    MELE   BE0165385973

MELEXIS N.V.

(MELE)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  07:54 2022-12-01 am EST
83.70 EUR   +1.15%
07:54aMelexis N : unveils the most versatile dual latch & switch
PU
11/17Melexis N : unveils the most accurate automotive pressure sensor ever made
PU
10/26Melexis NV Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Melexis N : unveils the most versatile dual latch & switch

12/01/2022 | 07:54am EST
Tessenderlo, Belgium, 1 December 2022 - Melexis launches the MLX92352, a universal programmable 3-axis latch & switch targeting relative position and speed sensing. It provides magnetic flexibility and pitch independent dual outputs that can be set as speed, pulse or direction. With its unmatched EMC and ESD performance, this stand-alone PCB-less device saves space and total module cost for automotive and industrial applications.

The MLX92351 (pre-programmed) and MLX92352 (programmable) are quadrature output devices, which accurately determine rotational speed and direction in motor systems. The 90° phase shift between the 2 outputs provides customers with pitch and air gap independence, resulting in magnetic design simplicity. The MLX92352 and MLX92351 add extra flexibility by outputting any two-fold combination of X, Y and Z magnetic axes in the form of speed, pulse, or direction. Customers have the option to set independent magnetic thresholds from ±0.5 mT up to ±40 mT, receiving industry leading magnetic accuracy.

Melexis' silicon-on-insulator technology (SOI) enables superior performances for these magnetic latch & switch devices: 15kV HBM ESD, 8kV System ESD and high EMC robustness. This PCB-less solution saves space and cost. Single-component DC motor indexing designs are easy and simplify processes. The MLX92352 and MLX92351 operate from 2.7 V all the way up to 60 V at junction temperature of 175℃. Last but not least, the last-state feedback function at start-up makes sure the motor system never misses a turn.

Extra benefits of the MLX92351 and MLX92352

The versatility of the MLX92352 comes from its EEPROM programmability and freedom in setting any of the three axes to any output independently. Therefore, it is perfectly suited for a large number of applications: linear speed and direction control (power liftgate, power module closures), incremental rotary encoding (cadence sensor for eBikes, fan and pump motor indexing), dual linear position detection (piston and levers) and angular position detection (knobs, jog wheel). It does all of them evenly well.

The MLX92351 is supplied pre-programmed, while the MLX92352 offers end of line (EoL) programmability to compensate for modules' mechanical tolerances in production. The devices are offered in either VA package (PCB-less) or in an industry-standard TSOT package (SMD). An automotive version is AEC-Q100 qualified and supports ASIL system integration as per ISO 26262.

"The flexibility of our MLX92351 and MLX92352 is of clear value for many applications. By reusing one and the same solution across all their platforms, customers will not only complete their development faster, but also reduce the engineering effort required," states Dieter Verstreken, Global Marketing Manager Position Sensors at Melexis. "The compactness of these magnetic sensors is another major plus point. It allows integration issues to be overcome. Due to their unmatched EMC and ESD performance, they are the only stand-alone switch device capable of handling a voltage range from 2.7 to 60 V."

Samples and an affordable development programming tool are available now.

Discover more at www.melexis.com/MLX92352 and www.melexis.com/MLX92351, or contact us via sales@melexis.com.

Melexis NV published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 12:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
