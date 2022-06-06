Banks, commodity stocks lift European shares as markets await ECB meet

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* China lifts more COVID-19 curbs; miners luxury stocks rise
* UK PM Johnson to face no-confidence vote later on Monday
* ECB decision on Thursday, U.S. inflation on Friday
* Melrose rise on sale of unit; Clontarf plunges
June 6 (Reuters) - European shares rose strongly on Monday,
helped by banks and commodity-linked stocks, while investors
kept an eye out for U.S. inflation data and details from a
European Central Bank meeting later this week.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.8% after
ending 0.9% lower last week on concerns about economic growth,
amid rising prices and bets of monetary policy tightening by
major central banks.
Banks, which typically appreciate in a high interest
rate environment, rose 1.4% on Monday.
Miners climbed 2.0%, while luxury stocks also
rallied. Both sectors derive significant demand from China, and
rose after authorities eased more curbs in Beijing and Shanghai.
Buying this morning is being spurred by easing COVID-19
curbs in China, and strong U.S. jobs data last week assuaging
some worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive
tightening will tip the U.S. economy into recession, said Stuart
Cole, head macro strategist at Equiti Capital.
London's commodities heavy FTSE 100 jumped 1.2%
after an extended weekend.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a confidence
vote later on Monday, the chairman of the 1922 Committee Graham
Brady has told lawmakers, after a report documented
alcohol-fueled parties when Britain was under strict COVID
lockdowns.
"The market will see Johnson losing as... allowing the
government, under a new leader, to finally focus on the wider
issues of the day, such as the cost of living crisis," Cole
said.
On Thursday, the European Central Bank is expected to
confirm an end to bond buying this month and investors will look
for more clues on the pace and magnitude of hikes.
Investors ramped up bets on ECB interest rate rises this
year after data last week showed euro zone inflation at a record
high. A bigger, 50 basis-point hike at one of the bank's policy
meetings by October is being priced in.
Meanwhile, U.S. inflation data due on Friday is seen showing
a rise month-on-month. The Fed has signaled rate hikes this
month and the next before pausing to asses economic data. But
May inflation numbers could see money market speculate about an
extended rate hike cycle.
Among other stocks, auto parts supplier Melrose Industries
Plc rose 4.0% after it agreed to sell its Ergotron unit
for $650 million.
Clontarf Energy Plc tumbled 69.3% after Western
Gas said its Sasanof-1 exploration well off Western Australia
found no hydrocarbons. Clontraf is one among Western Gas's
partners in the Sasanof-1 well.
