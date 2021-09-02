Melrose Industries : GKN-owner Melrose swings to profit on air travel recovery, cost cuts

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Melrose Industries swung to a
first-half profit on Thursday, as a recovery in its aerospace
division on some air travel resumption and stringent cost cuts
helped the British engineering firm make up for a hit from chip
shortages.
The firm, which owns jet and car parts supplier GKN, warned
in May choking chip supplies for automakers would hit its
growth. The company restructured GKN and cut jobs during the
pandemic to save cash and boost margins.
Melrose said adjusted operating profit for the six months
ended June 30 came in at 223 million pounds ($307.32 million),
compared with a loss of 11 million pounds last year. Revenue
rose nearly 6%, with sales improving across divisions.
"We are continuing to see recovery in all our businesses
with trading ahead of expectations. Encouragingly, our aerospace
business is now weighted towards the expected narrowbody
recovery," Chairman Justin Dowley said, referring to a type of
smaller aircraft.
Melrose, which specializes in acquiring and turning around
underperforming businesses before selling them, said while the
semiconductor crisis is continuing, a shift to electric vehicles
has boosted its automotive unit.
The London-listed company said it would pay an interim
dividend of 0.75 pence after skipping payouts last year.
($1 = 0.7256 pounds)
(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)