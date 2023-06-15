Melrose Industries CEO Peckham sells half of shareholding

Melrose Industries PLC - Birmingham, England-based aerospace firm - Chief Executive Officer Simon Peckham sells 2.0 million shares at average 524.52 pence, worth GBP10.5 million, on Wednesday. Melrose says the sale was "a result of a change in Mr Peckham's personal circumstances". He still holds 2.0 million shares, a 0.2% interest, and "has no current intention to sell any further shares", the company says.

Current stock price: 524.20p

12-month change: up 15%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.