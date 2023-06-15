Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Melrose Industries PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRO   GB00BNGDN821

MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC

(MRO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:24 2023-06-14 am EDT
524.40 GBX   -0.30%
01:54aMelrose Industries CEO Peckham sells half of shareholding
AN
06/08Melrose Industries : Articles of Association
PU
06/08MELROSE INDUSTRIES : Shareholders meeting voting results
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Melrose Industries CEO Peckham sells half of shareholding

06/15/2023 | 01:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Melrose Industries PLC - Birmingham, England-based aerospace firm - Chief Executive Officer Simon Peckham sells 2.0 million shares at average 524.52 pence, worth GBP10.5 million, on Wednesday. Melrose says the sale was "a result of a change in Mr Peckham's personal circumstances". He still holds 2.0 million shares, a 0.2% interest, and "has no current intention to sell any further shares", the company says.

Current stock price: 524.20p

12-month change: up 15%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC
01:54aMelrose Industries CEO Peckham sells half of shareholding
AN
06/08Melrose Industries : Articles of Association
PU
06/08MELROSE INDUSTRIES : Shareholders meeting voting results
CO
06/07Goldman cuts Croda to neutral; Davy likes Wise
AN
06/07Stocks head lower amid global growth fears
AN
06/07UK house prices fall; Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes dies
AN
06/06Stocks higher as interest rate decisions loom
AN
06/06FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.4%, Lifted by Miners; BATS Shines
DJ
06/02MELROSE INDUSTRIES : Threshold crossings
CO
06/01FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.6% as Mining, Oil Stocks Gain on Hopes of Slowing Inflation
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 404 M 4 321 M 4 321 M
Net income 2023 -121 M -153 M -153 M
Net Debt 2023 574 M 729 M 729 M
P/E ratio 2023 -59,0x
Yield 2023 0,85%
Capitalization 7 087 M 8 997 M 8 997 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,25x
EV / Sales 2024 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 38 193
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Melrose Industries PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 524,40 GBX
Average target price 586,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Antony Peckham Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Geoffrey Peter Martin Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Laurence Justin Dowley Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Dilnot Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
David George Lis Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC29.96%8 997
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.9.59%734 099
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-6.43%133 432
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY60.85%114 014
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.10.97%74 292
HITACHI, LTD.33.43%59 999
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer