Meliuz S A : Strategic alliance between Méliuz and banco BV
01/03/2023 | 01:38pm GMT
January, 2023
From asset heavy
to asset light:
Moving Méliuz to a leaner model, based on growth and with a lower costs & expenses structure.
Opportunity to remove constraints and grow faster (e.g. capital requirements, credit risk, among others)
Accelerate ﬁnancial services payback while having a leaner cost base and faster cash generation
Reinforce positive engagement ﬂywheel between ﬁnancial services and shopping products
Maintain an excellent user experience across all our products, inside Méliuz' ecosystem
Bringing a partner with expertise in key areas, such as risk management and fraud prevention
Méliuz and BV agreed on a strategic alliance, bringing complementary strengths to Méliuz' operations
Alliance structure
Commercial Bankly
agreement transaction
Minority
Call option
investment
investment
BV complementary strengths
Fortress Balance Sheet
Extensive experience in consumer credit
Strong ﬁnancial service portfolio
Established banking as a service infrastructure
Commercial agreement & Bankly transaction:
Main remuneration mechanisms
for Méliuz
with the Commercial Agreement
Positive impacts from Bankly transaction¹
Remuneration for each card issued
Potential cash inﬂow of
R$ 210 milion²
Remuneration for each account activated
Continue to offer the customer experience in the Méliuz's app
Remuneration by a percentage of each transaction (TPV)
No risk with credit, loans and other ﬁnancial products
percentage of the volume of originated loans
Signiﬁcant cost & expenses reduction
The transaction is subject to corporate and regulatory approvals. ² Enterprise Value.
Minority investment & call option investment¹:
Corporate structure
After BV minority
prior transaction
investment in Méliuz
Reference
Free Float
Reference
Free Float
shareholders²
shareholders²
¹ The transaction is subject to corporate and regulatory approvals;
² Reference shareholders: Israel Salmen, André Amaral, Lucas Marques and Org Investments.
BV will purchase a minority stake of 3.85% in Méliuz, from Israel Salmen, André Amaral and Lucas Marques.
BV and the Reference Shareholders of Méliuz will indicate together a member to the Méliuz's Board of Directors.
BV's call option to purchase 100% of Méliuz's shares from Israel Salmen, André Amaral, Lucas Marques, Davi Holanda and Org Investments LLC in 24 months, which represents 20.95% of the Company.
After six months of signed contracts, the exercise price per share will be the higher between: (i) R$1.50 adjusted for CDI, or ii) weighted average price by volume from the last 30 trading sessions, with a 10% discount.
If the call option is executed, BV will also make a public offer to purchase all remaining shares of Méliuz, with the same conditions of the call options
