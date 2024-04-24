Melexis N.V. specializes in the design and marketing of semi-conductors intended primarily for automotive equipment manufacturers. The group's activity is primarily organized around 4 families of products: - sensors: primarily circuits for interfaces, pressure and acceleration measurement, and magnetic sensors; - actuator: micro-controllers and peripheral integrated circuits used for dashboard indicators, windshield wipers, automatic door openers, etc.; - radiofrequency circuits: transmitters, receivers, automatic identification systems, etc.; - multiplexing circuits: optical and infrared circuits. At the end of 2023, the group had 5 manufacturing sites located in Belgium, Germany, France, Bulgaria and Malaysia. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (12.6%), Switzerland (2.7%), Romania (2.6%), France (2.2%), Italy (1.8%), Austria (1.6%), Hungary (1.1%), the United Kingdom (0.3%), Spain (0.3%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (6%), China (15.5%), Hong Kong (9.5%), Japan (8.2%), Thailand (7.7%), South Korea (7%), Asia (10%), the United States (5.8%), Mexico (2.9%) and Americas (2.2%).

Sector Semiconductors