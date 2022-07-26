Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Melia Hotels International, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEL   ES0176252718

MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, S.A.

(MEL)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38 2022-07-26 am EDT
5.845 EUR   -1.18%
01:23pSpain's Melia Hotels returns to profits in H1 on tourism rebound
RE
07/04No experience, no resume, you're hired! Hotels fight for staff
RE
06/21Melia Hotels International Ensures Investors it Will Recover The Value Lost During The Pandemic
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spain's Melia Hotels returns to profits in H1 on tourism rebound

07/26/2022 | 01:23pm EDT
MADRID (Reuters) -A strong upturn in tourism worldwide, helped Spain's Melia Hotels return to profits in the first semester, the company said on Tuesday, as it forecast a full recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will be confirmed during the third quarter of the year.

The Mallorca-based group's booked net profits of 3 million euros in the first six months of 2022 from 151.2 million euros losses a year earlier, it said, while revenue jumped 143.6% to 741.5 million euros.

Melia's revenues are almost back to pre-pandemic levels, only down 1.3% versus 2019 during the second quarter.

"The trends framing our results in the first half of the year are undoubtedly the very strong pull from tourism demand, described by some as revenge travel," Chief Executive Gabriel Escarrer said in a statement.

"Melia is prepared to take maximum advantage of the boom that is still going on and to face an eventual change in the economic cycle".

Bookings in resort hotels exceed 2019 levels for the third quarter and Melia expects to see an improvement in bookings for urban hotels later in the year thanks to the corporate events season.

In Spain, Melia said there is an increased demand for deluxe rooms and suites, allowing them to improve revenues over previous years.

(Reporting by Corina PonsEditing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 487 M 1 506 M 1 506 M
Net income 2022 16,3 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
Net Debt 2022 2 812 M 2 848 M 2 848 M
P/E ratio 2022 76,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 302 M 1 319 M 1 319 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,77x
EV / Sales 2023 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 10 796
Free-Float 45,5%
Chart MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Melia Hotels International, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 5,92 €
Average target price 8,06 €
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gabriel Juan Escarrer Jaume Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria Del Pilar Dols Company Chief Financial Officer
Gabriel Escarrer Juliá Founder
Ángel Naveiras Vice President-Global Technical Office
Andre Philippe Gerondeau Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, S.A.-1.45%1 330
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-8.67%50 073
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-21.67%34 009
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-1.09%10 428
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-15.98%8 889
ACCOR-1.79%7 338