Melexis N : 2020 - Melexis Statutory Report
ANNUAL ACCOUNTS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED IN
ACCORDANCE WITH THE BELGIAN COMPANIES AND ASSOCIATIONS
CODE
IDENTIFICATION DETAILS (at the filing date)
NAME: MELEXIS NV
Legal form:
NV
Address: ROZENDAALSTRAAT
N°.
12
Postal code:
8900
Town:
Ieper
Country:
Belgium
Register of legal persons - commercial court:
Gent, Division Ieper
Website
1:
Company registration number
0435.604.729
DATE
8-5-2019
of filing the most recent document mentioning the date of publication of
the deed of incorporation and of the deed of amendment of the articles of association.
2
ANNUAL ACCOUNTS
IN EURO (2 decimals)
approved by the general meeting of
11-5-2021
regarding the period from
to
1-1-2020
31-12-2020
Preceding period from
to
1-1-2019
31-12-2019
The amounts for the preceding period are
/ are not 3 identical to the ones previously published.
Total number of pages filed:
77 Numbers of the sections of the standard model form not filed
because they serve no useful purpose: 6.1, 6.2.1, 6.2.2, 6.2.4, 6.2.5, 6.3.4, 6.3.5, 6.4.2, 6.5.2, 6.7.2, 6.8, 6.14, 6.17, 6.20, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13,
14, 15
Signature
Signature
(name and position)
(name and position)
FRANÇOISE CHOMBAR
Gedelegeerd bestuurder
Optional mention.
If necessary, change to currency in which the amounts are expressed.
3 Strike out what does not apply.
LIST OF DIRECTORS, BUSINESS MANAGERS AND AUDITORS AND
DECLARATION REGARDING A COMPLIMENTARY REVIEW OR
CORRECTION ASSIGNMENT
LIST OF DIRECTORS, BUSINESS MANAGERS AND AUDITORS
COMPLETE LIST with surname, first names, profession, place of residence (address, number, postal code and town) and position within the company
Duchâtelet Roland
Rozendaalstraat 12, 8900 Ieper, Belgium
Title : President of the board of directors
Mandate : 20-4-2018-10-5-2022
Chombar Françoise
Rozendaalstraat 12, 8900 Ieper, Belgium
Title : Delegated director
Mandate : 20-4-2018-10-5-2022
Baba Shiro
Rozendaalstraat 12, 8900 Ieper, Belgium
Title : Director
Mandate : 20-4-2017-11-5-2021
Procexcel BV 0845.762.695
Kerseleerveld 10, 2820 Bonheiden, Belgium
Title : Director
Mandate : 20-4-2017-11-5-2021
Represented by :
1. Claes Jenny
Kerseleerveld 10 , 2820 Bonheiden, Belgium
PwC Bedrijfsrevisoren BV 0429.501.944
Woluwedal 18, 1932 Sint-Stevens-Woluwe, Belgium
Title : Auditor, Membership number : B00009
Mandate : 12-5-2020-9-5-2023
Represented by :
Van Grieken Sofie
Gen. Lemanstraat 67 , 2018 Antwerpen 1, Belgium
Membership number : A02255
Vanstraelen Koen
Kempische Steenweg 311/2 , box 02, 3500 Hasselt, Belgium
Membership number : A02284
Baelmans Martine
Rozendaalstraat 12, 8900 Ieper, Belgium
Title : Director
Mandate : 20-4-2018-10-5-2022
DECLARATION REGARDING A COMPLIMENTARY REVIEW OR CORRECTION ASSIGNMENT
The managing board declares that not a single audit or correction assignment has been given to a person not authorized to do so by law, pursuant to articles 34 and 37 of the law of 22 April 1999 concerning accounting and tax professions.
The annual accounts were
/ were not * or corrected by an external accountant or by a company auditor who is not the statutory auditor.
If affirmative, should be mentioned hereafter: surname, first names, profession and address of each external accountant or company auditor and their membership number at their Institute, as well as the nature of their assignment:
Bookkeeping of the company **,
Preparing the annual accounts **,
Auditing the annual accounts and/or
Correcting the annual accounts.
If the tasks mentioned under A or B are executed by certified accountants or certified bookkeepers - tax experts, the following information can be mentioned hereafter: surname, first names, profession and address of each certified accountant or certified bookkeeper-tax expert and their membership number at the Institute of Accounting professionals and Tax Experts, as well as the nature of their assignment.
Nature of the
Surname, first names, profession and address
Membership number assignment (A, B, C and/or D)
Strike out what does not apply.
Optional mention.
Tangible fixed assets
BALANCE SHEET AFTER APPROPRIATION
ASSETS
FORMATION EXPENSES .................................................
.....................
FIXED ASSETS ..................................................................
....
Intangible fixed assets .....................................................
......................................................
Land and buildings ......................................................
Plant, machinery and equipment .................................
Furniture and vehicles .................................................
Leasing and other similar rights ..................................
Other tangible fixed assets .........................................
Assets under construction and advance payments ....
Financial fixed assets .....................................................
..............
Affiliated Companies ...................................................
Participating interests ...........................................
Amounts receivable ..............................................
Other companies linked by participating interests .......
Participating interests ...........................................
Amounts receivable ..............................................
Other financial fixed assets .........................................
Shares ..................................................................
Amounts receivable and cash guarantees ............
Notes
Codes
Period
Preceding period
6.1
20
21/28
1.324.317.966,73
1.334.386.182,82
6.2
21
213.307,39
271.840,16
6.3
22/27
36.064.043,11
46.077.188,49
22
13.962.193,89
14.798.006,02
23
19.937.710,86
29.245.900,79
24
1.570.411,14
1.635.735,26
25
26
27
593.727,22
397.546,42
6.4 /
6.5.1
28
1.288.040.616,23
1.288.037.154,17
6.15
280/1
1.287.996.271,31
1.287.996.271,31
280
1.287.996.271,31
1.287.996.271,31
281
6.15
282/3
282
283
284/8
44.344,92
40.882,86
284
285/8
44.344,92
40.882,86
CURRENT ASSETS.............................................................
......
Amounts receivable after more than one year
.................
.................
Trade debtors ................................................................
Other amounts receivable .............................................
Stocks and contracts in progress ....................................
...............................
Stocks ...........................................................................
Raw materials and consumables ............................
Work in progress ....................................................
Finished goods .......................................................
Goods purchased for resale ...................................
Immovable property intended for sale ....................
Advance payments .................................................
Contracts in progress ...................................................
Amounts receivable within one year
................................
................................
Trade debtors ................................................................
Other amounts receivable .............................................
Current investments ..........................................................
.........
Own shares ...................................................................
Other investments .........................................................
Cash at bank and in hand ..................................................
.................
Accruals and deferred income ..........................................
.........................
TOTAL ASSETS ..............................................................
.....
Notes
Codes
Period
Preceding period
29/58
3.786.170,32
4.248.803,06
29
3.000,01
3.000,01
290
291
3.000,01
3.000,01
3
30/36
30/31
32
33
34
35
36
37
40/41
2.059.874,27
1.904.122,86
40
429.242,33
103.918,70
41
1.630.631,94
1.800.204,16
6.5.1 /
50/53
21.376,43
21.376,43
6.6
50
21.376,43
21.376,43
51/53
54/58
206.469,88
192.385,33
6.6
490/1
1.495.449,73
2.127.918,43
20/58
1.328.104.137,05
1.338.634.985,88
All news about MELEXIS N.V.
Sales 2020
506 M
602 M
602 M
Net income 2020
69,1 M
82,2 M
82,2 M
Net cash 2020
15,8 M
18,8 M
18,8 M
P/E ratio 2020
53,5x
Yield 2020
1,79%
Capitalization
3 691 M
4 393 M
4 393 M
EV / Sales 2020
7,26x
EV / Sales 2021
6,06x
Nbr of Employees
1 500
Free-Float
45,6%
