collaborate with NIO, a company known for its innovation and leadership. Our current sensor ICs, coupled with the expertise of our dedicated local engineers, will provide NIO with the support they need to achieve success in the electric vehicle market. We look forward to collaborating with NIO on future projects to advance electric vehicle technology."