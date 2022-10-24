Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Méliuz S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CASH3   BRCASHACNOR8

MÉLIUZ S.A.

(CASH3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:05 2022-10-24 pm EDT
1.080 BRL   -0.92%
Meliuz S A : Fato Relevante

10/24/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
COMPANHIA ABERTA

CNPJ/ME n° 14.110.585/0001-07

NIRE 3130011265-9

Potencial segregação de Bankly

O Méliuz S.A. (B3: CASH3) ("Méliuz" ou "Companhia"), nos termos do artigo 157 da Lei nº 6.404/1976 e da Resolução CVM 44/2021, comunica aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral que o seu Conselho de Administração autorizou que seja iniciado estudo para a segregação de suas operações de soluções de pagamento e banking as a service e que opera utilizando a marca "Bankly", com a possibilidade de listagem de suas ações como uma Companhia independente ("Potencial Transação" e "Listagem").

O propósito da Potencial Transação é liberar o pleno potencial dos negócios de soluções de pagamento e banking da Companhia, permitindo que operem de forma autônoma, com administração separada e foco nos seus respectivos modelos de negócios e oportunidades de mercado. Adicionalmente, a Potencial Transação permitirá a cada um dos negócios acesso direto ao mercado de capitais e a outras fontes de financiamento, possibilitando, desta forma, priorizar necessidades de investimento e maximizar flexibilidade para transações estratégicas de acordo com o perfil de cada companhia, criando, assim, mais valor para seus respectivos acionistas.

A implementação da Potencial Transação e a Listagem dependem da conclusão do estudo, bem como da obtenção das aprovações necessárias, de acionistas e credores, bem como dos órgãos reguladores aplicáveis.

  • Companhia engajou o banco de investimento Lazard e o Pinheiro Neto Advogados como assessores financeiro e jurídico, respectivamente.
  • Companhia manterá seus acionistas e o mercado informados sobre quaisquer fatos relevantes relacionados a esse assunto.

Belo Horizonte, 24 de outubro de 2022.

Luciano Cardoso Valle

Diretor Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores

LISTED COMPANY

CNPJ/ME nº 14.110.585/0001-07

NIRE 31300112659

Potential segregation of Bankly

Méliuz S.A. (B3: CASH3) ("Méliuz" or "Company"), pursuant to the article 157 of Law No 6,404, of December 15, 1976 ("Brazilian Corporation Law") and pursuant to the Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM"), especially CVM Resolution No. 44, of August 23, 2021, hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that its Board of Directors authorized to be initiated the studies concerning the segregation of its payment solution transactions and banking as a service, which operates using the "Bankly", with the possibility of IPO as an independent company ("Potential Transaction" and "Listing").

The purpose of the Potential Transaction is to unlock the full potential of the Company's banking and payment solutions business, enabling them to operate autonomously with an independent management focusing on their respective business models and market opportunities. Additionally, the Potential Transaction will allow each of the businesses direct access to the capital markets and other sources of funding, thus enabling them to prioritize investments needs and maximize flexibility for strategic transactions in accordance with the profile of each company, thereby creating more value for their respective shareholders.

The implementation of the Potential Transaction and the Listing is contingent upon completion of the studies as well as obtaining the necessary approvals from shareholders and creditors and from applicable regulatory agencies.

The Company has engaged the Lazard Investment Bank and Pinheiro Neto Advogados, as financial and legal advisors.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market posted about any material facts related to this matter.

Belo Horizonte, October 24, 2022.

Luciano Cardoso Valle

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Méliuz SA published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 429 M 81,5 M 81,5 M
Net income 2022 -40,8 M -7,74 M -7,74 M
Net cash 2022 362 M 68,7 M 68,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -18,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 951 M 181 M 181 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 929
Free-Float 75,8%
Chart MÉLIUZ S.A.
Méliuz S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MÉLIUZ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,10 BRL
Average target price 2,07 BRL
Spread / Average Target 87,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Israel Fernandes Salmen President & Chief Executive Officer
Luciano Cardoso Valle CFO & Director-Investor Relations
Bernardo Francisco Pereira Gomes Independent Director
Bruno Chamas Alves Director
Leandro de Barros Alves Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MÉLIUZ S.A.-66.36%183
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-49.04%279 378
NETFLIX, INC.-51.93%128 865
AIRBNB, INC.-27.95%76 708
PROSUS N.V.-33.20%65 660
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-33.17%55 477