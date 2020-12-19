Melrose Industries : TR-1 Notification of major interest in shares

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are Melrose Industries plc attachedii:
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
|
Aviva plc & its subsidiaries
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
London, England
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Registered Holder:
Chase (GA Group) Nominees Limited
|
57,452,328*
|
Chase Nominees Limited
|
455,941*
Name
HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) Limited
|
|
83,530,059*
|
|
State Street Nominees Limited
|
468,065*
|
|
*denotes direct interest
5.
Date on which the threshold was crossed
|
07/12/2020
or reachedvi:
Date on which issuer notified
|
08/12/2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights
Total number of
Total of both in %
|
|
|
(8.A + 8.B)
|
issuervii
|
Resulting situation
2.92%
4,858,254,963
|
threshold was
Position of previous
3.00%
|
3.00%
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
ISIN code (if possible)
(Art 9 of Directive
(Art 9 of Directive
|
|
|
Ordinary Shares
141,906,393
Not disclosable
2.92%
Not disclosable
|
GB00BZ1G4322
SUBTOTAL 8. A
141,906,393
|
2.92%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Exercise/
|
Number of voting rights
|
|
Type of financial
|
Expiration
|
that may be acquired if
|
% of voting rights
|
instrument
|
datex
|
Conversion Periodxi
|
the instrument is
|
|
exercised/converted.
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
Physical or
|
Number of
|
|
|
cash
|
% of voting rights
|
instrument
|
date
|
Period xi
|
settlementxii
|
voting rights
|
SUBTOTAL
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv X (please add additional rows as necessary)
% of voting rights
|
Total of both if it
|
|
|
Namexv
|
|
|
struments if it equals
|
|
|
|
than the notifiable
|
|
|
|
|
notifiable threshold
|
Aviva plc
Aviva Group Holdings
Limited
Aviva Investors Holdings
Limited
Aviva Investors Global
Services Limited
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
|
See Section 4
|
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
This notification is prompted by a 3% to <3% Change at Direct Interest Level (Box 8A)
Place of completion
|
Norwich, England
Date of completion
08 December 2020
