Melkior Resources : Q1 Corporate Presentation

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that Melkior Resources Inc. expects to occur, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Although Melkior Resources believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration and production successes or failures, continued availability of capital and financing, inability to obtain required shareholder or regulatory approvals, and general economic market or business conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of

Melkior's management on the date the statements are made.