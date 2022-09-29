Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Méliuz S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CASH3   BRCASHACNOR8

MÉLIUZ S.A.

(CASH3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:05 2022-09-29 pm EDT
1.080 BRL   -3.57%
08/15Méliuz S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
05/09Méliuz S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/09Méliuz S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Meliuz S A : Investor Presentation - September 2022

09/29/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INVESTOR

RELATIONS PRESENTATION

September 2022

DISCLAIMER

This material was prepared by Méliuz S.A. ("Company") (CASH3:B3) and may contain certain statements expressing management's expectations, beliefs and/or forecasts regarding future events or results, and are not consideration performance guarantees. They involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results materially different from those statements.

The information and opinions contained in this presentation should not be construed as a recommendation to potential investors, and investments decision should not be based on the veracity, timeliness or completeness of this information or opinions.

2

OUR HISTORY

Founded in 2011 by Israel Salmen and Oﬂi Guimarães,

IN BRAZIL TRAILBLAZER

structured from the win-win-win model, a sustainable value-add cycle

Méliuz: Receive a

commission from the partner

and share with the user

Users: Access the

Partners: Increase

main e-commerce

sales and optimize

stores and earn

their market

cashback

investments.

More than 25 million qualiﬁed consumers

More than 1,200

partners

Earn cashback in each purchase through our platform or with our card

All free of charge and organized into a single dynamic and user-friendly digital ecosystem.

4

OUR TRAJECTORY

HOW WE CAME THIS FAR

2012

one of the 100 companies that were selected to participate in Startup Chile.

2016

was

launched

The Engineering and Technology Center in Manaus was inaugurated.

2018

(May 29) and Méliuz Partners was launched

Content

Méliuz

Initial step in affiliate

Invoice

marketing for financial

Jan

Jul

2013

2017

2019

2011

Méliuz app

2020

Continue next slide

was voted

With six

Méliuz Card

FOUNDED

Brazilians 6th favorite

employees, Méliuz

(co-branded card)

shopping app, according

reopened its Belo

was launched

to the Survey "Conectaí",

Horizonte ofﬁce,

carried out by IBOPE

after spending

(Portuguese acronym for

some time in Chile.

Brazilian Institute of Public

Opinion and Statistics)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Meliuz SA published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 21:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MÉLIUZ S.A.
08/15Méliuz S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 3..
CI
05/09Méliuz S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/09Méliuz S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/14Meliuz S A : 1Q22 Operational Preview
PU
03/31Meliuz S A : Fato Relevante
PU
03/29Méliuz S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021Méliuz S.A.(BOVESPA:CASH3) added to Brazil IBRX 50 Index
CI
2021Méliuz S.A.(BOVESPA:CASH3) added to Brazil Valor BM&FBOVESPA Index
CI
2021M?liuz S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septem..
CI
2021Méliuz S.A.(BOVESPA:CASH3) added to Brazil IBRX Index
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 399 M 74,0 M 74,0 M
Net income 2022 -52,1 M -9,67 M -9,67 M
Net cash 2022 362 M 67,2 M 67,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -17,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 960 M 178 M 178 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 929
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart MÉLIUZ S.A.
Duration : Period :
Méliuz S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MÉLIUZ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,07 BRL
Average target price 2,07 BRL
Spread / Average Target 93,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luciano Cardoso Valle CFO & Director-Investor Relations
Bernardo Francisco Pereira Gomes Independent Director
Bruno Chamas Alves Director
Leandro de Barros Alves Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MÉLIUZ S.A.-65.43%179
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-40.02%328 997
NETFLIX, INC.-59.30%109 042
PROSUS N.V.-25.61%72 446
AIRBNB, INC.-33.52%70 786
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-33.13%55 517