Melkior Resources : Q1 Corporate Presentation

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that Melkior Resources Inc. expects to occur, are forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.
Although Melkior Resources believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration and production successes or failures, continued availability of capital and financing, inability to obtain required shareholder or regulatory approvals, and general economic market or business conditions.
Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of
Melkior's management on the date the statements are made.
COMPANY OVERVIEW
Melkior Resources is a Canadian exploration company focused on unlocking value by
advancing its five projects located in gold-rich areas of Canada. Its projects include
Carscallen, Genex, White Lake, Maseres and Val d'Or.
INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Agnico Eagle - Partner & Shareholder
-
Currently operating and funding exploration at Carscallen
-
$110 million in potential exploration commitment
-
5.9% shareholder interest
Tight Capital Structure
-
27.1 million shares outstanding with 25%+ owned by Management & Family
-
$2.6M in working capital
Aligned Management Team
-
Large insider ownership and industry low G&A
-
Over 80% of annual budget spent on exploration
Exceptional Assets
-
All projects located in Ontario or Quebec; established & strong mining jurisdictions
-
Genex Project (Timmins,ON): Melkior lead flagship with historical copper production and gold VMS potential
-
Carscallen Project (Timmins,ON): Under option/JV to Agnico Eagle to explore a high-grade gold system amongst 8 established zones/targets
