Melexis N : 2020 - Melexis Annual Report

Dear Melexis shareholder,

2020 was so far one of the most bizarre years of our lifetime. The impact of a single virus was felt throughout our professional and private lives like nothing before. We were collectively tested on our capacity to be agile on the one hand and on our ability to keep going on the other. Throughout this report you will be able to read about how we tackled the pandemic within Melexis.

I would like to express special praise to our full Melexis community who have demonstrated tremendous resilience and incredible creativity throughout this difficult period. With the vaccination campaign underway, 2021 brings a positive perspective. This being said, the new way of working, blending physical and online, will be retained going forward, as we've discovered it to be excellently effective and matching our international collaboration, whether internally or with our customers and partners across the globe.

Ahead of the 2020 results publication, I proposed to the Board that I would step down as CEO. The Board agreed that it was a good time to make this change, as all the signals are there that the company is again at the beginning of a growth spurt. It is my experience that such a change brings valuable