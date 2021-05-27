Melexis N : announces latest Triaxis® Position Sensor together with new PCB-less packages

MLX90377 supports more output signal formats while a new Single Mold Package (SMP) improves PCB-less integration and manufacturing costs

Tessenderlo, Belgium, 27th May 2021 - Melexis, a global microelectronics engineering company, has introduced the MLX90377 single- and dual-die (fully redundant) Triaxis position sensor for automotive and industrial applications together with a new PCB-less package for position sensors.

The MLX90377 is a magnetic rotary and linear position sensor IC, which builds on the success of the MLX90371 and MLX90372 Triaxis sensors. Based on the Triaxis Hall magnetic front-end, it integrates an ADC with signal conditioning, DSP and an output stage driver that now supports SPC (Short PWM Code) as well as ratiometric analog, PWM, and SENT signal formats. Like other members of the Triaxis position sensor range, it can be used in rotary and linear motion position sensing applications. With its stray field robust modes, ASIL-C (single die) capability, and external pin measurement it is ideally suited for high performance and safety critical applications.

The new package options comprise the SMP-3 and SMP-4 (single mold package, 3- and 4-pin) for PCB-less designs. Like Melexis' first PCB-less package, the DMP-4 released in 2012, these new packages are intended to be used without a printed circuit board thereby reducing total system cost and improving mechanical integration and reliability. These new package outlines are smaller than the existing DMP-4 package and offer better mechanical integration and quality via optimization of the package body and electrical leads, representing nearly a decade of continuous improvement based on customer feedback and application knowledge. The SMP-3 is a single die solution and will first be supported by the MLX90377 while the SMP-4 provides a dual die solution (shared power and ground pins) and will first be supported by the previously launched MLX90371.

'Melexis is constantly improving and expanding its product offering, by using its domain expertise to develop new solutions,' said Nick Czarnecki, Marketing Manager, Melexis. 'The MLX90377 provides improved performance and adds SPC capability, which is now being used in multi-bus architectures such as those found in advanced steering and braking applications. The new package options are perfect examples of how Melexis listens to customers and works with its partners to improve quality and reduce costs.'

