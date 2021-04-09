Melexis N : Proxy to the ordinary shareholders' meeting 2021

[ONLY FOR TRANSLATION PURPOSES,

THE FILLED OUT AND SIGNED PROXY NEEDS TO BE IN DUTCH]

PROXY1

The undersigned:

(full name and address of the shareholder)

Owner - joint owner - bare owner - usufructuary - pledgor - pledgee - custodian2 (delete as appropriate)

of ______________________ registered shares - non material shares

(delete as appropriate)

of MELEXIS NV, with registered office at Rozendaalstraat 12, 8900 Ieper, listed in the register of legal persons of Ieper with company number 0435.604.729.

Herewith appoints as special proxy holder:

(name, place of birth, date of birth and address)

To whom he/she grants proxy to:

Participate on his/her behalf to the annual shareholders' meeting that will be held on May 11th, 2021 at

11h00 at Melexis Technologies NV, Transportstraat 1, 3980 Tessenderlo, Belgium3:

ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING AGENDA

1. Acknowledgement and explanation of the annual report of the board of directors regarding the statutory annual accounts for the financial year ended on December 31st, 2020, with explanation of the remuneration report that is included in the corporate governance statement.

Explanatory statement: Pursuant to Articles 3:5 and 3:6 of the Belgian Code on Companies and

Associations (the "BCCA"), the directors have drafted an annual report in which they account for their management. This agenda item does not require a resolution of the shareholders.

1 This proxy is not a proxy solicitation and cannot be used in the cases contemplated by articles 7:144 and 7:145 of the Belgian Code on companies and associations.

2 In accordance with articles 9 and 29 of the articles of association the joint owners, the pledgers and pledges, the bare owners and usufructuaries of shares and custodians are requested to appoint one single proxy holder.

3 Due to COVID-19, there will be no reception after the Meeting. Regardless of any relaxation of the measures by the government, shareholders are strongly encouraged to attend the Meeting virtually via the internet at www.melexis.com/en/investors.

Melexis NV| Rozendaalstraat 12 | 8900 Ieper | Phone: +32 57 226 131 |

Register Legal Persons Ghent, division of Ieper 0435.604.729| V.A.T. BE0435.604.729