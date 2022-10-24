Meliuz S A : Fato Relevante

O Méliuz S.A. (B3: CASH3) ("Méliuz" ou "Companhia"), nos termos do artigo 157 da Lei nº 6.404/1976 e da Resolução CVM 44/2021, comunica aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral que o seu Conselho de Administração autorizou que seja iniciado estudo para a segregação de suas operações de soluções de pagamento e banking as a service e que opera utilizando a marca "Bankly", com a possibilidade de listagem de suas ações como uma Companhia independente ("Potencial Transação" e "Listagem").
O propósito da Potencial Transação é liberar o pleno potencial dos negócios de soluções de pagamento e banking da Companhia, permitindo que operem de forma autônoma, com administração separada e foco nos seus respectivos modelos de negócios e oportunidades de mercado. Adicionalmente, a Potencial Transação permitirá a cada um dos negócios acesso direto ao mercado de capitais e a outras fontes de financiamento, possibilitando, desta forma, priorizar necessidades de investimento e maximizar flexibilidade para transações estratégicas de acordo com o perfil de cada companhia, criando, assim, mais valor para seus respectivos acionistas.
A implementação da Potencial Transação e a Listagem dependem da conclusão do estudo, bem como da obtenção das aprovações necessárias, de acionistas e credores, bem como dos órgãos reguladores aplicáveis.
Companhia engajou o banco de investimento Lazard e o Pinheiro Neto Advogados como assessores financeiro e jurídico, respectivamente.
Companhia manterá seus acionistas e o mercado informados sobre quaisquer fatos relevantes relacionados a esse assunto.
Belo Horizonte, 24 de outubro de 2022.
Luciano Cardoso Valle
Diretor Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores
LISTED COMPANY
CNPJ/ME nº 14.110.585/0001-07
NIRE 31300112659
Potential segregation of Bankly
Méliuz S.A. (B3: CASH3) ("Méliuz" or "Company"), pursuant to the article 157 of Law No 6,404, of December 15, 1976 ("Brazilian Corporation Law") and pursuant to the Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM"), especially CVM Resolution No. 44, of August 23, 2021, hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that its Board of Directors authorized to be initiated the studies concerning the segregation of its payment solution transactions and banking as a service, which operates using the "Bankly", with the possibility of IPO as an independent company ("Potential Transaction" and "Listing").
The purpose of the Potential Transaction is to unlock the full potential of the Company's banking and payment solutions business, enabling them to operate autonomously with an independent management focusing on their respective business models and market opportunities. Additionally, the Potential Transaction will allow each of the businesses direct access to the capital markets and other sources of funding, thus enabling them to prioritize investments needs and maximize flexibility for strategic transactions in accordance with the profile of each company, thereby creating more value for their respective shareholders.
The implementation of the Potential Transaction and the Listing is contingent upon completion of the studies as well as obtaining the necessary approvals from shareholders and creditors and from applicable regulatory agencies.
The Company has engaged the Lazard Investment Bank and Pinheiro Neto Advogados, as financial and legal advisors.
The Company will keep its shareholders and the market posted about any material facts related to this matter.
Belo Horizonte, October 24, 2022.
Luciano Cardoso Valle
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer