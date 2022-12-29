Advanced search
    MKR   CA58549W3030

MELKIOR RESOURCES INC.

(MKR)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:23 2022-12-29 am EST
0.1950 CAD    0.00%
Melkior Resources : Q1 Corporate Presentation

12/29/2022 | 02:34pm EST
FOCUSED ON DISCOVERY

Q1 2023

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that Melkior Resources Inc. expects to occur, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Although Melkior Resources believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration and production successes or failures, continued availability of capital and financing, inability to obtain required shareholder or regulatory approvals, and general economic market or business conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of

Melkior's management on the date the statements are made.

WW W. M E L K I O R . C O M

M K R : T S X - V

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Melkior Resources is a Canadian exploration company focused on unlocking value by

advancing its five projects located in gold-rich areas of Canada. Its projects include

Carscallen, Genex, White Lake, Maseres and Val d'Or.

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

1

Agnico Eagle - Partner & Shareholder

  • Currently operating and funding exploration at Carscallen
  • $110 million in potential exploration commitment
  • 5.9% shareholder interest

2

Tight Capital Structure

  • 27.1 million shares outstanding with 25%+ owned by Management & Family
  • $2.6M in working capital

3

Aligned Management Team

  • Large insider ownership and industry low G&A
  • Over 80% of annual budget spent on exploration

4

Exceptional Assets

  • All projects located in Ontario or Quebec; established & strong mining jurisdictions
  • Genex Project (Timmins,ON): Melkior lead flagship with historical copper production and gold VMS potential
  • Carscallen Project (Timmins,ON): Under option/JV to Agnico Eagle to explore a high-grade gold system amongst 8 established zones/targets

WW W. M E L K I O R . C O M

M K R : T S X - V

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

*

Share Price (Dec 23rd)

C$0.20

52 Week High /Low

C$0.17 /C$0.37

Shares Outstanding

27.1M

Warrants

2.0M @ 0.85 Avg

Options

2.4M @ 0.58 Avg

Fully Diluted

31.5M

Market Cap (Basic)

C$5.4M

Cash and Inv (No Debt)

C$2.6M

Ownership Breakdown

Management, Insiders &

Family

26%

Retail

Agnico Eagle Mines

59%

6%

Insitiutions

9%

WW W. M E L K I O R . C O M

M K R : T S X - V

THE GENEX

PROJECT

Timmins, Ontario

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Melkior Resources Inc. published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 19:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
