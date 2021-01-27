Travel safely to the Caribbean: Meliá Hotels International announces free COVID-19 antigen tests for all its guests in hotels in Mexico and the Dominican Republic, and a health insurance with full Covid coverage

Meliá also offers Travel Safe with Melia Insurance in collaboration with Europ Assistance and y Willis Towers Watson, a free complete travel insurance policy for its guests that also covers the expenses if a guest offers a positive result





In response to the new travel needs, the Spanish hotel company will offer free antigen tests for all guests regardless of their nationality

Download Image





​





Meliá Hotels International announces that it will offer free on-site COVID antigen testing for all guests, in its ten hotels in Mexico and the Dominican Republic, that are required to present documented results prior to entering their country of residence. Participating hotels include: Paradisus Playa Del Carmen, Paradisus Cancun, Paradisus Los Cabos, ME Cabo, Meliá Cozumel, Meliá Puerto Vallarta The Grand Reserve at Paradisus Palma Real, Paradisus Palma Real, Meliá Caribe Beach Resort and Meliá Punta Cana Beach Resort.





Guests will be able to coordinate and schedule their COVID-19 test at the hotel check-in process. All tests will be required to take place 72 hours prior to departure for results to be available on the day of return (applicable only to reservations of a minimum of three nights). If any guest's country of residence requires a PCR test, the resort will arrange all logistics and schedule with local testing sites.





"At Meliá, we continue to adapt to the new needs of the tourism industry," said Andre Gerondeau, Chief Operating Officer of Meliá Hotels International. "Guest health and safety remains our top priority and we want to ensure we make this an easy and seamless process for our guests, offering them peace of mind and confidence in their Meliá vacation experience."





Meliá Hotels International will also offer, in alliance with Europ Assistance, a free of charge insurance policy with all its reservations in Mexico and the Dominican Republic. This will include, among other things, assistance in the event of possible positive case of COVID- 19 during the stay. In these cases, the Travel Safe with Melia Insurance policy includes a free extension of the guest's stay at the hotel up to 15 days, as well as including displacement and living expenses for travel companions to await a negative test from the quarantined guest, or assistance to return home. More information on Travel Safe with Melia Insurance can be found here.





Meliá Hotels International is currently operating under a stringent new safety program, the Stay Safe with Meliá program. The company has partnered with Bureau Veritas, a company leader in inspection, certification, and testing, to ensure the Meliá Hotels International system is achieving the highest standards in the management of preventative measures to combat COVID-19 in its hotels worldwide. All Meliá hotels around the globe have modified their facilities and redesigned all their processes to reduce direct interaction and maintain hygiene standards and social distancing across each property. These safety measures include temperature checks of all guests upon arrival, special PPE amenities kits with a mask, gloves and hydroalcoholic gel, and strictly enforcing social distancing at restaurants, pools and entertainment activities.