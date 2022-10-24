Meliuz S A : Fato Relevante

LISTED COMPANY

CNPJ/ME nº 14.110.585/0001-07

NIRE 31300112659

Potential segregation of Bankly

Méliuz S.A. (B3: CASH3) ("Méliuz" or "Company"), pursuant to the article 157 of Law No 6,404, of December 15, 1976 ("Brazilian Corporation Law") and pursuant to the Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM"), especially CVM Resolution No. 44, of August 23, 2021, hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that its Board of Directors authorized to be initiated the studies concerning the segregation of its payment solution transactions and banking as a service, which operates using the "Bankly", with the possibility of IPO as an independent company ("Potential Transaction" and "Listing").

The purpose of the Potential Transaction is to unlock the full potential of the Company's banking and payment solutions business, enabling them to operate autonomously with an independent management focusing on their respective business models and market opportunities. Additionally, the Potential Transaction will allow each of the businesses direct access to the capital markets and other sources of funding, thus enabling them to prioritize investments needs and maximize flexibility for strategic transactions in accordance with the profile of each company, thereby creating more value for their respective shareholders.

The implementation of the Potential Transaction and the Listing is contingent upon completion of the studies as well as obtaining the necessary approvals from shareholders and creditors and from applicable regulatory agencies.

The Company has engaged the Lazard Investment Bank and Pinheiro Neto Advogados, as financial and legal advisors.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market posted about any material facts related to this matter.

Belo Horizonte, October 24, 2022.

Luciano Cardoso Valle

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer