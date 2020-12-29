MelodyVR : Director/PDMR disposal of shares

29 December 2020

MelodyVR Group Plc

("MelodyVR Group" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR disposal of shares

The Company announces that, further to its announcement of 23 March 2020, Simon Cole, Non- Executive Director of the Company, has disposed of in aggregate 1,650,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") in a series of trades completed on 23 December 2020 at prices between £0.031 and £0.037 per Ordinary Share to fund tax liabilities. After the disposal of the 1,650,000 shares, Simon Cole holds 2,965,090 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each.

For further information, please contact: MelodyVR Group PLC Anthony Matchett , Executive Chairman & CEO www.melodyVR.group Arden Partners plc: Nominated Adviser and Broker Tel: +44 (0) 20 7614 5900 Corporate Finance: Ruari McGirr / Benjamin Cryer / Daniel Gee-Summons Corporate Broking: Simon Johnson

Notification of transactions by Directors, Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and persons closely associated with them.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Simon Cole

2. Reason for the Notification

a) Position/status Non Executive Director b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name MelodyVR Group plc b) LEI 213800B2AKGQC3D2R751

4. Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)each place where transactions have been conducted