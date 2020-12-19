Log in
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC

(MRO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/18 11:35:41 am
168.55 GBX   -1.89%
02:31pMELROSE INDUSTRIES : TR-1 Notification of major interest in shares
PU
02:31pMELROSE INDUSTRIES : Trading Update
PU
12/08MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
Melrose Industries : TR-1 Notification of major interest in shares

12/19/2020 | 02:31pm EST
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are Melrose Industries plc attachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Aviva plc & its subsidiaries

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

London, England

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Registered Holder:

Chase (GA Group) Nominees Limited

57,452,328*

Chase Nominees Limited

455,941*

Name

HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) Limited

83,530,059*

State Street Nominees Limited

468,065*

*denotes direct interest

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5.

Date on which the threshold was crossed

07/12/2020

or reachedvi:

6.

Date on which issuer notified

08/12/2020

(DD/MM/YYYY):

1

Aviva: Public

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial in-

Total of both in %

attached to shares

voting rights of

struments

(8.A + 8.B)

(total of 8. A)

issuervii

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

2.92%

2.92%

4,858,254,963

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

3.00%

3.00%

notification (if

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary Shares

141,906,393

Not disclosable

2.92%

Not disclosable

GB00BZ1G4322

SUBTOTAL 8. A

141,906,393

2.92%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Exercise/

Number of voting rights

Type of financial

Expiration

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

the instrument is

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

2

Aviva: Public

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

Conversion

cash

% of voting rights

x

instrument

date

Period xi

settlementxii

voting rights

SUBTOTAL

8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv X (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights if it

% of voting rights

Total of both if it

through financial in-

Namexv

equals or is higher

equals or is higher

struments if it equals

than the notifiable

or is higher than the

than the notifiable

threshold

threshold

notifiable threshold

Aviva plc

Aviva Group Holdings

Limited

Aviva Investors Holdings

Limited

Aviva Investors Global

Services Limited

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

See Section 4

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

3

Aviva: Public

11. Additional informationxvi

This notification is prompted by a 3% to <3% Change at Direct Interest Level (Box 8A)

Place of completion

Norwich, England

Date of completion

08 December 2020

4

Aviva: Public

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Melrose Industries plc published this content on 08 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2020 19:30:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
