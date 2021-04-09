Log in
Melexis N : 2020 - Melexis Statutory Report

04/09/2021 | 04:10am EDT
40

1

EUR

NAT.

Filing date

N°. 0435.604.729

P.

U.

D.

C-c 1

ANNUAL ACCOUNTS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED IN

ACCORDANCE WITH THE BELGIAN COMPANIES AND ASSOCIATIONS

CODE

IDENTIFICATION DETAILS (at the filing date)

NAME: MELEXIS NV

Legal form:

NV

Address: ROZENDAALSTRAAT

N°.

12

Postal code:

8900

Town: Ieper

Country: Belgium

Register of legal persons - commercial court: Gent, Division Ieper

Website 1:

Company registration number

0435.604.729

DATE

8-5-2019

of filing the most recent document mentioning the date of publication of

the deed of incorporation and of the deed of amendment of the articles of association.

2

ANNUAL ACCOUNTS

IN EURO (2 decimals)

approved by the general meeting of

11-5-2021

regarding the period from

to

1-1-2020

31-12-2020

Preceding period from

to

1-1-2019

31-12-2019

The amounts for the preceding period are / are not 3 identical to the ones previously published.

Total number of pages filed: 77Numbers of the sections of the standard model form not filed

because they serve no useful purpose: 6.1, 6.2.1, 6.2.2, 6.2.4, 6.2.5, 6.3.4, 6.3.5, 6.4.2, 6.5.2, 6.7.2, 6.8, 6.14, 6.17, 6.20, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13,

14, 15

Signature

Signature

(name and position)

(name and position)

FRANÇOISE CHOMBAR

Gedelegeerd bestuurder

  1. Optional mention.
  2. If necessary, change to currency in which the amounts are expressed.

3 Strike out what does not apply.

1/77

N°.

0435.604.729

C-c 2.1

LIST OF DIRECTORS, BUSINESS MANAGERS AND AUDITORS AND

DECLARATION REGARDING A COMPLIMENTARY REVIEW OR

CORRECTION ASSIGNMENT

LIST OF DIRECTORS, BUSINESS MANAGERS AND AUDITORS

COMPLETE LIST with surname, first names, profession, place of residence (address, number, postal code and town) and position within the company

Duchâtelet Roland

Rozendaalstraat 12, 8900 Ieper, Belgium

Title : President of the board of directors

Mandate : 20-4-2018-10-5-2022

Chombar Françoise

Rozendaalstraat 12, 8900 Ieper, Belgium

Title : Delegated director

Mandate : 20-4-2018-10-5-2022

Baba Shiro

Rozendaalstraat 12, 8900 Ieper, Belgium

Title : Director

Mandate : 20-4-2017-11-5-2021

Procexcel BV 0845.762.695

Kerseleerveld 10, 2820 Bonheiden, Belgium

Title : Director

Mandate : 20-4-2017-11-5-2021

Represented by :

1. Claes Jenny

Kerseleerveld 10 , 2820 Bonheiden, Belgium

PwC Bedrijfsrevisoren BV 0429.501.944

Woluwedal 18, 1932 Sint-Stevens-Woluwe, Belgium

Title : Auditor, Membership number : B00009

Mandate : 12-5-2020-9-5-2023

Represented by :

  1. Van Grieken Sofie
    Gen. Lemanstraat 67 , 2018 Antwerpen 1, Belgium
    • Membership number : A02255
  3. Vanstraelen Koen
    Kempische Steenweg 311/2 , box 02, 3500 Hasselt, Belgium
    • Membership number : A02284

Baelmans Martine

Rozendaalstraat 12, 8900 Ieper, Belgium

Title : Director

Mandate : 20-4-2018-10-5-2022

2/77

N°.

0435.604.729

C-c 2.2

DECLARATION REGARDING A COMPLIMENTARY REVIEW OR CORRECTION ASSIGNMENT

The managing board declares that not a single audit or correction assignment has been given to a person not authorized to do so by law, pursuant to articles 34 and 37 of the law of 22 April 1999 concerning accounting and tax professions.

The annual accounts were / were not * or corrected by an external accountant or by a company auditor who is not the statutory auditor.

If affirmative, should be mentioned hereafter: surname, first names, profession and address of each external accountant or company auditor and their membership number at their Institute, as well as the nature of their assignment:

  1. Bookkeeping of the company **,
  2. Preparing the annual accounts **,
  3. Auditing the annual accounts and/or
  4. Correcting the annual accounts.

If the tasks mentioned under A or B are executed by certified accountants or certified bookkeepers - tax experts, the following information can be mentioned hereafter: surname, first names, profession and address of each certified accountant or certified bookkeeper-tax expert and their membership number at the Institute of Accounting professionals and Tax Experts, as well as the nature of their assignment.

Nature of the

Surname, first names, profession and addressMembership numberassignment (A, B, C and/or D)

  • Strike out what does not apply.
  • Optional mention.

3/77

Tangible fixed assets

N°.

0435.604.729

C-c 3.1

ANNUAL ACCOUNTS

BALANCE SHEET AFTER APPROPRIATION

ASSETS

FORMATION EXPENSES .................................................

.....................

FIXED ASSETS ..................................................................

....

Intangible fixed assets .....................................................

......................................................

Land and buildings ......................................................

Plant, machinery and equipment .................................

Furniture and vehicles .................................................

Leasing and other similar rights ..................................

Other tangible fixed assets .........................................

Assets under construction and advance payments ....

Financial fixed assets .....................................................

..............

Affiliated Companies ...................................................

Participating interests ...........................................

Amounts receivable ..............................................

Other companies linked by participating interests .......

Participating interests ...........................................

Amounts receivable ..............................................

Other financial fixed assets .........................................

Shares ..................................................................

Amounts receivable and cash guarantees ............

Notes

Codes

Period

Preceding period

6.1

20

21/28

1.324.317.966,73

1.334.386.182,82

6.2

21

213.307,39

271.840,16

6.3

22/27

36.064.043,11

46.077.188,49

22

13.962.193,89

14.798.006,02

23

19.937.710,86

29.245.900,79

24

1.570.411,14

1.635.735,26

25

26

27

593.727,22

397.546,42

6.4 /

6.5.1

28

1.288.040.616,23

1.288.037.154,17

6.15

280/1

1.287.996.271,31

1.287.996.271,31

280

1.287.996.271,31

1.287.996.271,31

281

6.15

282/3

282

283

284/8

44.344,92

40.882,86

284

285/8

44.344,92

40.882,86

4/77

N°.

0435.604.729

C-c 3.1

CURRENT ASSETS.............................................................

......

Amounts receivable after more than one year .................

.................

Trade debtors ................................................................

Other amounts receivable .............................................

Stocks and contracts in progress ....................................

...............................

Stocks ...........................................................................

Raw materials and consumables ............................

Work in progress ....................................................

Finished goods .......................................................

Goods purchased for resale ...................................

Immovable property intended for sale ....................

Advance payments .................................................

Contracts in progress ...................................................

Amounts receivable within one year ................................

................................

Trade debtors ................................................................

Other amounts receivable .............................................

Current investments ..........................................................

.........

Own shares ...................................................................

Other investments .........................................................

Cash at bank and in hand ..................................................

.................

Accruals and deferred income ..........................................

.........................

TOTAL ASSETS ..............................................................

.....

Notes

Codes

Period

Preceding period

29/58

3.786.170,32

4.248.803,06

29

3.000,01

3.000,01

290

291

3.000,01

3.000,01

3

30/36

30/31

32

33

34

35

36

37

40/41

2.059.874,27

1.904.122,86

40

429.242,33

103.918,70

41

1.630.631,94

1.800.204,16

6.5.1 /

50/53

21.376,43

21.376,43

6.6

50

21.376,43

21.376,43

51/53

54/58

206.469,88

192.385,33

6.6

490/1

1.495.449,73

2.127.918,43

20/58

1.328.104.137,05

1.338.634.985,88

5/77

Disclaimer

Melexis NV published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 08:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
