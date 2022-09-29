Meliuz S A : Investor Presentation - September 2022
DISCLAIMER
This material was prepared by Méliuz S.A. ("Company") (CASH3:B3) and may contain certain statements expressing management's expectations, beliefs and/or forecasts regarding future events or results, and are not consideration performance guarantees. They involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results materially different from those statements.
The information and opinions contained in this presentation should not be construed as a recommendation to potential investors, and investments decision should not be based on the veracity, timeliness or completeness of this information or opinions.
OUR HISTORY
Founded in 2011 by Israel Salmen and Oﬂi Guimarães,
IN BRAZIL TRAILBLAZER
structured from the win-win-win model, a sustainable value-add cycle
Méliuz: Receive a
commission from the partner
and share with the user
Users: Access the
Partners: Increase
main e-commerce
sales and optimize
stores and earn
their market
cashback
investments.
More than 25 million qualiﬁed consumers
More than 1,200
partners
Earn cashback in each purchase through our platform or with our card
All free of charge and organized into a single dynamic anduser-friendly digital ecosystem.
OUR TRAJECTORY
HOW WE CAME THIS FAR
2012
one of the 100 companies that were selected to participate in Startup Chile.
2016
was
launched
The Engineering and Technology Center in Manaus was inaugurated.
2018
(May 29) and Méliuz Partners was launched
Content
Méliuz
Initial step in affiliate
Invoice
marketing for financial
Jan
Jul
2013
2017
2019
2011
Méliuz app
2020
Continue next slide
was voted
With six
Méliuz Card
FOUNDED
Brazilians 6th favorite
employees, Méliuz
(co-branded card)
shopping app, according
reopened its Belo
was launched
to the Survey "Conectaí",
Horizonte ofﬁce,
carried out by IBOPE
after spending
(Portuguese acronym for
some time in Chile.
Brazilian Institute of Public
Opinion and Statistics)
