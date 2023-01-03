Meliuz S A : Strategic alliance between Méliuz and banco BV

BV will purchase a minority stake of 3.85% in Méliuz, from Israel Salmen, André Amaral and Lucas Marques.

BV and the Reference Shareholders of Méliuz will indicate together a member to the Méliuz's Board of Directors.

BV's call option to purchase 100% of Méliuz's shares from Israel Salmen, André Amaral, Lucas Marques, Davi Holanda and Org Investments LLC in 24 months, which represents 20.95% of the Company.

After six months of signed contracts, the exercise price per share will be the higher between: (i) R$1.50 adjusted for CDI, or ii) weighted average price by volume from the last 30 trading sessions, with a 10% discount.