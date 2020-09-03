Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Melrose Industries PLC    MRO   GB00BZ1G4322

MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC

(MRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Melrose Industries : GKN owner Melrose sees pick-up in some markets after first-half profit slumps 90%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 03:02am EDT
Branding is seen outside the headquarters of GKN in Redditch

Profits at engineering business owner Melrose Industries Plc plunged 90% to 56 million pounds ($74.48 million) in the first half of 2020, the company said on Thursday, while outlining some signs of a pickup in a number of markets.

Melrose, which specialises in buying and turning around businesses and owns UK-based car and aerospace parts maker GKN, also said that consultations on redundancies with some of its 53,000 employees were underway and would see a "significant" reduction in workforce in the second half.

"These are extraordinary times which we have addressed with rigorous cash-management and decisive restructuring actions; recently, and encouragingly, we have started to see trading improving in some key end-markets," said Chairman Justin Dowley.

The company said in July it planned to cut jobs as it grapples with the pandemic that has hit some of its biggest divisions and dragged it to a second-quarter loss.

Melrose reported adjusted revenues of 4.36 billion pounds, 25.8% lower than last year. It fell to an adjusted pretax loss of 40 million pounds for the six months to June 30, compared with a profit of 431 million pounds last year.

The company also said GKN aerospace has not seen any improvement since the end of June. Asset write downs in the first-half included 133 million pounds within the division.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Uttaresh.V)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC
03:02aMELROSE INDUSTRIES : GKN owner Melrose sees pick-up in some markets after first-..
RE
02:30aMELROSE INDUSTRIES : profit dives 90% as COVID-19 hits aerospace, automotive sec..
RE
08/31MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC : half-yearly earnings release
08/03UK aerospace supplier Senior swings to loss, hit by pandemic
RE
07/22LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 retreats on energy losses; Melrose Industries t..
RE
07/22EUROPE : European stocks in reverse as U.S.-China tensions spike
RE
07/22GKN owner Melrose to cut jobs after second-quarter losses, shares plunge
RE
05/07MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC : Proxy Statments
CO
04/02British ventilator consortium targeting 1,500 units per week
RE
03/30UK's Melrose cancels 2019 dividend as coronavirus bites
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 775 M 11 666 M 11 666 M
Net income 2020 -572 M -760 M -760 M
Net Debt 2020 3 446 M 4 582 M 4 582 M
P/E ratio 2020 -9,72x
Yield 2020 0,28%
Capitalization 4 883 M 6 491 M 6 491 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Melrose Industries PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 139,22 GBX
Last Close Price 100,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 69,2%
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Antony Peckham Chief Executive Officer
Laurence Justin Dowley Chairman
Peter Dilnot Chief Operating Officer
Geoffrey Peter Martin Group Finance Director & Executive Director
James Christopher Miller Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC-58.14%6 491
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.30.78%55 689
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC3.61%31 384
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-7.92%29 295
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB47.84%13 869
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.17.51%11 009
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group