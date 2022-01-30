Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Melkior Resources Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MKR   CA58549W3030

MELKIOR RESOURCES INC.

(MKR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 01/28 03:22:56 pm
0.315 CAD   -8.70%
05:31pMELKIOR RESOURCES : Closes $840,000 Financing Led by Insiders
PU
05:11pMELKIOR RESOURCES : Provides White Lake Update
PU
01/25Melkior Reports Surface Exploration Results At Val d'Or Property
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Melkior Resources : Provides White Lake Update

01/30/2022 | 05:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Timmins, Ontario - TheNewswire - December 6, 2021 - Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior" or the "Company") (TSXV:MKR) (OTC:MKRIF) announces that Barrick Gold Inc. ("Barrick") has provided a termination notice with respect to the Earn-In and Joint Venture Shareholders Agreement made as of November 20, 2020, between Melkior and Barrick (the "Agreement"), which Agreement was originally announced by Melkior on November 20, 2020. Barrick advised Melkior that it is terminating the Agreement in accordance with its terms as of the first anniversary of the Agreement without satisfying the minimum exploration expenditures due to Barrick being prevented or hindered from the funding of expenditures because of the objections and concerns raised by a local First Nation.

On December 16, 2020, the Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines (the "Ministry") issued a Notice of Withdrawal and a Notice of Caution affecting the Northern Lake Superior Region and the White Lake Property. Due to the Ministry's Notice of Withdrawal and Notice of Caution and the First Nation's concerns regarding exploration activities, Melkior intends to apply to the Ministry for an order suspending the annual work requirements on the White Lake Property due to the Company's inability to conduct exploration work without First Nation objections. If the Ministry accepts the Company's request the Property will remain in good standing until the Company can resume exploration expenditures. The Company anticipates receiving the Ministry's approval, but if such approval is not granted the Company may apply current exploration credit reserves and/or make payments in lieu of exploration expenditures to keep the Property in good standing.

Melkior intends to work with the MNDMNRF and the First Nation on possible paths toward mutually acceptable exploration work on and development of the White Lake Property.

About Melkior Resources

Melkior Resources is an exploration stage resource company with a strong partner in world-class mining jurisdictions. Melkior's flagship Carscallen Project is being advanced by Kirkland Lake Gold through a $110M option/joint venture agreement. Melkior under 100% ownership is focused on advancing it's Val D'Or, White Lake and Maseres Projects. Kirkland Lake Gold currently owns approximately 6% of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jonathon Deluce, CEO

For more information, please contact:

Melkior Resources Inc.

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: 226-271-5170

Disclaimer

Melkior Resources Inc. published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 22:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MELKIOR RESOURCES INC.
05:31pMELKIOR RESOURCES : Closes $840,000 Financing Led by Insiders
PU
05:11pMELKIOR RESOURCES : Provides White Lake Update
PU
01/25Melkior Reports Surface Exploration Results At Val d'Or Property
CI
01/25Melkior Reports Surface Exploration Results At Val d'Or Property
AQ
01/25MELKIOR RESOURCES : Reports Surface Exploration Results At Val d'Or Property
PU
2021Melkior Closes $840,000 Financing Led by Insiders
AQ
2021Melkior Resources Inc. announced that it has received CAD 0.84 million in funding
CI
2021Melkior Announces $860,000 Financing Lead by Insiders
AQ
2021Melkior Resources Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 0.86 million in funding
CI
2021Melkior Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended August 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 0,02 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net cash 2021 2,25 M 1,76 M 1,76 M
P/E ratio 2021 260x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7,56 M 5,93 M 5,92 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,1%
Chart MELKIOR RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Melkior Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jonathon Deluce Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sung Min Myung Chief Financial Officer
Norman Farrell Chairman
Keith James Deluce Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MELKIOR RESOURCES INC.6.78%6
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION-6.41%24 531
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-11.05%8 790
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP., LTD.-3.89%6 028
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC1.08%5 426
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-15.02%4 423