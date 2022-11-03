Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Melrose Industries PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRO   GB00BNR5MZ78

MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC

(MRO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35 2022-11-03 pm EDT
116.95 GBX   +0.26%
02:58pAmerican Axle attracts interest from potential suitors - Bloomberg News
RE
09/15The FTSE 100 Closed Up 0.07% on Positive U.S. Economic Numbers
DJ
09/15MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Axle attracts interest from potential suitors - Bloomberg News

11/03/2022 | 02:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A general view shows American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM) plant, an automotive supplier to GM, in Silao

(Reuters) - Automotive supplier American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc is attracting interest from suitors including London-listed Melrose Industries, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of American Axle jumped 17.1% to $10.70, the biggest one-day percentage rise in almost two years, on reports of deal talks that come at a time when rising interest rates have forced lenders to pull back from financing large deals.

American Axle is also said to have drawn the interest of other auto parts suppliers including BorgWarner Inc and Dana Inc for potential tie-ups or asset deals, the report said.

A deal with American Axle could help Melrose Industries' GKN Automotive build scale in the car-parts industry and gain a public listing in New York, the report said.

Melrose Industries, which owns British engineer GKN, last month announced its plan to separate GKN Automotive and GKN Powder Metallurgy divisions.

American Axle, BorgWarner and Dana did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comments, while Melrose said, "it does not comment on speculation."

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BORGWARNER INC. 0.04% 36.36 Delayed Quote.-19.37%
DANA INCORPORATED 3.02% 16.035 Delayed Quote.-31.81%
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC 0.26% 116.95 Delayed Quote.-27.05%
All news about MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC
02:58pAmerican Axle attracts interest from potential suitors - Bloomberg News
RE
09/15The FTSE 100 Closed Up 0.07% on Positive U.S. Economic Numbers
DJ
09/15MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/09Bank of America Lowers Melrose Industries PT, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
09/09Melrose Industries Announces Plan to Spin-Off its GKN Automotive and GKN Powder Metallu..
CI
09/08MarketScreener's World Press Review : September 8, 2..
MS
09/08Melrose to break up one of UK's oldest engineers GKN
RE
09/08FTSE 100 Closed Higher Despite ECB's Interest-Rate Hike
DJ
09/08FTSE 100 Edges Higher as ECB Decision Nears
DJ
09/08Shares of Companies With Fracking Interests Rise on Expected Energy Plan
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 582 M 8 686 M 8 686 M
Net income 2022 -393 M -450 M -450 M
Net Debt 2022 1 267 M 1 452 M 1 452 M
P/E ratio 2022 -13,4x
Yield 2022 1,86%
Capitalization 4 742 M 5 432 M 5 432 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 37 784
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Melrose Industries PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 116,65 GBX
Average target price 181,78 GBX
Spread / Average Target 55,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Antony Peckham Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Geoffrey Peter Martin Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Laurence Justin Dowley Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Dilnot Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
David George Lis Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC-27.05%5 419
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-2.65%639 811
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.86%134 780
SIEMENS AG-27.74%85 920
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-18.07%84 573
3M COMPANY-30.83%67 910