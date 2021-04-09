Melexis N : Proxy to the ordinary shareholders' meeting 2021

[ONLY FOR TRANSLATION PURPOSES,
PROXY1
The undersigned:
(full name and address of the shareholder)
Owner - joint owner - bare owner - usufructuary - pledgor - pledgee - custodian2 (delete as appropriate)
of ______________________ registered shares - non material shares
(delete as appropriate)
of MELEXIS NV, with registered office at Rozendaalstraat 12, 8900 Ieper, listed in the register of legal persons of Ieper with company number 0435.604.729.
Herewith appoints as special proxy holder:
(name, place of birth, date of birth and address)
To whom he/she grants proxy to:
Participate on his/her behalf to the annual shareholders' meeting that will be held on May 11th, 2021 at
11h00 at Melexis Technologies NV, Transportstraat 1, 3980 Tessenderlo, Belgium3:
ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING AGENDA
1. Acknowledgement and explanation of the annual report of the board of directors regarding the statutory annual accounts for the financial year ended on December 31st, 2020, with explanation of the remuneration report that is included in the corporate governance statement.
Explanatory statement: Pursuant to Articles 3:5 and 3:6 of the Belgian Code on Companies and
Associations (the "BCCA"), the directors have drafted an annual report in which they account for their management. This agenda item does not require a resolution of the shareholders.
1 This proxy is not a proxy solicitation and cannot be used in the cases contemplated by articles 7:144 and 7:145 of the Belgian Code on companies and associations.
2 In accordance with articles 9 and 29 of the articles of association the joint owners, the pledgers and pledges, the bare owners and usufructuaries of shares and custodians are requested to appoint one single proxy holder.
3 Due to COVID-19, there will be no reception after the Meeting. Regardless of any relaxation of the measures by the government, shareholders are strongly encouraged to attend the Meeting virtually via the internet at www.melexis.com/en/investors.
-
Acknowledgement and explanation of the statutory auditor's report regarding the statutory annual accounts for the financial year ended on December 31st, 2020.
Explanatory statement: Pursuant to Articles 3:74 and 3:75 of the BCCA, the statutory auditor has drafted a detailed report. This agenda item does not require a resolution of the shareholders.
-
Acknowledgement and explanation of the consolidated annual accounts, the report of the board of directors and the statutory auditor's report with regard to the consolidated annual accounts for the financial year ended on December 31st, 2020.
Explanatory statement: The board of directors submits the consolidated annual accounts for discussion. Pursuant to Article 3:32 of the BCCA, the directors have drafted a report on the consolidated annual accounts. Pursuant to Article 3:80 of the BCCA, the statutory auditor has drafted a detailed report on the consolidated annual accounts. This agenda item does not require a resolution of the shareholders.
-
Approval of the statutory annual accounts and other documents to be deposited in accordance with the BCCA for the financial year ended on December 31st, 2020, with allocation of the financial result.
Proposed resolution: Subsequent to the acknowledgement and discussion of the reports of the board of directors and the statutory auditor and to the discussion of the statutory annual accounts and other documents to be deposited in accordance with the BCCA, and the consolidated annual accounts for the financial year ended on December 31st, 2020, the statutory annual accounts for the financial year ended on December 31st, 2020, are approved.
The ordinary result amounts to EUR 62,196,672.36. Including the result carried forward from the financial year ended on December 31st, 2019, the total result to be appropriated for the financial year ended on December 31st, 2020, amounts to EUR 917,082,776.24. The shareholders' meeting approves that this result be allocated as determined in the annual accounts closed on December 31st, 2020, as follows:
-
Result to be carried forward: EUR 828,205,096.74
-
Gross dividend: EUR 88,877,679.50 (*)
-
-
On a per share basis this represents a gross dividend for 2020 of EUR 2.20. On 29 January 2021, the board of directors decided to propose to the annual shareholders' meeting to pay out over the result of
2020 a total dividend of 2.20 EUR gross per share. This amount contains an interim dividend of 1.30 EUR per share which was paid in October 2020 and a final dividend of 0.90 EUR per share which will be payable after approval of the annual shareholders' meeting. The Melexis shares will start trading ex coupon on May 12, 2021 (opening of the market). The record date is May 13, 2021 (closing of the market) and the dividend will be payable as from May 14, 2021.
-
Approval of the remuneration report regarding the financial year ended on December 31st, 2020.
Proposed resolution: The shareholders' meeting approves the remuneration report regarding the financial year ended on December 31st, 2020.
-
Approval of the remuneration policy.
Proposed resolution: The shareholders' meeting approves the remuneration policy and will apply it in accordance with article 7:89/1 of the BCCA and the Belgian Corporate Governance Code 2020 (the
-
"Code 2020").
-
Discharge from liability to the directors.
Proposed resolution: The directors and their permanent representatives are, by separate vote for each director, discharged from liability for their mandate executed during the financial year ended on December 31st, 2020.
-
Discharge from liability to the statutory auditor.
Proposed resolution: The statutory auditor is discharged from liability for its mandate executed during the financial year ended on December 31st, 2020.
-
Appointment of director and determination of their remuneration.
Proposed resolution: The meeting decides to proceed to the appointment of Mr. Marc Biron as director, with effect as from August 1st, 2021 and ending immediately after the annual shareholders' meeting that will decide on the annual accounts of the financial year ended on December 31st, 2024.
The director will receive no remuneration for this mandate.
-
Re-appointmentof independent director and determination of their remuneration.
Proposed resolution: The meeting decides to proceed to the re-appointment of Mr. Shiro Baba as independent director, in accordance with Article 7:87 of the BCCA and provision 4 of the Code 2020, for a period of four years, with effect as from today and ending immediately after the annual shareholders' meeting that will decide on the annual accounts of the financial year ended on December 31st, 2024.
The director will receive an annual gross remuneration of EUR 20,000.00 for this mandate.
11. Appointment of independent director and determination of their remuneration.
Proposed resolution: Following the proposal of the nomination and remuneration committee, the board of directors decided on 29 January 2021 to co-opt Ms. Maria Pia De Caro as new and independent director, with effect as from today and ending immediately after the annual shareholders' meeting that will decide on the annual accounts of the financial year ended on December 31st, 2024.
The meeting decides to proceed to the appointment of Ms. Maria Pia De Caro, in accordance with Article 7:87 of the BCCA and provision 5.6 of the Code 2020, for a period of four years, with effect as from today and ending immediately after the annual shareholders' meeting that will decide on the annual accounts of the financial year ended on December 31st, 2024.
From information available to the company and from information provided by the director, it appears that she satisfies the applicable requirements with respect to independence.
The director will receive an annual gross remuneration of EUR 20,000.00 for this mandate.
12. Determination of the statutory auditor's remuneration.
Proposed resolution: The statutory auditor's fee of fiscal year 2020 amounts to EUR 69,055.00 (plus
VAT, out-of-pocket expenses and the IRE/IBR fee) and is subject to annual adjustment based on the consumer price index or as agreed between the parties.
VOTING INSTRUCTIONS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
Complete your voting instructions here:
-
Statutory annual report of the board of directors on the financial year 2020
(does not involve a vote)
-
Report of the statutory auditor regarding the statutory annual accounts on the financial year 2020
(does not involve a vote)
-
Report on the consolidated annual accounts on the financial year 2020
(does not involve a vote)
-
Approval statutory annual accounts for the financial year 2020 with allocation of the result
|
•
|
for
|
•
|
against
|
•
|
abstain
5. Approval remuneration report financial year 2020
|
•
|
for
|
•
|
against
|
•
|
abstain
6. Approval remuneration policy
|
•
|
for
|
•
|
against
|
•
|
abstain
7. Discharge liability directors
|
•
|
for
|
•
|
against
|
•
|
abstain
8. Discharge liability statutory auditor
|
•
|
for
|
•
|
against
|
•
|
abstain
9. Approval appointment of director and determination of their remuneration
|
•
|
for
|
•
|
against
|
•
|
abstain
10. Approval re-appointment of independent director and determination of their remuneration
|
•
|
for
|
•
|
against
|
•
|
abstain
11. Approval appointment of independent director and determination of their remuneration
|
•
|
for
|
•
|
against
|
•
|
abstain
12. Approval statutory auditor's remuneration
|
•
|
for
|
•
|
against
|
•
|
abstain
Done at [location] on: [date]
Signature of the shareholder (preceded by the hand-written words "Good for proxy")
If the shareholder is not a natural person:
Name of the individual signatory:
Function:
who certifies being authorized to sign this proxy for and on behalf of the shareholder identified on page 1.
