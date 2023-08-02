Melexis N.V. specializes in the design and marketing of semi-conductors intended primarily for automotive equipment manufacturers. The group's activity is primarily organized around 4 families of products: - sensors: primarily circuits for interfaces, pressure and acceleration measurement, and magnetic sensors; - actuator: micro-controllers and peripheral integrated circuits used for dashboard indicators, windshield wipers, automatic door openers, etc.; - radiofrequency circuits: transmitters, receivers, automatic identification systems, etc.; - multiplexing circuits: optical and infrared circuits. At the end of 2022, the group had 5 manufacturing sites located in Belgium, Germany, France, Bulgaria and Malaysia. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (12.3%), Switzerland (2.7%), Romania (2.5%), France (2%), Italy (1.4%), Austria (1.4%), the United Kingdom (1%), Spain (0.3%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (6, 8%), China (13.8%), Hong Kong (9%), Thailand (8.5%), Japan (7.6%), South Korea (7.5%), Asia (12.4%), the United States (7.1%), Mexico (2.8%) and America (0.9%).

