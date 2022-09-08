Melrose Industries : 2022 Interim Statement

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

In addition to announcing the intention to demerge GKN Automotive and GKN Powder Metallurgy, I am pleased to report our interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 (the "Period"), which highlight good progress across all Group businesses and are at the higher end of expectations, giving confidence in achieving full year results.

INTENDED DEMERGER OF GKN AUTOMOTIVE AND GKN POWDER METALLURGY

We are excited to announce our intention to separate the GKN Automotive and GKN Powder Metallurgy businesses from the Melrose Group to form DemergerCo, an independent company which will seek admission to listing on the premium segment of the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. It is expected that this separation will be by way of a demerger of new ordinary shares in DemergerCo directly to Melrose shareholders.

The Demerger is expected to unlock value for shareholders and will allow both Melrose Industries PLC and DemergerCo to fulfil their potential independently in their respective markets with clear organic growth and strategic acquisition rationale. On admission, the newly independent DemergerCo will have a dual strategy of pursuing organic market beating profitable growth with sector leading margins based on its global technology excellence and positioning. It will also have the platform and independent access to capital to take advantage of the M&A opportunities available in the automotive sector.

Meanwhile, the strategy and structure of Melrose Industries PLC following the Demerger will be unaffected. It will maintain its listing on the premium segment of the Official List, its admission to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and its ownership of GKN Aerospace. Under its successful "Buy, Improve, Sell" model, which has delivered an annualised total shareholder return of 18% since its first deal in 2005 and cash returns to shareholders in excess of £5.7 billion, Melrose will continue to seek out value enhancing acquisition opportunities, whether in aerospace or the wider industrial sector, to deliver above market returns for shareholders. It is expected that the Demerger will help Melrose to pursue these exciting opportunities at pace.

Melrose has positioned both GKN Automotive and GKN Powder Metallurgy as excellent generators of cash, with sustainable world leading technology and experienced management teams executing successful strategies on a clear path to their margin targets of 10%+ and 14% respectively. The internal work under Melrose ownership to transform GKN Automotive and GKN Powder Metallurgy to achieve these stated margin targets is materially complete, although the full run rate benefits are yet to be realised. Furthermore, there are potentially additional opportunities, beyond those announced so far, that could provide further upside to their performance.

A newly independent DemergerCo will have significant momentum for making further operational gains. Already a global leader in automotive drive systems, and power source agnostic, GKN Automotive has enjoyed great success in the transition to electric vehicles ('EV'), especially in its core business, recently growing ahead of what is an expanding and accelerating market. Equally, GKN Powder Metallurgy is leveraging its strength to grow faster than the market as well as expand its product platform. Its leading powder and sintering technology has recently enabled it to launch its exciting e-motors magnet capabilities1 and it has significant EV opportunities in its core business. Together with other EV transitional wins, this is expected to deliver substantial annual revenue increases and incremental margin growth in the medium-term.