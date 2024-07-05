Real-time
Oslo Bors
07:45:46 2024-07-05 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
152.8
NOK
-2.05%
-0.20%
-5.09%
Melhus Sparebank : Ny rente
July 05, 2024 at 09:03 am EDT
Ny rente
Se vedlegg på www.newsweb.no
More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site 623167_Interests-2024-07-05.pdf
Company Name
MELHUS SPAREBANK, Melhus Spb 19/PERP FRN C HYBRID, Melhus Spb 20/25 FRN, Melhus Spb 21/26 FRN, Melhus Spb 21/24 FRN, Melhus Spb 21/25 FRN, Melhus Spb 22/27 FRN, Melhus Spb 23/26 FRN, Melhus Spb 23/27 FRN, Melhus Spb 23/PERP ADJ C HYBRID, Melhus Spb 23/28 FRN, Melhus Spb 23/33 ADJ C SUB, Melhus Spb 24/29 FRN, Melhus Spb 24/34 ADJ C SUB
ISIN
NO0006001908, NO0010864788, NO0010873375, NO0010893647, NO0010921240, NO0011019143, NO0011151912, NO0011202145, NO0012837659, NO0012982745, NO0013003871, NO0013017632, NO0013014555, NO0013133926, NO0013218370
Melhus Sparebank is a Norway-based savings bank. The Bank is engaged in the provision of banking services. Its offers online and mobile banking services, card issue, payment services, mortgage and different kind of small loans, saving and retire account, property and health insurance and real estate credit among others. Its primary customers include private customers and small and medium-sized enterprises.
Average target price
158
NOK
Spread / Average Target
+1.28% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
