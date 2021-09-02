Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Melrose Industries PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRO   GB00BNR5MZ78

MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC

(MRO)
Melrose Industries : GKN-owner Melrose swings to profit on air travel recovery, cost cuts

09/02/2021 | 02:51am EDT
Sept 2 (Reuters) - Melrose Industries swung to a first-half profit on Thursday, as a recovery in its aerospace division on some air travel resumption and stringent cost cuts helped the British engineering firm make up for a hit from chip shortages. The firm, which owns jet and car parts supplier GKN, warned in May choking chip supplies for automakers would hit its growth. The company restructured GKN and cut jobs during the pandemic to save cash and boost margins.

Melrose said adjusted operating profit for the six months ended June 30 came in at 223 million pounds ($307.32 million), compared with a loss of 11 million pounds last year. Revenue rose nearly 6%, with sales improving across divisions.

"We are continuing to see recovery in all our businesses with trading ahead of expectations. Encouragingly, our aerospace business is now weighted towards the expected narrowbody recovery," Chairman Justin Dowley said, referring to a type of smaller aircraft.

Melrose, which specializes in acquiring and turning around underperforming businesses before selling them, said while the semiconductor crisis is continuing, a shift to electric vehicles has boosted its automotive unit.

The London-listed company said it would pay an interim dividend of 0.75 pence after skipping payouts last year.

($1 = 0.7256 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 8 157 M 11 235 M 11 235 M
Net income 2021 -190 M -262 M -262 M
Net Debt 2021 1 869 M 2 574 M 2 574 M
P/E ratio 2021 -84,4x
Yield 2021 1,06%
Capitalization 7 515 M 10 359 M 10 351 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 49 668
Free-Float 98,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 171,88 GBX
Average target price 219,62 GBX
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Antony Peckham Chief Executive Officer & Director
Geoffrey Peter Martin Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Laurence Justin Dowley Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Dilnot Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Elizabeth Anne Hewitt Senior Independent Director
