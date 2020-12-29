MelodyVR : Director/PDMR disposal of shares

Log in
29 December 2020

MelodyVR Group Plc

("MelodyVR Group" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR disposal of shares

The Company announces that, further to its announcement of 23 March 2020, Simon Cole, Non- Executive Director of the Company, has disposed of in aggregate 1,650,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") in a series of trades completed on 23 December 2020 at prices between £0.031 and £0.037 per Ordinary Share to fund tax liabilities. After the disposal of the 1,650,000 shares, Simon Cole holds 2,965,090 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each.

For further information, please contact:

MelodyVR Group PLC

Anthony Matchett , Executive Chairman & CEO

www.melodyVR.group

Arden Partners plc: Nominated Adviser and Broker

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7614 5900

Corporate Finance: Ruari McGirr / Benjamin Cryer / Daniel Gee-Summons

Corporate Broking: Simon Johnson

Notification of transactions by Directors, Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and persons closely associated with them.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Simon Cole

2. Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/status

Non Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

MelodyVR Group plc

b)

LEI

213800B2AKGQC3D2R751

4. Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

Financial

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

GB00BD2YHN21

b)

Nature of the Transaction

Disposal of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (pence)

Volume

Date

3.7

100,000

23/12/20

3.8

200,000

23/12/20

3.1

100,000

22/12/20

3.2

300,000

22/12/20

3.2

200,000

22/12/20

3.2

300,000

22/12/20

3.3

300,000

18/12/20

3.3

150,000

18/12/20

d)

Aggregated information

-

Aggregated volume

1,650,000

-

Price

3.35 pence

e)

Date of the transaction

18 December 2020 / 22 December 2020 / 23 December 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MelodyVR Group plc published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 18:34:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
