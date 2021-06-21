Melia Hotels International S A : The Meliá Frankfurt City Hotel opens in the new One Forty West skyscraper, between Westend and Bockenheim

The Meliá Hotels & Resorts brand makes its debut in this modern metropolis with a 431-room design hotel that reflects the contemporary and cosmopolitan lifestyle of the city

Download Image





​





Meliá Hotels International has announced the opening of the Meliá Frankfurt City Hotel. This is one of the most highly anticipated hotels of the year, and is located in the new One Forty West tower, the first hybrid tower, which combines luxury apartments and high-class hotel services, that rises 140 metres above the new, central Senckenberg Quartier, with a prime location between the popular districts of Westend and Bockenheim.





The Spanish hotel company has thus inaugurated its fourth hotel in the city and the first for its Meliá Hotels & Resorts brand, the most international brand operated by the company with more than 120 hotels around the world, renowned for the Spanish warmth and hospitality impregnated in every detail and for a dedicated service focused on guest well-being.





The building was designed by Cyrus Moser Architects and is a striking glass skyscraper with balconies that wind their way upwards to give it its unique silhouette in the Frankfurt skyline. It has been built in the space formerly occupied by the famous "Afe Tower", which belonged to the University of Frankfurt and was demolished in 2014.





The 431-room hotel occupies floors 1 to 23 of the building and all of its rooms and suites have floor-to-ceiling windows that provide breath-taking views over the city skyline and the Taunus Mountains on the horizon. Most of them also have private balconies. With a stylish and minimalist design, the rooms feature a flat-screen TV, minibar, safe, high-speed Wi-Fi and air-conditioning.





The Meliá brand's most exclusive concept, The Level, is specially created to transform guests' stays into unique and personalised experiences, with superior rooms, bespoke service, attention to detail and an intimate ambience thanks to private areas such as a separate reception and lounge, in which the most discerning travellers will find everything they need to make their stay memorable.





The hotel's dining options are also designed to be one of the greatest attractions of the Meliá Frankfurt City. Its extraordinary Oben Restaurant & Sky bar on the 15th floor of the building is expected to be among the most popular afterwork "hot spots" in the city, attracting both hotel guests and residents alike. To achieve this, it combines stunning panoramic views with a creative selection of gastronomic options from the Mediterranean cuisine, cocktails and superior-brand drinks. The hotel is also preparing the opening of Neu-Frankfurt restaurant serving international cuisine that promises an exceptional ambience and first-class experience.





The prime location of the Meliá Frankfurt City, just a few minutes from the trade fair areas and with quick and easy access to the airport, also makes it an ideal option for business travellers. It provides 1,400 square meters of adaptable meeting and event space with multifunctional rooms that can be flexibly combined, all of them with natural light, high ceilings of more than 4m, ideal for product launching events, and state-of-the-art technology, such as the wireless conference and presentation system. Flexi Rooms, with their modern Lego sofas that can be stacked when not in use, offer total freedom and flexibility for innovative and inspiring meetings. The Power Meetings by Meliá programme also introduces sustainability to the meeting space, encouraging the efficient use of resources and products that have a low environmental impact.





True to the brand's wellness philosophy, Meliá Frankfurt City also offers a fitness and wellness space where guests will find everything they need to continue their workout routines or simply disconnect in a unique and relaxing atmosphere.





Meliá Hotels International is the leading hotel company in Spain and third largest in Europe, with extensive experience in Germany, where it already operates 25 hotels under its Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSiDE by Meliá (of German origin), TRYP and Affiliated by Meliá concept. As Kai Lamle, Managing Director Central Europe & Middle East for Meliá Hotels International, declared, "the opening of Meliá Frankfurt City is undoubtedly one of the most long-awaited projects in the city and one that promises to raise the bar for hotels in Frankfurt to the highest level. We're really excited to bring our most internationally recognised brand to Frankfurt and in a hotel as iconic as this one, and we are totally convinced that it will be a great success."​