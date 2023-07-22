MELNICK DESENVOLVIMENTO IMOBILIÁRIO S.A.

CNPJ Nº12.181.987/0001-77

NIRE 43300052885

Publicly Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

MELNICK DESENVOLVIMENTO IMOBILIÁRIO S.A. ("Company" - B3: MELK3), pursuant to article 2 of CVM Resolution No. 44/2021, informs its shareholders and the market that, on this date, the Company's shareholders, Even Construtora e Incorporadora S.A. ("Even") and Melnick Participações S.A. ("Melnick Participações") agreed to release fourteen million, three hundred andtwenty-twothousand, six hundred andforty-nine(14,322,649) shares issued by the Company that are held by Even from the encumbrance derived from the Company's Shareholders' Agreement ("Shareholders' Agreement") entered by and between Even and Melnick Participações on September 3rd, 2020, as amended, in order to allow Even to sell such shares in an transaction to be carried out outside an organized securities market within ninety

days from this date (07.20.2023). In the event the sale does not occur within said period, all the encumbrances provided for in the Shareholders' Agreement on such released shares will be reestablished.

As a result of the release of said shares, one hundred and nineteen million, six hundred and forty-four thousand, five hundred and ninety-two (119,644,592) shares representing 58,00% of the Company's total and voting capital stock will remain bound to the Shareholders' Agreement, being:

forty-two million, one hundred and sixty-one thousand, four hundred and eighty-five (42,161,485) shares held by Melnick Participações, representing 20.44% of the Company's total and voting capital stock; and seventy-seven million, four hundred and eighty-five (77,483,107) shares held by Even, representing 37.56% of the Company's total and voting capital stock.

Finally, the Company informs that these shareholders clarified that, in due time, the Shareholder's Agreement will be amendment to reflect the release of shares under the terms indicated above. The above-mentioned waiver will not result in a change to the rules of the Shareholders' Agreement, nor even to the control structure of Melnick.

The Company will inform its shareholders and the market as soon as it receives the amendment to Shareholders' Agreement.

Porto Alegre, July 21, 2023.

JULIANO MELNICK

Chief Financial and Investor Relation Officer