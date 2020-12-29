MelodyVR : Director/PDMR disposal of shares

29 December 2020
MelodyVR Group Plc
("MelodyVR Group" or the "Company")
Director/PDMR disposal of shares
The Company announces that, further to its announcement of 23 March 2020, Simon Cole, Non- Executive Director of the Company, has disposed of in aggregate 1,650,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") in a series of trades completed on 23 December 2020 at prices between £0.031 and £0.037 per Ordinary Share to fund tax liabilities. After the disposal of the 1,650,000 shares, Simon Cole holds 2,965,090 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each.
|
For further information, please contact:
|
|
MelodyVR Group PLC
|
|
Anthony Matchett , Executive Chairman & CEO
|
www.melodyVR.group
|
Arden Partners plc: Nominated Adviser and Broker
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7614 5900
|
Corporate Finance: Ruari McGirr / Benjamin Cryer / Daniel Gee-Summons
|
|
Corporate Broking: Simon Johnson
|
Notification of transactions by Directors, Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and persons closely associated with them.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
2. Reason for the Notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Non Executive Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
MelodyVR Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800B2AKGQC3D2R751
4. Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the
|
Financial
|
|
Ordinary shares of 1 pence each
|
|
|
|
instrument, type of instrument
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification code
|
|
|
GB00BD2YHN21
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the Transaction
|
|
|
Disposal of ordinary shares
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
Price (pence)
|
Volume
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.7
|
100,000
|
23/12/20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.8
|
200,000
|
23/12/20
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.1
|
100,000
|
22/12/20
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.2
|
300,000
|
22/12/20
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.2
|
200,000
|
22/12/20
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.2
|
300,000
|
22/12/20
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.3
|
300,000
|
18/12/20
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.3
|
150,000
|
18/12/20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
Aggregated volume
|
|
1,650,000
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
Price
|
|
3.35 pence
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
|
18 December 2020 / 22 December 2020 / 23 December 2020
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
|
London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)
|
|
