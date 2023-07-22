MELNICK DESENVOLVIMENTO IMOBILIÁRIO S.A.
Companhia Aberta
CNPJ nº 12.181.987/0001-77
NIRE 43300052885
FATO RELEVANTE
- MELNICK DESENVOLVIMENTO IMOBILIÁRIO S.A. ("Companhia" - B3: MELK3), nos termos do art. 2º da Resolução CVM nº 44/2021, informa aos seus acionistas e ao mercado que, nesta data, os acionistas da Companhia, Even Construtora e Incorporadora S.A. ("Even") e
Melnick Participações S.A. ("Melnick Participações"), acordaram pela desoneração de 14.322.649 (quatorze milhões, trezentas e vinte e duas mil, seiscentas e quarenta e nove) ações de emissão da Companhia detidas pela Even do ônus decorrente do Acordo de Acionistas ("Acordo de Acionistas") celebrado entre a Even e a Melnick Participações em 03.09.2020, conforme aditado, de modo a permitir que a Even aliene as referidas ações em operação realizada fora de mercado organizado de valores mobiliários no prazo de até 90 (noventa) dias a contar desta data (20.07.2023). Caso a alienação não ocorra no referido prazo, serão reestabelecidos todos os ônus previstos no Acordo de Acionistas sobre as ações liberadas.
Em decorrência da desoneração de ações mencionada acima, permanecerão vinculadas ao Acordo de Acionistas, 119.644.592 (cento e dezenove milhões, seiscentas e quarenta e quatro mil, quinhentas e noventa e duas) ações representativas de 58,00% do capital social total e votante da Companhia, sendo:
- 42.161.485 (quarenta e duas milhões, cento e sessenta e uma mil, quatrocentas e oitenta e cinco) ações de titularidade da Melnick Participações, representativas de 20,44%; e
- 77.483.107 (setenta e sete milhões, quatrocentas e oitenta e três mil, cento e sete) de titularidade da Even, representativas de 37,56% do capital social da Companhia.
Por fim, a Companhia esclarece que referidos acionistas informaram que, oportunamente, celebrarão aditamento ao Acordo de Acionistas, para refletir a desoneração de ações nos termos acima indicados. A desoneração, mencionada acima, não resultará na alteração das regras vigentes do Acordo de Acionistas de Melnick, e tampouco na estrutura de controle de Melnick.
A Companhia comunicará aos seus acionistas e ao mercado, tão logo receba o aditamento ao Acordo.
Porto Alegre, 21 de julho de 2023.
JULIANO MELNICK
Diretor Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores
MELNICK DESENVOLVIMENTO IMOBILIÁRIO S.A.
CNPJ Nº12.181.987/0001-77
NIRE 43300052885
Publicly Held Company
MATERIAL FACT
MELNICK DESENVOLVIMENTO IMOBILIÁRIO S.A. ("Company" - B3: MELK3), pursuant to article 2 of CVM Resolution No. 44/2021, informs its shareholders and the market that, on this date, the Company's shareholders, Even Construtora e Incorporadora S.A. ("Even") and Melnick Participações S.A. ("Melnick Participações") agreed to release fourteen million, three hundred andtwenty-twothousand, six hundred andforty-nine(14,322,649) shares issued by the Company that are held by Even from the encumbrance derived from the Company's Shareholders' Agreement ("Shareholders' Agreement") entered by and between Even and Melnick Participações on September 3rd, 2020, as amended, in order to allow Even to sell such shares in an transaction to be carried out outside an organized securities market within ninety
- days from this date (07.20.2023). In the event the sale does not occur within said period, all the encumbrances provided for in the Shareholders' Agreement on such released shares will be reestablished.
As a result of the release of said shares, one hundred and nineteen million, six hundred and forty-four thousand, five hundred and ninety-two (119,644,592) shares representing 58,00% of the Company's total and voting capital stock will remain bound to the Shareholders' Agreement, being:
- forty-twomillion, one hundred and sixty-one thousand, four hundred and eighty-five (42,161,485) shares held by Melnick Participações, representing 20.44% of the Company's total and voting capital stock; and
- seventy-sevenmillion, four hundred and eighty-five (77,483,107) shares held by Even, representing 37.56% of the Company's total and voting capital stock.
Finally, the Company informs that these shareholders clarified that, in due time, the Shareholder's Agreement will be amendment to reflect the release of shares under the terms indicated above. The above-mentioned waiver will not result in a change to the rules of the Shareholders' Agreement, nor even to the control structure of Melnick.
The Company will inform its shareholders and the market as soon as it receives the amendment to Shareholders' Agreement.
Porto Alegre, July 21, 2023.
JULIANO MELNICK
Chief Financial and Investor Relation Officer
