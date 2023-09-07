Melrose Industries PLC ("Melrose", the "Company" or the "Group"), an Aerospace Engines and Structures Group, today announces its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2023 ("the Period").

The demerger of the GKN Automotive, GKN Powder Metallurgy and GKN Hydrogen businesses from Melrose into Dowlais Group PLC successfully completed on 20 April 2023 as scheduled

Engines aftermarket growth of 46% driven by recovering flying hours and the Group entering the lucrative aftermarket 'sweet spot' allowing an above market performance

To be held on site in Sweden, the global HQ for the Engines business, during October 2023 to showcase in more detail and colour the full quality of the Engines business, including a new target for Engines operating margins to rise above 30% post 2025

Continuation of the progressive annual dividend, with an interim dividend of 1.5 pence per share declared

Higher confidence and strong progress allows Melrose to commence early its share buyback programme, at the beginning of October 2023, starting with a £500 million buyback over 12 months and being well placed to continue thereafter keeping leverage

Results for the period ended 30 June 2022 have been restated for discontinued operations and the one for three share consolidation

"We are delighted with these results and the outlook for Melrose. Whilst there is still work to do, the business is very capable of producing over £1 billion of EBITDA and providing excellent returns for shareholders. This is further demonstrated by the confidence to start early the share buyback programme. Chris, Geoff and I are pleased to hand over to Peter and Matthew to continue the great performance achieved by Aerospace, and to guide this handover during the coming months and into 2024. Melrose shareholders own a truly special business, with rapidly increasing profits, exceptionally strong long-term cash flows and a disciplined shareholder focused approach to capital."

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

I am pleased to report a strong set of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2023 (the "Period"), which have underpinned the confidence in making an upgrade to the full year results. Furthermore, as we have evolved into being a long-term aerospace group in line with previous announcements, we are providing details and timing about the intended executive management changes scheduled for the first half of next year to take this exciting new strategy forward.

RESULTS FOR THE CONTINUING GROUP

These results include statutory revenue for the Group of £1,633 million (2022: £1,364 million), an

adjusted operating profit of £159 million (2022: £45 million) and a statutory loss before tax of £62

million (2022: £314 million). This includes solely the Aerospace business, post PLC costs, as a result of the GKN Automotive, GKN Powder Metallurgy and GKN Hydrogen businesses being demerged from the Group on 20 April 2023 and therefore being treated as discontinued in these results for accounting purposes.

Further details of these results are contained in the Finance Director's Review.

TRADING

The Aerospace business has performed well during the Period. The industry-leading Engines division has exceeded its margin guidance and continues to demonstrate exceptional profit growth and long-term cash flows. The design-led Structures division continues to improve and deliver on its strong positions on excellent platforms.

CASH AND SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

These interim results demonstrate increasing confidence and strong progress, with upgraded profit guidance and with net debt reducing towards 1x EBITDA by the end of 2023 (prior to share buybacks). With profits rising fast, and with restructuring already well-advanced to realise the Aerospace business's full potential, your Board is confident to commence early its share buyback programme, at the beginning of October 2023, starting with a £500 million buyback over 12 months, and being well placed to continue thereafter while keeping leverage well within the previous guidance.

DIVIDEND

Your Board has declared an interim dividend of 1.5 pence per share, which will be paid on 20 October 2023 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 15 September 2023.

DEMERGER OF GKN AUTOMOTIVE, GKN POWDER METALLURGY AND GKN HYDROGEN

The demerger of the GKN Automotive, GKN Powder Metallurgy and GKN Hydrogen businesses from the Company into Dowlais Group PLC ("Dowlais") completed on 20 April 2023 as scheduled (the "Demerger"). This transaction marks the successful transformation of these businesses whilst under Melrose ownership, enabling them to continue as a standalone automotive-focused group listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Prior to the Demerger, the Company undertook a one for three consolidation of the existing Melrose ordinary shares after 6:00 p.m. on 19 April 2023. Admission and dealings in the new Melrose ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange commenced at 8.00 a.m. on 20 April 2023, and there are now 1,351,475,321 Melrose ordinary shares of 160/7 pence in issue.