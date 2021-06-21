Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Meliá Hotels International, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEL   ES0176252718

MELIÁ HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, S.A.

(MEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Melia Hotels International S A : The Meliá Frankfurt City Hotel opens in the new One Forty West skyscraper, between Westend and Bockenheim

06/21/2021 | 08:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Meliá Hotels & Resorts brand makes its debut in this modern metropolis with a 431-room design hotel that reflects the contemporary and cosmopolitan lifestyle of the city
Download Image


Meliá Hotels International has announced the opening of the Meliá Frankfurt City Hotel. This is one of the most highly anticipated hotels of the year, and is located in the new One Forty West tower, the first hybrid tower, which combines luxury apartments and high-class hotel services, that rises 140 metres above the new, central Senckenberg Quartier, with a prime location between the popular districts of Westend and Bockenheim.

The Spanish hotel company has thus inaugurated its fourth hotel in the city and the first for its Meliá Hotels & Resorts brand, the most international brand operated by the company with more than 120 hotels around the world, renowned for the Spanish warmth and hospitality impregnated in every detail and for a dedicated service focused on guest well-being.

The building was designed by Cyrus Moser Architects and is a striking glass skyscraper with balconies that wind their way upwards to give it its unique silhouette in the Frankfurt skyline. It has been built in the space formerly occupied by the famous "Afe Tower", which belonged to the University of Frankfurt and was demolished in 2014.

The 431-room hotel occupies floors 1 to 23 of the building and all of its rooms and suites have floor-to-ceiling windows that provide breath-taking views over the city skyline and the Taunus Mountains on the horizon. Most of them also have private balconies. With a stylish and minimalist design, the rooms feature a flat-screen TV, minibar, safe, high-speed Wi-Fi and air-conditioning.

The Meliá brand's most exclusive concept, The Level, is specially created to transform guests' stays into unique and personalised experiences, with superior rooms, bespoke service, attention to detail and an intimate ambience thanks to private areas such as a separate reception and lounge, in which the most discerning travellers will find everything they need to make their stay memorable.

The hotel's dining options are also designed to be one of the greatest attractions of the Meliá Frankfurt City. Its extraordinary Oben Restaurant & Sky bar on the 15th floor of the building is expected to be among the most popular afterwork "hot spots" in the city, attracting both hotel guests and residents alike. To achieve this, it combines stunning panoramic views with a creative selection of gastronomic options from the Mediterranean cuisine, cocktails and superior-brand drinks. The hotel is also preparing the opening of Neu-Frankfurt restaurant serving international cuisine that promises an exceptional ambience and first-class experience.

The prime location of the Meliá Frankfurt City, just a few minutes from the trade fair areas and with quick and easy access to the airport, also makes it an ideal option for business travellers. It provides 1,400 square meters of adaptable meeting and event space with multifunctional rooms that can be flexibly combined, all of them with natural light, high ceilings of more than 4m, ideal for product launching events, and state-of-the-art technology, such as the wireless conference and presentation system. Flexi Rooms, with their modern Lego sofas that can be stacked when not in use, offer total freedom and flexibility for innovative and inspiring meetings. The Power Meetings by Meliá programme also introduces sustainability to the meeting space, encouraging the efficient use of resources and products that have a low environmental impact.

True to the brand's wellness philosophy, Meliá Frankfurt City also offers a fitness and wellness space where guests will find everything they need to continue their workout routines or simply disconnect in a unique and relaxing atmosphere.

Meliá Hotels International is the leading hotel company in Spain and third largest in Europe, with extensive experience in Germany, where it already operates 25 hotels under its Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSiDE by Meliá (of German origin), TRYP and Affiliated by Meliá concept. As Kai Lamle, Managing Director Central Europe & Middle East for Meliá Hotels International, declared, "the opening of Meliá Frankfurt City is undoubtedly one of the most long-awaited projects in the city and one that promises to raise the bar for hotels in Frankfurt to the highest level. We're really excited to bring our most internationally recognised brand to Frankfurt and in a hotel as iconic as this one, and we are totally convinced that it will be a great success."​

Disclaimer

Meliá Hotels International SA published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 12:14:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MELIÁ HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, S.A.
08:15aMELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL S A  : The Meliá Frankfurt City Hotel opens in the ne..
PU
06/14MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL : Annual General Meeting 2021
AQ
06/11European stocks hit record as miners boost, log best week since early May
RE
06/11MELIÁ HOTELS INTERNATIONAL : Annual General Meeting 2021
PU
06/10MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL S A  : Spain's Melia Hotels sees return to profitabil..
RE
06/03MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL S A  : “The planet we love”, the Meliá pr..
PU
05/05MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL S A  : ' Q1 loss widens with travel still paralysed b..
RE
04/30PRESS RELEASE : EPH European Property Holdings Limited (EPH) announces 2020 Year..
DJ
04/12MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL S A  : Meliá Hotels International Signed INNSiDE by M..
PU
04/06MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL S A  : Meliá uses emerging technology to enhance effi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 924 M 1 099 M 1 099 M
Net income 2021 -249 M -296 M -296 M
Net Debt 2021 2 715 M 3 229 M 3 229 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,04x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 492 M 1 769 M 1 775 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,56x
EV / Sales 2022 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 8 475
Free-Float 45,4%
Chart MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Melia Hotels International, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MELIÁ HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 6,71 €
Last Close Price 6,78 €
Spread / Highest target 53,4%
Spread / Average Target -1,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gabriel Juan Escarrer Jaume Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Maria Del Pilar Dols Company Chief Financial Officer
Gabriel Escarrer Juliá Non-Executive Chairman
Ángel Naveiras Vice President-Global Technical Office
Andre Philippe Gerondeau Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, S.A.18.50%1 769
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.24%45 208
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.11.20%34 460
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC7.55%12 576
ACCOR14.97%10 391
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION7.77%8 144